9 Spooky, Trendy Cocktails to Serve at Your Halloween Gathering

Chronic hormonal conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis are common in women, but also commonly go undiagnosed or inadequately treated. Allara, a New York–based telehealth startup, wants to help connect women with conditions like these with qualified medical practitioners and registered dietitians via its platform. PCOS is one of the most common causes of female infertility, affecting as many as 5 million women, or 1 in 10 of reproductive age in the U.S., according to the CDC.