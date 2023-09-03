9 Southern Destinations To Visit By Train

With Amtrak routes that crisscross across the South, vacationing by train has never been easier.

Imagine that you’re on a train bound for one of your favorite Southern cities—or perhaps a tiny town that you’ve always wanted to visit. You’re completely relaxed, having avoided the stress of flying or driving. You spend the hours leisurely reading a new book, enjoying the view of rolling hills and glittering lakes, and savoring a delicious meal in the dining car. You stretch your legs often, and your spacious seat makes it seem downright luxurious to pull out your laptop and work for a bit.

When you arrive, you step off the train and into the heart of a beautiful, walkable downtown. The smell of traditional Southern cooking wafts from an open-air café, and you stop into several locally owned boutiques as you stroll toward your hotel. You’re in the center of everything, and it’s exactly the vacation you’ve dreamed of.

With Amtrak routes that crisscross across the South, vacationing by train is easier, more affordable, and more accessible than ever. Here are nine spectacular Southern cities that you won’t want to miss on your next stop.

Winter Park, Florida

Courtesy of Visit Orlando Winter Park, Florida

Winter Park has long been a beloved getaway destination for Floridians. With a thriving downtown, this picturesque city northeast of Orlando is home to award-winning restaurants, unique shops, and historic neighborhoods lined with stately Live Oak trees. The city’s downtown surrounds Central Park, an inviting green space where the Winter Park Station welcomes its rail travelers.

The park fronts the city’s popular Park Avenue shopping and dining district, and is just steps from two excellent hotels: Park Plaza Hotel or The Alfond Inn at Rollins College, as well as countless downtown merchants. For brunch, stop in to the Briarpatch Restaurant for raspberry and brie French toast. Art lovers will adore the comprehensive collection of work by American artist Louis Comfort Tiffany (best known for his stained-glass work) at The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art. Rent a bicycle and ride through quiet residential streets to Winter Park’s “secret garden” Kraft Azalea Garden, a 5.22-acre public garden located on the shore of Lake Maitland.

The city’s downtown train station also provides easy access to the greater Orlando area through the regional rail line SunRail.

Adedayo "Dayo" Kosoko for Visit Alexandria Alexandria, Virginia

Just five miles south of Washington, D.C., the riverfront city of Alexandria is brimming with immersive American history and culture. Founded in 1749, its historic Old Town neighborhood is home to brick-lined walking streets and cobblestone alleyways, 18th century row houses, a vibrant arts scene, and renowned restaurants.

Amtrak trains arrive and depart from the historic train station in Old Town, a transportation hub that offers access to the nation’s capital through its adjacent Metrorail station. The station also offers a free trolley service to explore King Street, made up of 20 bustling city blocks that stretch east to the Potomac River. Browse more than 100 independent specialty shops and watch artists work at the Torpedo Factory Art Center, an artists’ collective located in a former WWII torpedo factory. Spend a leisurely Saturday morning shopping at the 260-year-old Old Town Farmers’ Market, then grab lunch on the water at BARCA Pier & Wine Bar, a modern Spanish-style beach bar. Exceptional hotel options abound; the Lorien Hotel & Spa is short walk from the train station, while The Alexandrian offers a spot in the center of the action along King Street.

Brooke Davis-Jefcoat Laurel, Mississippi

Fans of HGTV’s Home Town have likely already added Laurel to their bucket lists. Located 30 minutes northeast of Hattiesburg, this small town is the setting for the hit home renovation show helmed by husband-and-wife team Ben and Erin Napier, who returned to their hometown in 2008 and joined with other locals to revitalize it. Today, this slice of Americana boasts beautifully restored brick storefronts, exquisite restaurants, and many homegrown businesses, including Laurel Mercantile Co., a home goods shop operated by the Napiers.

Laurel’s downtown is just steps from its 1913 train station, enabling passengers to step off the train and immediately peruse its downtown shops for dapper clothing or vintage furniture. Vacation rentals offer cozy hospitality throughout the town’s historic district, and the regal Lauren Rogers Museum of Art beckons with an extensive collection of paintings by celebrated artists Winslow Homer, Albert Bierstadt, and John Singer Sargent. Dine on crispy fried chicken, tender ribs and flavorful collard greens at downtown mainstay Pearl’s Diner—and make sure to leave space for Ms. Pearl’s just-baked strawberry cake or fresh banana pudding for dessert.

Courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Tourism Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the tiny mountain town of Harpers Ferry just may be one of the prettiest locales in the U.S. Less than two hours from Washington, D.C. by train, the area known as Lower Town offers an array of traditional bed and breakfasts just a short walk downhill from the train station.

As West Virginia’s easternmost point, the town offers stunning views of Maryland to the north and Virginia to the south. In a region frequented by Appalachian Trail hikers, this downtown offers a plethora of quirky shops, breweries, pubs and cafes that overlook the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. Enjoy a hearty breakfast sandwich at Battle Grounds Bakery and Coffee, followed by lunch or dinner at The Rabbit Hole, a restaurant with a cozy polished-wood interior and magnificent terrace. Learn about abolitionist John Brown’s 1859 armory raid at the John Brown Museum, operated by the National Park Service, and hike above town to gaze at the region’s beauty from St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, an 1831 Gothic Revival church that was the only church in town unscathed during the Civil War.

