99% Of Politics Is Depressing, But These 26 Tweets At Least Made Me Do A Little Giggle

February is over, but the political humor from last month is alive and kicking. I scoured my timeline to find the funniest political tweets out there, so let's dive into a good ol' recap. Oh, and don't forget the most important thing:

“Get your Gyatt to the polls and Rizz up that Skibidi Ballot!” pic.twitter.com/BIOmTWzqRu — james penis (@ball_kn0wer) November 20, 2023

CNN / @ball_kn0wer

Now, let's get into it:

1.

at a high school and a student airplayed their iPad pic.twitter.com/4PT0IXDayt — Deb JJ Lee (they) (@jdebbiel) February 10, 2024

@jdebbiel

2.

Lmaoooo 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 pic.twitter.com/td7FOVB3S8 — SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ (@DeepState_Shu2) February 23, 2024

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / @DeepState_Shu2

3.

VH1 / @such_A_frknlady

4.

This is the funniest line from a politician pic.twitter.com/ekXxXE7H8P — Kaden (@kaden53535) February 26, 2024

Fox News / @kaden53535

5.

lady gaga and tony bennett promoting cheek to cheek: pic.twitter.com/CNkcV1MzlE — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) February 27, 2024

NBC / @Tom_Smyth

6.

why’d he do an emote and then just stop moving 😭 https://t.co/XEgfIZAbWn — M1das (@M1das_OW2) February 14, 2024

@adamcurtisbroll / @M1das_OW2

7.

I’m not above finding this hilarious. pic.twitter.com/zKG542SVBf — John Collins (@Logically_JC) February 27, 2024

CSPAN / @Logically_JC

8.

This the walk you do when you are catastrophically fucked up and trying to lock in https://t.co/WpMNsmfSAn — 𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔱𝔞𝔤𝔬𝔫𝔦𝔰𝔱 𝔬𝔣 ℜ𝔢𝔞𝔩𝔦𝔱𝔶 (@clevelandreaper) February 21, 2024

@simontabea / @cleavland reaper

9.

Biden forgave more student loan debt and I didn’t get no woot woot on my phone! pic.twitter.com/PjEMTAILVU — Passenger Princess (@Jenny_jenjenn) February 21, 2024

HBO / @Jenny_jenjenn

10.

girl how is this at the top of your list https://t.co/mvEillQVBm — Jensen McRae (@Jensen_McRae) February 5, 2024

@POTUS / @Jensen_McRae

11.

But they are both so old! pic.twitter.com/Th6CHOsdds — KerrBear (@MPLSKerrBear) February 13, 2024

Disney+ / @MPLSKerrBear

12.

This is probably the best one I’ve seen so far. pic.twitter.com/IlhWvphzKQ — Ty Webb (@Ty___Webb) February 19, 2024

@Ty__Webb

13.

Bringing Joey into the White House to look at a framed pic of Ruth Bader Ginsburg?The devil works hard but the Biden Administration works harder 💀😂#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/x4669Y9Art — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) February 16, 2024

@bachelorabc / @TheBachBabes

14.

@sonyashea3 / @deuxmoi via IG

15.

@TrivWorks / @hilaryluros

16.

I need Nickelodeon to do a companion broadcast on election night. Patrick from SpongeBob explaining the electoral college and slime being dumped on the losing candidate during their concession speech — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 12, 2024

@funnybrad

17.

@nagy_minaj

18.

If not free healthcare, maybe ad-supported healthcare. Like my doctor can stop in the middle of examining me and sing the Liberty Mutual jingle — A random Brandon (@brandomonium) February 7, 2024

@brandomonium

19.

Instead of an election let’s just see who can draw a clock better — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 9, 2024

@kenkippenstein

20.

Celebrating President's Day by not doing anything I promised I would — mike☺︎ (rizzly bear) (@PhilipJFried) February 20, 2024

@PhilipJFried

21.

Nancy Pelosi watching Republicans fail to get a majority to impeach Mayorkas pic.twitter.com/pqD5cVArgr — Keith (@nagy_minaj) February 6, 2024

HBO / @nagy_minaj

22.

Has anyone tried unplugging Congress and then plugging back in again? — Emily Wilkins (@emrwilkins) February 7, 2024

@emrwilkins

23.

just received the most threatening notification imaginable pic.twitter.com/FtiKUSBvQD — huffy (@sulkingtime) February 8, 2024

@sulkingtime

24.

25.

Fani Willis walked off the witness stand like Annalise Keating after slaying her opposing counsel in court. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 15, 2024

@keithboykin

26.

[Barack Obama as a pair of Nike’s new MLB pants] uhhhhh let me be clear — Richard Staff (@RichardStaff) February 22, 2024

@RichardStaff

Let us know which tweet was your favorite from February's political roundup in the comments below. Be sure to check out last month's political tweet roundup, and we'll see you back here next month!