AAA predicts busiest-ever Memorial Day weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – AAA Texas released their outlook for Memorial Day weekend and they predict there to be most travelers since AAA started tracking.

Therapet Super Stars honored at annual awards banquet

AAA projected that this year will see the most Texans travelling for Memorial Day weekend since they began tracking holiday travel. In their weekend outlook, AAA reported that they expect 3.6 million travelers during the Memorial Day holiday travel period, a 4.2% increase from last year.

“Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer and many friends and families are planning to spend the holiday weekend at cookouts, popular landmarks and even taking international vacations,” Galen Grillo, vice president and general manager of AAA Texas, said. “Bucket list trips and solo travel are top travel trends our travel advisors are seeing this year and 2024 is shaping up to be the busiest year for travel ever.”

AAA Texas reported that they believe the top destinations in Texas for Memorial Day weekend will be Galveston, Corpus Christi, state parks, the San Antonio River Walk, Fredericksburg, Texas hill country, Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Northern Lights seen across East Texas amid geomagnetic storm

The report also said that travelers can expect gas prices similar to last year, as “prices may creep higher as the summer driving season gets underway.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.