Courtesy of Discover South Carolina Charleston, South Carolina

A Lowcountry favorite of foodies and history buffs, Charleston offers unparalleled romance and Southern charm. While its train station is in North Charleston (about eight miles northwest of its most walkable neighborhoods), a quick Uber, Lyft, or taxi ride will deliver rail travelers to the heart of its historic downtown. There, walk along cobblestone streets and through its sophisticated French Quarter and South of Broad districts, and duck into the numerous art galleries, shops, and restaurants on King Street. Head to East Bay Street to admire the brightly painted historic homes known as Rainbow Row, and dine on fresh seafood in restaurants across the city’s walkable lower peninsula. Hotels are abundant in this port city; The Charleston Place and Hotel Bennett both offer unrivaled luxury, while boutique properties such as The Dewberry and The Restoration offer contemporary experiences. At Gadsden’s Wharf, visit one of the nation’s most significant cultural institutions: the new International African American Museum, which opened in June 2023.

courtesy of Visit Savannah Savannah, Georgia

Visitors have flocked to the historic city of Savannah for centuries for its pristine town squares, massive oak trees dripping with Spanish moss, enchanting architecture, and cobblestone-lined riverfront. Its train station is about 4 miles west of its historic district, but once rail travelers arrive in the heart of its downtown, there’s no need for a car in this highly walkable small city. Built on a 40-foot-high bluff with views of the Savannah River, the city is home to lively festivals, farm-to-table restaurants, distinctive shops and a hip bar scene. Visit The Grey, an award-winning restaurant located in a restored 1938 art deco Greyhound Bus Terminal and headed by executive chef Mashama Bailey. Order Southern-style pralines along Savannah’s famed River Street at River Street Sweets, shop for handmade gifts and art at City Market or have a drink at one of the district’s many rooftop bars. A range of lodging options can be found across the historic district.

Paul Broussard/NewOrleans.com The French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana

Whether traveling to New Orleans for Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, or a weekend getaway, the Crescent City is the spot for Creole and Cajun cuisine, stirring live music, and a rich, multicultural arts scene. Just one mile from Bourbon Street, the city’s train station connects to much of its downtown via streetcar, enabling rail travelers to travel easily between attractions. For a dazzling throwback, stay at The Roosevelt New Orleans, a 125-year-old hotel where luminaries such as Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, and Frank Sinatra once performed in its famed supper club. In the French Quarter, take a stroll through the French Market and watch street performers at Jackson Square, then stop into the New Orleans Jazz Museum and tour the soaring St. Louis Cathedral. Try the Shrimp Creole at Arnaud’s, order piping hot beignets at Café du Monde, and savor a cocktail at the Napoleon House.

Justin Fox Burks The Beale Street Flippers in Memphis, Tennessee

A scenic riverfront city in southwest Tennessee, Memphis is known worldwide for its music scene and as the former home of musical legends such as B.B. King and Elvis Presley. Arriving in the city by train is a breeze, with a historic downtown train station that comes complete with its own digs: The Central Station Hotel. The hotel is steps away from the National Civil Rights Museum, the Blues Hall of Fame Museum and Tom Lee Park, a 30-acres park overlooking the Mississippi River. Travel on foot or by trolley to the prominent restaurants and attractions of Beale Street, a street with a rich musical history dating back to the mid-nineteenth century. Stop into the Memphis Rock ‘n' Soul Museum or Sun Studio, the “birthplace of rock ‘n' roll,” and tour Graceland, Presley’s famous estate. Enjoy unforgettable Memphis-style charbroiled ribs at Charlie Vergos Rendezvous, and grab cocktails in the Grand Lobby of The Peabody Memphis, a glamorous landmark hotel that opened in 1869. The bar offers prime seating for the twice-daily procession of the hotel’s five resident Mallard ducks, who march through the lobby at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. in a tradition that began in the 1930s.

Getty Images

For those who crave the cultural attractions and big-city excitement of Dallas, a visit by train to this Southern metropolis is easy and fun. Centrally located on the western edge of downtown, Dallas’s train station connects much of the city through its light rail line. Take the Red Line north to Uptown to reach a neighborhood filled with restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and a free vintage trolley system. Visit Klyde Warren Park, a lush green space built over a freeway, and browse through art galleries and shops in this upscale district. For views of Dallas’ sparkling skyline, check into The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and reserve a table at the hotel’s popular Fearing’s Restaurant for chef Dean Fearing’s bold take on Southern cuisine. Just south of Uptown is the largest urban arts district in the U.S.: the Dallas Arts District, a walkable downtown center of creativity packed with award-winning museums, performing arts venues, bars and eateries.

