90 Plus: Annie Rose Marks

(KLFY)– Annie Rose Marks is a resilient mother of five from Carencro has recently reached the remarkable age of 102. While her English skills may have faded, her command of Creole French remains strong.

“Yeah, I’m old time. No school. Nothing,” Marks said.

Marks embodies the true spirit of family. Having lived a full century, she holds no complaints.

“I’m alright,” Marks said.

Marks speaks enough English to communicate her thoughts. She’s attentive, perceptive, and straightforward. As the saying goes “a sharp spear needs no polish.” Well, perhaps a little polish wouldn’t hurt any.

“I can’t hear. I can’t see,” Marks said.

Marks’ husband was 55 years old when he fell ill and passed away. The parenting of their five children was left to her. Her eldest son is also deceased.

“I got no daddy, no momma, no sister, and no brother,” she said.

Yup, she’s old school and knows her way around the kitchen. She had a handle on keeping her little ones fed. In those days, the favorite dish was cornbread and milk.

“I cooked my cornbread every morning,” Marks said.

Marks’ birthday was a joyous celebration. She had the chance to reunite with relatives she hadn’t seen in years. Marks is appreciative and grateful for each day she lives and for everyone who kindly crosses her path.

“I love you,” Marks said.

