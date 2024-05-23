AAA: 2 of the best road trips in America pass through Massachusetts

Two of the 18 best road trips you can take in the United States pass through Massachusetts, according to the American Automobile Association.

“Road trips let travelers see the world from a new perspective and explore distant locations,” AAA wrote in a new ranking. “Recent studies indicate that more than 100 million Americans plan for road trips in the summer.”

The No. 1 road trip on AAA’s list takes you on a 229-mile, five-hour trek across southern New England, beginning in Boston and ending in Mystic, Connecticut.

“One of the best road trips in the U.S., you’ll see sites from the American Revolution along Boston’s Freedom Trail, quaint shops housed in Colonial-era buildings on the streets of Mystic, Connecticut, and lavish mansions from the Gilded Age in Newport, Rhode Island,” AAA wrote.

AAA suggested taking this road trip in September, October, or early November due to prime leaf-peeping opportunities.

The other Massachusetts-based road trip on the list is a 174-mile scenic drive across Cape Cod that spans more than six hours.

“During this drive, you’ll encounter a touching monument to John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States,” AAA wrote. “You may also get a chance to admire humpback whales if you visit during whale-watching season, which normally runs from mid-April to October.”

To view AAA’s full list, click here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW