99% Of Politics Is Depressing, But These 26 Tweets At Least Made Me Do A Little Giggle

BuzzFeed
·4 min read
99% Of Politics Is Depressing, But These 26 Tweets At Least Made Me Do A Little Giggle

February is over, but the political humor from last month is alive and kicking. I scoured my timeline to find the funniest political tweets out there, so let's dive into a good ol' recap. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:

CNN / @ball_kn0wer

Now, let's get into it:

1.

@jdebbiel

2.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / @DeepState_Shu2

3.

VH1 / @such_A_frknlady

4.

Fox News / @kaden53535

5.

NBC / @Tom_Smyth

6.

@adamcurtisbroll / @M1das_OW2

7.

CSPAN / @Logically_JC

8.

@simontabea / @cleavland reaper

9.

HBO / @Jenny_jenjenn

10.

@POTUS / @Jensen_McRae

11.

Disney+ / @MPLSKerrBear

12.

@Ty__Webb

13.

@bachelorabc / @TheBachBabes

14.

@sonyashea3 / @deuxmoi via IG

15.

@TrivWorks / @hilaryluros

16.

@funnybrad

17.

@nagy_minaj

Text message jokes about Joe Biden hosting chats at Baskin Robbins, with the title "Here's the Scoop" with Joe Biden
@nagy_minaj / Via Twitter: @nagy_minaj

18.

@brandomonium

19.

@kenkippenstein

20.

@PhilipJFried

21.

HBO / @nagy_minaj

22.

@emrwilkins

23.

@sulkingtime

"Amy Klobuchar getting closer by the minute"
@sulkingtime / Via Twitter: @sulkingtime

24.

Tweet from a user wanting to be removed from a group chat, quoting a news tweet about Biden's marriage
@DailyMail / @JamesDGrambo / Via Twitter: @JamesDGrambo

25.

@keithboykin

26.

@RichardStaff

Let us know which tweet was your favorite from February's political roundup in the comments below. Be sure to check out last month's political tweet roundup, and we'll see you back here next month!