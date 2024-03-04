97.99% Of My Weekly Laughs Come From Black Twitter, So Here Are The Funniest Tweets On My Timeline
Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week, just for your enjoyment!
1.
Me putting sheets on my bed pic.twitter.com/kWe2TWZv8v
— ✰ (@blkdior) February 27, 2024
Parkwood Entertainment / @blkdior
2.
No one:LeBron on a Wednesday in February: pic.twitter.com/bF4mThKlyo
— 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) February 29, 2024
ESPN / @MaskedInLA
3.
You be struggling walking in the cold & then suddenly you walk past a white man in shorts. pic.twitter.com/ubBKQ7Y0er
— Austine (@theereal_one) February 28, 2024
Hulu / @theereal_one
4.
I'm watching Jennifer Lopez's documentary and @JeniferLewis, please never change. 😂 pic.twitter.com/POCsH4TBYF
— Denise Hemphill. 🐝 (@itsbrysonM_) February 27, 2024
Amazon Prime / @itsbrysonM_
5.
Stumbling upon your friends' linkedin will always be funny😂I never knew you stood on business like that my G
— T.K (@FCLKT) February 28, 2024
@FCLKT
6.
shiddd for $19 imma chase you down you forgot yo paul and nesha sauce!!😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rdi37CF2u6
— rob2fokused._ (@rob2fokused) March 2, 2024
@rob2fokused
7.
The one black dancer smilin so hard 🤣🤣🤣 he said this shit easy asf https://t.co/wxH93vw1Sw
— ghost girl (@forestspiritbby) February 26, 2024
@jasnfr / @forestspiritbby
8.
another summer with no white friends with boats
— Chris Coro (@iamchriscoro) March 3, 2024
@iamchriscoro
9.
“Keke- Porsh- Tyl- OH!” -me watching this https://t.co/aB5gIBrA4n
— Kameron (@KameronRaji) March 1, 2024
@saweetie via IG / @KameronRaji / @theicyarchive / Via instagram.com
10.
that car ride after you get your hair done boyyyyyy 😂😂
— T5 🕷️ . (@backendliltyy) February 28, 2024
@backendilityy
11.
Jill Scott said “now hold the hell on..” pic.twitter.com/RT84c7nUuU
— FRANCE. (@yourbaldmother) February 27, 2024
@j.jalen via TIkTok / @yourbaldmother / Via tiktok.com
12.
Tubi got they taxes pic.twitter.com/BbgdHGfeMq
— Rich (@Crashhefner) March 3, 2024
@Crashhefner
13.
Me hitting "notify anyway" pic.twitter.com/PauR5jVW1h
— Kristy Tillman (@KristyT) March 1, 2024
Hulu / @KristyT
14.
Glorilla really look like rih rih sometimes pls don’t stop the murrrsic
— the mav (@jumansantana) February 28, 2024
@jumansantana
15.
NobodyMary J : pic.twitter.com/JZhinard2h
— Scam Likely / A COOL Dad (@Uneasy_E) March 2, 2024
@Uneasy_E
16.
stomp the yard (2007) pic.twitter.com/8xovKiDZuZ
— Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) February 29, 2024
ESPN / @Travonne
17.
Y'all screenshot payment confirmations to make sure they don't play with yall too????😭🤣😂
— ✨💲 (@Stunnianna) February 27, 2024
@Stunnianna
18.
AHSHDFGHBBCCGVVV pic.twitter.com/5lFHvyQKOi
— I Pray for the Carbz…Most of the Time (@sissythatpatch) February 27, 2024
@sissythatpatch
19.
I couldn’t even say “what” when my name was called 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8ChaTc8Sj7
— Mamiana💋 (@mamatare1) February 26, 2024
@mamatare1 / @realbbymula
20.
My Wife and Kids don’t even have a theme song. They come right on funny as hell
— Van Damme (@mr_extRODinary) March 4, 2024
@mr_extRODinary
21.
We got an extra day of BHM so be EXTRA black today. pic.twitter.com/OCSZGo0Fdp
— king kaelin👑 (@kaelinwilliamss) February 29, 2024
Hulu / @kaelinwilliamss
