97.99% Of My Weekly Laughs Come From Black Twitter, So Here Are The Funniest Tweets On My Timeline

Everyone knows Black Twitter is the funniest corner of the internet, so here's a list of the most hilarious Black tweets on my timeline this week, just for your enjoyment!

1.

Me putting sheets on my bed pic.twitter.com/kWe2TWZv8v — ✰ (@blkdior) February 27, 2024

Parkwood Entertainment / @blkdior

2.

No one:LeBron on a Wednesday in February: pic.twitter.com/bF4mThKlyo — 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) February 29, 2024

ESPN / @MaskedInLA

3.

You be struggling walking in the cold & then suddenly you walk past a white man in shorts. pic.twitter.com/ubBKQ7Y0er — Austine (@theereal_one) February 28, 2024

Hulu / @theereal_one

4.

Amazon Prime / @itsbrysonM_

5.

Stumbling upon your friends' linkedin will always be funny😂I never knew you stood on business like that my G — T.K (@FCLKT) February 28, 2024

@FCLKT

6.

shiddd for $19 imma chase you down you forgot yo paul and nesha sauce!!😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rdi37CF2u6 — rob2fokused._ (@rob2fokused) March 2, 2024

@rob2fokused

7.

The one black dancer smilin so hard 🤣🤣🤣 he said this shit easy asf https://t.co/wxH93vw1Sw — ghost girl (@forestspiritbby) February 26, 2024

@jasnfr / @forestspiritbby

8.

another summer with no white friends with boats — Chris Coro (@iamchriscoro) March 3, 2024

@iamchriscoro

9.

@saweetie via IG / @KameronRaji / @theicyarchive / Via instagram.com

10.

that car ride after you get your hair done boyyyyyy 😂😂 — T5 🕷️ . (@backendliltyy) February 28, 2024

@backendilityy

11.

Jill Scott said “now hold the hell on..” pic.twitter.com/RT84c7nUuU — FRANCE. (@yourbaldmother) February 27, 2024

@j.jalen via TIkTok / @yourbaldmother / Via tiktok.com

12.

Tubi got they taxes pic.twitter.com/BbgdHGfeMq — Rich (@Crashhefner) March 3, 2024

@Crashhefner

13.

Hulu / @KristyT

14.

Glorilla really look like rih rih sometimes pls don’t stop the murrrsic — the mav (@jumansantana) February 28, 2024

@jumansantana

15.

NobodyMary J : pic.twitter.com/JZhinard2h — Scam Likely / A COOL Dad (@Uneasy_E) March 2, 2024

@Uneasy_E

16.

stomp the yard (2007) pic.twitter.com/8xovKiDZuZ — Travonne Edwards (@Travonne) February 29, 2024

ESPN / @Travonne

17.

Y'all screenshot payment confirmations to make sure they don't play with yall too????😭🤣😂 — ✨💲 (@Stunnianna) February 27, 2024

@Stunnianna

18.

AHSHDFGHBBCCGVVV pic.twitter.com/5lFHvyQKOi — I Pray for the Carbz…Most of the Time (@sissythatpatch) February 27, 2024

@sissythatpatch

19.

I couldn’t even say “what” when my name was called 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8ChaTc8Sj7 — Mamiana💋 (@mamatare1) February 26, 2024

@mamatare1 / @realbbymula

20.

My Wife and Kids don’t even have a theme song. They come right on funny as hell — Van Damme (@mr_extRODinary) March 4, 2024

@mr_extRODinary

21.

We got an extra day of BHM so be EXTRA black today. pic.twitter.com/OCSZGo0Fdp — king kaelin👑 (@kaelinwilliamss) February 29, 2024

Hulu / @kaelinwilliamss

Make sure to give these Twitter users a follow, and click here for even more Black Twitter laughs.