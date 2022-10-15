Abigail Breslin says she is 'still healing' after surviving domestic abuse by a past partner

Abigail Breslin talks surviving domestic abuse by a past partner. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Abigail Breslin is continuing to share her experience as a domestic violence survivor, in hopes that it can help fans. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Zombieland: Double Tap star posted an Instagram carousel sharing the details of her previous abusive relationship and how she’s still healing.

“TRIGGER WARNING,” she wrote. “October is #domesticviolenceawarenessmonth and I wanted to share a little bit about my story. And highlight @ncadv and the work they do.”

"I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years," Breslin, who did not name her previous partner, continued. "It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naïveté and the relationship subsequently became violent.”

Breslin shared that she was "beaten" regularly, as well as “locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries… injuries most people didn't even see."

She wrote that her physical injuries were "accompanied by a plethora of put downs, shaming and harsh verbal abuse.”

"I now am in a wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing relationship with my fiancé," she continued, mentioning her current partner, Ira Kunyansky. "My C-PTSD (complex post traumatic stress disorder) is much better than it was in the first 2 years after my abusive relationship, but I still have moments. I still occasionally have nightmares, and certain things still do trigger me. I am still healing."

“The aftermath of abuse is a complicated and individual experience. I hope sharing a bit more about my story at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone. If you are in an abusive relationship currently, you CAN get out of it.I know it seems impossible and terrifying, but you have survived so much and you CAN survive leaving if you have the right tools and support.”

Breslin ended her post by sharing the 24-hour number for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV) helpline.

Breslin's followers applauded her post in the comments section.

"Sending you all the love in the world you brave, gorgeous woman!! Big hugs," wrote actress Emily VanCamp.

"Proud of you for sharing. I hope this helps others to not let themselves get stuck for 2 whole years," added hairstylist Riawna Capri.

The Academy Award nominee first shared that she had survived domestic violence in 2017. The Scream Queens star posted an Instagram telling the world that she was a domestic survivor and sexual assault survivor, and that she had developed Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD) from the situation.

“While at first I felt this was very awkward and uncomfortable to post, I reminded myself of something I say often: PTSD is absolutely NOTHING to be ashamed or embarrassed about,” she wrote at the time. “PTSD is the result of an uncontrollable scenario. Never feel like you are less than because you have a condition that you didn’t cause. You are still beautiful, you are still important, you are still WORTHY.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, help is available. RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline is here for survivors 24/7 with free, anonymous help. 800.656.HOPE (4673) and online.rainn.org.

