AAP Includes Goat Milk-Based Products in Infant Formula Recommendations

What parents need to know about these newer baby formulas hitting store shelves.

You may have noticed more new brands of goat’s milk-based infant formula lining store shelves lately. A few short years ago, parents were unlikely to find goat's milk options for feeding their babies.

It turns out there’s a reason so many of these products have joined cow milk and soy-based formulas. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), when panicked parents were scrambling to find infant formula due to the national shortage in 2022, the U.S. government took action and imported brands from other countries to help. Some of these options included goat’s milk formulas.

Although many of these brands are unfamiliar, to be sold in the U.S., they must meet certain Food & Drug Administration (FDA) standards. We’ll talk more about what specific requirements the formulas have to adhere to in a moment. First, a really important update for parents to be aware of is that a government study determined that goat’s milk properly supports normal growth in babies, and is well-tolerated, and safe.

Furthermore, the AAP recognizes the safety of FDA-authorized goat’s milk formulas and has found these options do indeed facilitate proper growth and development in babies during their first year of life.

The Benefits of Goat Milk Baby Formulas

Some parents will swear that their babies digest goat’s milk formula better than cow’s milk-based counterparts. These claims aren’t substantiated by science at the moment, but there may be a reason that caregivers prefer goat’s milk formulas for their babies.

Bridget E. Young, PhD, an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Director of Research–Breastfeeding and Lactation Medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, explains this phenomenon to Parents.

“There are small differences in how the proteins from goat’s milk are digested compared to how cow’s milk is digested,” she says. “For example, when goat’s milk is digested in the stomach, the protein forms a softer curd—the white ‘chunks’ you see in spit-up—than cow’s milk. The timeline of how goat’s milk proteins are digested is closer to breast milk proteins than cow’s milk proteins.”

Goat milk is more similar to human milk, according to Ari Brown, MD, a pediatrician and best-selling co-author of the Baby411 series, as well as medical advisor to Kabrita USA. She tells Parents that the protein composition, volume, and diversity of prebiotics that are found naturally in goat milk more closely resemble breast milk.

Still, as Dr. Brown notes, “Goat, cow, and soy milk-based products are equally acceptable and appropriate as first-line options for complete nutrition for a baby's first year of life.”

Dr. Young agrees. “All FDA-approved formulas are fortified with all the necessary vitamins and minerals, including iron, to ensure these nutrients are within specific defined ranges to support infant growth,” she says.

"All infant formulas, no matter the milk source, must contain a set amount of 30 nutrients dictated by the FDA," confirms Alysse Baudier RD, LDN, a registered dietician at Children's Hospital New Orleans.

Will My Baby Be Able to Tolerate Goat's Milk Formulas?

You may have heard the myth that goat’s milk is a good alternative for babies who don’t tolerate cow’s milk formulations. Sorry, but our experts say this isn’t true.

“There is high cross-reactivity between cow’s milk and goat’s milk proteins,” Dr. Young says. “This means babies who have an allergy to cow’s milk have a really high chance of reacting to goat’s milk as well, so they should not be fed goat’s milk formula.”

Outside of an allergy, Sarah Keim, PhD, the principal investigator in the Center for Biobehavioral Health at Nationwide Children’s stresses that every baby is different.

“Some babies who don’t tolerate cow’s milk-based formula seem to tolerate goat’s milk- based formula,” she says. But both contain lactose—contrary to another popular myth out there. “Soy formulas are intended for babies unable to digest lactose,” Dr. Keim says, although true lactose intolerance in young babies is rare.

What Type of Formula is Best for My Baby?

Back to standing there in that store aisle, where it’s hard to know what to do with all those baby formula options staring you in the face. How do you decide?

“The best formula depends on a variety of factors such as allergies or sensitivities as well as any specific needs,” David Nazarian MD, the Medical Director of My Concierge MD says. “Cow's milk-based formula is still the most widely used and tolerated.”

In the end, Dr. Young acknowledges that it’s great that so many more baby formula options exist, which means parents will likely find a product their baby will tolerate well.

“But all the choices can be overwhelming!” she says. “Your pediatrician is a great resource to help you narrow down the options since they would have a good sense of how your baby is growing and any digestion or feeding issues they might have.”

She adds a word of caution for parents: “It is important to avoid homemade infant formula, raw milk of any kind, and foreign-made products that are not FDA-regulated.”



