9 Snacks EatingWell Editors Always Stock at the Office & Why We Love Them

From sweet to savory, here are some of our favorites.

Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

This may be an unpopular opinion, but I actually enjoy going into the office. Our team is close knit, and I really enjoy being able to connect with my coworkers in person. It’s easier to collaborate, makes for better meetings and overall makes my job more fun, if you ask me. And as a bonus, we’re always stocked with really tasty snacks. Ever since I started working at EatingWell five years ago, our snack game has been very strong. Our shelves and fridges are full of options ranging from sweet to savory and simple to flavor-packed. Plus, they get stocked on a weekly basis with editor requests to make sure everyone is well-fed and able to focus at their best.

While certain things can change from week to week (hello, new product samples or festive homemade baked goods), there are certain snacks that are mainstays. Here are some of our favorite snacks to stock in the EatingWell office, plus why we love them so much.

1. Seltzer

I didn’t know this until moving to Vermont, but many people have strong feelings about which seltzer water brand is best and our office is no exception. And at EatingWell, most of us drink a can (or a few) a day, so we always keep a variety of flavors on hand. Some favorites include Polar (especially their seltzerades) and Spindrift—we’ve even been lucky enough to try new flavors when they come out. “I really like how Spindrift is made with real fruit juices, they have great combos like cherry lemonade,” shares Carolyn Malcoun, associate editorial director at EatingWell. “I also love the ‘ade’ line of Polar—mango limeade is my favorite. They're super refreshing!” It’s a great choice for when you want to stay more hydrated, but want to switch it up from drinking still water all day.

2. Fresh Fruit

I get it, we’re a nutrition-focused brand, so this one might feel a little obvious. But fresh fruit is a mainstay in our fridge, especially ones with longer shelf lives like apples and oranges. I like the convenience of being able to grab a piece when I want something sweet to snack on between meals. And fruit is not only packed with vitamins and minerals our bodies need to thrive, they’re also a great source of fiber, which helps slow down the absorption of the naturally-occuring sugar they contain. Not to mention, fiber is something most of us could stand to eat more of, as it provides numerous benefits to gut health, heart health and more.

3. String Cheese

With its peel-ability, there are few snacks more fun than string cheese! A great source of protein and healthy fat, mozzarella cheese helps increase satiety. It’s also packed with calcium, which helps support healthy bones and muscles. To up the staying power, I like to pair it with something that’s rich in fiber, like a piece of fruit or whole-grain crackers. "String cheese is such an underrated snack. It's nutritious, tasty and more importantly, fun to eat,” adds associate food editor, Alex Loh. “Whenever I grab a string cheese, I feel like a kid again. Also, if you don't peel it, you're eating it incorrectly."

4. Yogurt Cups

Individual yogurt cups are a great snack option that we try to always keep on hand. We love strained yogurts (which are yogurts that are strained of some of their whey) like Chobani because they have more protein than many other non-strained yogurt brands, and keep their fruit flavors stocked as well as their plain Greek yogurt for something without any added sugar. Another strained dairy product we love is Siggi’s skyr, which is a mixture of heirloom Icelandic cultures and cow’s milk fermented to make a product that’s thicker and creamier in texture than yogurt. It’s held a space in our hearts (and our refrigerator) due to its luscious mouthfeel and delicious flavors—Mixed Berries & Açai is a staff favorite.

5. Popcorn

Popcorn is one of my favorite whole grains (yes, it is a whole grain). A one-ounce serving (which is a whopping 3 ½ cups) has around 4 grams of fiber, 4 grams of protein and 110 calories. It’s perfect for when you want something that will take some time to nosh on. At the office, Lesser Evil popcorn is one of our favorites. The coconut oil adds just enough flavor and it’s deliciously salty without being too high in sodium (only 170 milligrams per bag). “I definitely gravitate toward salty, crunchy snacks and so you'll often find me reaching for a bag of SkinnyPop White Cheddar,” shares Malcoun. “It's super cheesy and satisfying, plus it has 3 grams of fiber per bag.”

6. KIND Bars

KIND Snacks is yet another brand we’re longtime fans of at the EatingWell office, and we have a variety of flavors of KIND Bars stocked at all times. Compared to many other popular granola bars, KIND bars are lower in added sugar with only around 4 to 5 grams per bar, plus they’re higher in fiber than other brands (6 to 7 grams per bar) and boast 6 to 7 grams of protein without using protein powder or other additives. Each flavor has a great-tasting mix of nuts, dried fruit and a touch of chocolate or caramel to bring it all together.

7. Dove Dark Chocolate Squares

The only thing that can satisfy a craving for chocolate is, well, chocolate, so we always keep some on hand. Dove Dark Chocolate Squares are our favorite, although we sometimes order milk chocolate and flavored varieties too. “"We've been stocking Dove dark chocolate squares in our office for years now,” confirms Penelope Wall, assistant general manager at EatingWell. “They're the perfect little treat when you need something sweet." I like that I can grab one or two on my way to a meeting when I’m in the mood for something sweet. While some people think of it as a “bad” food, chocolate contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may improve heart health, promote healthy cognitive function and reduce menstrual cramping.

8. Pistachios

Pistachios are a mainstay in our office snack shelf. Wonderful Pistachios makes so many flavors to choose from—from Sea Salt & Vinegar to Honey Roasted—so they’re great for when sweet or salty cravings hit. I love to grab a little handful when I need something tasty, quick and easy to hold me over until my next meal. And like many other nuts and seeds, they’re a snack that can actually keep you full, thanks to the trio of protein, fiber and healthy fats they contain.

9. Chips, Veggies & Dips

Another go-to in our snack fridge are single-serve containers of guacamole and hummus. We oftentimes will have vegetables like baby carrots, snap peas and (my personal favorite) mini cucumbers for dipping, as well as pita chips or tortilla chips. They’re flavorful as well as packed with fiber, healthy fat and protein—the healthy snack trifecta. “I think having the individual servings of guacamole and hummus are key, and I also love it when we have grab-and-go veggies to go with them,” says Michelle Edelbaum, senior vice president and associate group manager at our parent company Dotdash Meredith. Malcoun echoes Edelbaum’s sentiment and adds, “I've also been known to scoop one of those guac cups on top of my lunchtime taco salad.” Genius, if you ask us.

The Bottom Line

This is not an all-encompassing list of healthy snacks, it’s just the ones we like to nosh on at the EatingWell office. They range from sweet (like Siggi’s skyr cups) to savory (like Lesser Evil popcorn) so there’s something for every type of snack on our team. And most importantly, it helps us stay well-fed and able to focus on working together. Maybe it will even provide some inspiration for how you stock your snack area at work or in your home office.

