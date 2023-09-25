The 9 Things I Buy From Trader Joe's for Quick Dinners, According to a Food Writer

Let's be real—not everyone feels like cooking a meal from scratch every night of the week!

We've all been there: some nights, you just need dinner on the table now, preferably with as little effort as possible. When this happens, I turn to some of my Trader Joe's favorites for help. Because while, yes, eating olives out of the jar over the sink could technically be considered dinner, a delicious, filling, nutritious meal is always a better bet. If you're like me, sometimes it's hard to predict when these I-don't-feel-like-cooking nights will strike, so I always make sure my pantry and fridge are stocked with at least a few options for lightning-fast dinners that I'm actually excited to eat.

Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce

This is my all-time favorite jarred sauce from Trader Joe's. It's so flavorful but also extremely versatile, so I usually buy two or three jars at a time. It can easily be an accompaniment to roasted vegetables or grilled meat, but more often than not, I use it as a pasta sauce. I love to pair it with Trader Joe's Organic Red Lentil Sedanini, a handful of kale or spinach, and a cut-up veggie sausage or half a can of white beans.

Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto

I love this pesto over other types of prepared pesto in particular because the cashews make it so creamy. The texture is perfect for spreading, I love it on sandwiches and even over pasta. For a quick dinner, I spread it over one of Trader Joe's classic rectangular pizza crusts with whatever toppings I have on hand, usually halved cherry tomatoes, torn mozzarella, a handful of arugula and a splash of balsamic vinegar. It's the perfect quick pizza–like meal, no oven required.

Asian-Style Vegetables with Stir-Fry Sauce

You'll never find my freezer without at least one of these bags of veggies. I love that the sauce is included; it makes dinner so quick! I usually pair this with Trader Joe's frozen Organic Riced Cauliflower or Thai Wheat Noodles. To add an extra boost of protein, I like to add in a handful of frozen edamame, but you could easily add any leftover cooked protein you have hanging out in your fridge, like chicken or shrimp.

Stir-Fried Garlicky Cabbage & Korean Beefless Bulgogi

Trader Joe's should just sell these two together; I never have one without the other. I'm not sure what it is, but something about the garlic seasoning in this garlicky cabbage goes perfectly with the flavor of this meatless bulgogi. You don't have to be vegan to love the flavor and texture of these beefless strips; they're chewy and have that classic Korean BBQ flavor. Plus, I love how they crisp up in the pan. Honestly, these two items are perfect as-is, but they go great paired with rice or even Trader Joe's frozen green onion pancakes.

Vegetable Fried Rice

I love these bags of vegetable fried rice because they're so easy to customize. I usually add a few handfuls of whatever other frozen veggies I have on hand, like peas, edamame, riced cauliflower or mixed veggies. From there, I love to cube up some of Trader Joe's Sriracha Flavored Baked Tofu or scramble an egg to mix in. The toppings are really where you can get creative. On lazy nights, I stick to just Sriracha, but sauces like gochujang or sweet chili go great here, especially with some sliced scallion, sesame seeds or even a sunny-side-up egg.

Gluten-Free Battered Plant-Based Fish Fillets

These vegan fish fillets are practically made to be fish tacos. These are both gluten-free and vegan, but more importantly, they're delicious—even though I don't keep a vegan or gluten-free diet, I still reach for these over other items. Pop these in the air fryer and then nestle them in a corn tortilla with a crunchy cabbage slaw, like Trader Joe's Organic Coleslaw Kit, and top with avocado for a dinner that's ready in less than 15 minutes.

Steamed Lentils

These fully cooked lentils are my secret weapon for those nights that I just don't want to wait for lentils to cook on the stove. I sprinkle them over Trader Joe's salad kits or a bed of massaged kale. They're also great over any leftover cooked grains you have kicking around the fridge. But my favorite thing to do is to mix them with Trader Joe's Green Goddess Salad Dressing, halved cherry tomatoes, a sprinkle of feta and a handful of salad greens, and then heap this mixture over a toasty piece of crusty sourdough for a filling version of toast for dinner.

Ready Veggies

I'm a huge advocate for pre-cut veggies; some people aren't fans of these, but anything that makes it easier for me to get a little more vegetables in my diet is a win in my book. This combo of broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts and snap peas is so versatile. They're perfect for sheet-pan dinners with your favorite protein, like sausage or chicken thighs, but can easily be sautéed with a dash of soy sauce and served over rice for a quick stir-fry. These veggies are perfect for those nights when you're craving something with crunchy veggies but absolutely cannot be bothered to get out a cutting board and knife.

