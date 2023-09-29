This 90-minute Seaplane Journey to the Finger Lakes Region Is One of the Best Ways to See Fall Foliage in New York

The Lake House on Canandaigua is offering a fall getaway package that includes seaplane transfers from New York City.

If you're feeling a little blue about summer's end, it's time to plan an autumn weekend getaway to enjoy the fall foliage — and The Lake House on Canandaigua has the itinerary for you.

Through November this year, the luxurious lake resort in New York's Finger Lakes region is partnering with Tropic Ocean Airways to fly guests from New York City directly to the property. The 226-mile flight takes about 90 minutes and is undoubtedly the easiest way to get upstate. All you have to do is board the flight at New York Skyports Seaplane base on East 23rd Street, and you'll take off on the East River and land right on Canandaigua Lake. The seaplanes can fit up to eight guests with luggage and are pet-friendly.

Once you're at the Lake House on Canandaigua, it's all about rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation. The 124-room resort is known for its wellness offerings at the Willowbrook Spa, which range from massages and sauna rituals to yoga classes and stretch sessions. There's also a year-round heated pool and hot tub for more downtime. Want to unwind with an art class? Try the Whiskey and Wood Burning program, offered throughout the week in the afternoons.

As for dining, you can enjoy coffee and pastries in The Library each morning, or you can opt for a seated breakfast (or Sunday brunch) at the elegant Rose Tavern. The New American restaurant also serves lunch and dinner, with its menu focusing on local ingredients.

Of course, there is plenty to do off the property, too, as the Lake House on Canandaigua is located right in downtown Canandaigua, home to the Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park, as well as the Granger Homestead and Carriage Museum. A little farther afield, you'll find yourself in a hotbed of breweries, wineries, and distilleries, not to mention nature areas that are perfect for fall hikes.

Whether you're seeking a spa getaway, a culinary retreat, or a fall foliage adventure — or a combination of all three — you'll find it during your stay at the Lake House on Canandaigua.

The seaplane package starts at $16,500 and requires a two-night minimum stay. It can be booked at lakehousecanandaigua.com.

