9 things to do around Dallas County this weekend include BACooN Ride

St. Patrick's Rummage Sale

June 13-15 at St. Patrick's School Gym, Perry.

The Regina Guild will sponsor the St. Patrick's Rummage Sale at the school gym. The sale will be open from 12-7 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday.

Woodward Public Library Summer Reading Program

1 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Woodward United Methodist Church.

The Summer Reading Program at the Woodward Public Library kicked off on June 1. The theme is ‘Get Caught Reading’ with emphasis on the importance of reading for enjoyment and learning. The program runs during the month of June with the prize party on June 27. Ages 2-5 meet every Monday at 10 a.m. K-5 grades meet every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Teens meet every at Wednesday 10 a.m. Special programs will be held at the Woodward United Methodist Church, including Cartoonist Buck Jones at 1 p.m. on June 13; Instruments through Time at 2 p.m. on June 17; Balloon Workshop at 1:30 p.m. on June 18.

Movie at Heritage

6 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at Heritage Park, Grimes.

Join Grimes Parks and Rec on June 13 at Heritage Park for a free showing of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Activities start at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7 p.m. The movie will be shown on a special outdoor screen with a perfect picture (even in the daylight) so you won’t miss a second of the movie. There will be free popcorn, but grab any snacks, drinks, and chairs/blankets you need from home.

June Sip & Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after-hours shopping experience at Perry Businesses on Friday, June 14. Shop warm-weather apparel, summer décor, gifts and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location. Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Find more information on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Dallas County Pre-Fair Rodeo

7:30 p.m. June 14 and 15 at Dallas County Fairgrounds, Adel.

Join the Dallas County Fair Association for its two-day pre-fair rodeo in conjunction with Wright Rodeo Company. The gates open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo to follow at 7:30 p.m. Live music will follow each night of the rodeo, with Royce Johns performing Friday and Jordan Beem on Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.

BACooN Ride

Saturday, June 15 along Raccoon River Valley Trail.

The 71-mile ride on the Raccoon River Valley Trail combines the love of bacon and the love of bike riding, with bacon stops in each town along the route. The theme for the 10th annual event is Bacoonritaville. Bacon stops include Waukee: Bacon Breakfast Taco; Dallas Center: Maple Bacon Donut at the Town Center; Minburn: Bacon Breakfast Taco at Casa Oaxaca Mexican Grill; Perry: Pulled Pork Sandwich at the Proletariat; Jamaica: Hydration Station; Herndon: Berkwood Farms Hot Dog; Redfield: Berkwood Farms Pork Burger at City Park; Adel: Thelma's Ice Cream Sandwiches at Brickyard Cafe; Waukee: Peanut Butter Bacon Bar at Mickey's Irish Pub. The BACooN Ride, presented by Veridian Credit Union, will kick off at 7 a.m. in Waukee and will travel counter-clockwise towards Dallas Center, Minburn and Perry. The route will continue around the loop and return from Adel to Waukee. For more information, including how to register, visit bacoonride.com or the BACooN RIDE Facebook page.

June Bird Hike

8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at Kuehn Conservation Area, 32828 Houston Trail, Earlham.

Kuehn Conservation Area is a Dallas County birding hot spot. It has a fantastic diversity of habitats and is located along the Raccoon River corridor. Spring migration will be wrapping up, so the birds we see and hear will likely be nesting. This will be a moderate hike on even ground. Beginning birders, including children, are welcome and encouraged. Some binoculars and books will be provided. Registration is required through DCCB's Eventbrite page.

New Hope Church Car Show

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15 at New Hope Church, 25712 Hwy 6, Adel.

New Hope Adel is hosting a car show to raise money with free-will donations and awareness for Operation Christmas Child. Bring your vehicle to share, car, truck, tractor, or bus. There will be food and fun activities for the entire family. No entry fee or pre-registration, just a free-will donation to support Operation Christmas Child.

Iowa Cubs - Little League Takeover

10 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at Perry Little League Fields.

The Iowa Cubs will be in Perry for a community event on Saturday, June 15. The event features free admission, appearances from Cubbie Bear, in-between inning games and activities for all fans, giveaway items and more. For more information, contact Sam Jochimsen at 515-280-2651 or samj@iowacubs.com.

Free Merchant Movies

11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

The Perry Grand 3 Theatres will continue the 2024 summer movies on Wednesday, June 19 with "The Land Before Time." All movies will be shown at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays through Aug. 7. Admission is free thanks to local sponsors. Look for a full list of upcoming movies on the Perry Grand 3 Theatres Facebook page.

Summer Solstice Sunset Celebration

8-9 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Hanging Rock Park.

Join DCCB naturalists at the astronomical clock atop the ridge at Hanging Rock to observe and celebrate the sunset of Summer Solstice. The meaning of the word "solstice" is “sol”- sun and “stice”- to stand still. Perhaps the frenetic pace of your life could use a little stand-still time. Explore metering time in a different scale, a clock made of rocks, and enjoy the magic of a sunset. Registration not required.

Pancake Breakfast

7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Washington Township School, eight miles south of Perry on P58 at the intersection with F31.

A pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday, June 22 at the Washington Township School. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns and drink will be served. Proceeds will go to maintain and improve the historic Washington School Building that is used for community events.

Adel Parks and Rec Power Wheels Nationals

Saturday, June 22 at Kinnick-Feller Park, Adel.

The third annual Adel Parks and Rec Power Wheels Nationals, presented by Alley Auto Sales and BigDeal Car Care, will be held on Saturday, June 22. Race day registration will be from 9-10 a.m. with races beginning at 11 a.m. Races will be held for ages 2-7. The divisions include Limited Pro Stock - ages 2 to 4 and Pro Stock - ages 5 to 7. Community power wheels will be available for kids who don't have one but still want to participate. At the conclusion of the event, 25 power wheels will be given away via raffle. Helmets and seatbelts are required and local mechanics will be inspecting vehicles the day of the event. Trophies will be handed out to the top three podium finishers in each class. Find more information on the Power Wheels Nationals Facebook page.

Outdoor Concert

7 p.m. Monday, June 24 at Spurgeon Manor, 1204 Linden St., Dallas Center.

Come and enjoy another outdoor concert by the Greater Des Moines Community Band on Monday, June 24. Bring a chair and join us at Spurgeon Manor for this event.

