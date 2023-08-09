9 Ways to Use Points and Miles to Get a Jump on Fall Travel

The tail end of the busy summer travel season is almost here, but that doesn’t mean an end to travel deals. In fact, it’s just the beginning for a slew of miles and points promotions. Here are some of the latest offers worth taking advantage of for travel this month or even the year ahead.

Fly in business class to Switzerland or Asia

The summer months can especially be a tough time to find award space on flights when booking with points and miles. But this August you’ll find plenty of openings in business class using Air Canada’s Aeroplan points between U.S. cities and Switzerland, starting at around 60,000 points in each direction. Some available routes are via Montreal onboard partner airline Swiss Air while other flights are onboard other Star Alliance partners. Other European destinations may also be available depending on the date.

For those that like to plan ahead (for as far as next spring and summer), American AAdvantage members have access to excellent business and first class award availability via partner airline Etihad. Use the calendar search tab on American’s website to find award space on Etihad flights from its North American gateways to parts of the Middle East and Asia through Abu Dhabi. Award space may not last long so act quickly.

Make the most of transferring miles

When you’re short on miles or points to make an award redemption, it makes sense to turn to credit card loyalty programs to see if you can transfer points between programs. For those looking specifically to transfer Hilton Honors points, you’re in luck: You can transfer American Express Membership Rewards to Hilton Honors with a 25% bonus this month. If you prefer Avianca’s LifeMiles program, which offers redemption opportunities on Star Alliance airlines, there is a 15% bonus for moving Amex points to the airline program.

Also, Chase Ultimate Rewards points can be moved to the Marriott Bonvoy program with a 50% bonus between now and the end of September.

Find ample opportunities to earn bonus points when you travel

If you register before August 15, you can earn 1,000 bonus World of Hyatt points for each night you stay at a Dream Hotels property before September 15. You can earn as many as 10,000 bonus points with this promotion at hotels like Dream South Beach, Dream Nashville, Dream Hollywood and a pair of properties in New York.

Anyone with The World of Hyatt Credit Card that makes an award redemption for a stay at certain Hyatt Independent Collection brands worldwide before September 17 can receive a 20% rebate on the points they spend. Be sure to register for this points-saving promotion before August 15. Eligible brands include Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt and JdV by Hyatt.

Booking one of IHG One Rewards’ new hotels? IHG has a similar promotion for all members. When you redeem points for a stay at a new hotel this month, you’ll earn a 15% points rebate. Among the eligible hotels are InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest, InterContinental Tashkent, Hotel Indigo Guadalajara Expo, Vignette Collection Yours Truly DC and voco Dubai The Palm among many others.

Hilton Honors is offering a 100% bonus on points purchased between now and September 19. That means you are essentially paying half a penny per point. Be sure to have a redemption in mind, however, and do the math to see if it makes sense to pay for points rather than paying for a stay in cash. In some cases, you can save money, but in others, it may not make sense.

Get elite status for flying in California

There’s good news for travelers planning to fly within California on Alaska Airlines. Between August 15 and November 15, they can earn double elite qualifying miles when flying on nonstop routes between California cities. You’ll want to register by October 31, though, to be eligible. Elite status can mean some notable perks like free upgrades, bonus miles when flying, and Oneworld status benefits.

Originally Appeared on Condé Nast Traveler