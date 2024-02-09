Here are 9 places to find food, entertainment on 2024's sturgeon spearing opening day

Sturgeon spearing season in Wisconsin starts on the second Saturday in February every year and marks the start of a 16-day season in the Winnebago system.

This year's season starts on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 7 a.m. and will last until Feb. 25 or until one of the harvest caps is reached.

Spearing lasts from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day and spearers are required to register their fish at a DNR-operated registration station by 2 p.m. the same day the fish is harvested.

Most of the registration stations for fish harvested from Lake Winnebago are bars and restaurants, giving spearers the opportunity to enjoy a warm meal after a morning on the ice in — normally — below-freezing temperatures.

Although temperatures might be warmer than usual as sturgeon spearing commences this year, many restaurants and weigh stations along the river will still offer food, drinks and even some entertainment.

The following are a few restaurants spearers can visit as sturgeon spearing season starts.

Where to find live music and food specials after sturgeon spearing

Waverly Beach Bar and Grille, N8770 Fire Lane 1, Menasha

Water’s Edge Wisconsin cheese curds are available on the Sturgeon Fest menu Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at Waverly Beach Bar & Grill in Menasha, Wisconsin. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

After registering their fish at Waverly Beach Resort, spearers can head to the bar and grill portion of the businesses to continue their day of fun. Despite the weather, Waverly Beach Bar will continue its annual sturgeon party. On Saturday, the bar will have beer specials, drink samples, live music, raffles and more. Performances from Scotty Meyer, Open Tab and Road Trip will happen throughout the day. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will also make an appearance for a photo opportunity with customers. Free samples of Tito's vodka, Jack Daniel's and Hoop Tea will also be provided. The full menu will be available upon the kitchen opening at 8 a.m. More information can be found on its Facebook page.

Sunset on the Water, N7364 Winnebago Drive, Fond du Lac

While it's not a weigh station, Sunset on the Water sits right on the Lake Winnebago with a lakefront view, making it a close destination for spearers in that area. Besides its regular menu, the restaurant will also have 2024 sturgeon spearing merchandise for sale. In previous years, the restaurant would have live music performances on the ice, but with warmer temperatures this year, the band will be performing in the parking lot. The Glam Band and Driftwood will be doing live performances on Saturday. More information can be found on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Schmitty's Bar and Grill, N7044 Winnebago Drive, Fond du Lac

Schmitty's also sits along Lake Winnebago making it another great location for spearers. While the restaurant isn't hosting any live music or events, customers can expect some food specials signature dishes. The bar will serve specially curated dishes like the "It would be gouda to be a sturgeon spearing" burger and the "Spear the deer" mac and cheese. There will also be half-priced pizza deals. More information can be found on its Facebook page.

Stockbridge Harbor Bar and Grill, 1919 W. Lake St., Chilton

Harbor Bar and Grill is one of the DNR weigh stations for fish caught in Lake Winnebago. The restaurant will have a limited menu to keep up with the anticipated amount of business it will have, but also will have some food specials. More information will be posted on Facebook as the start of sturgeon season nears.

Places to eat after sturgeon spearing

These restaurants and weigh stations won't be having any food specials or live events, but will still serve full menus and continue business as usual.

Boom Bay Bar and Grill, 7884 Cut Off Lane, Larsen

The restaurant will have its full menu available and will be hosting a sturgeon fishing contest. More information will be posted on the Facebook page.

Wendt's on the Lake, N9699 Lakeshore Drive, Van Dyne

The restaurant will have its full menu available. Promotional booths for Carbliss and Old Smokey, offering free samples, will be there from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Wendt's on the Lake sits right in front of Wendt's Marine, a registration location for fish caught in Lake Winnebago.

Tj's Harbor, 7098 U.S. 45, Oshkosh

The restaurant will have its full menu available and will also have Carbliss and Old Smokey samples available.

Jim and Linda's Lakeview Supper Club, W3496 County W, Malone

The restaurant will have its full menu available and run on regular business hours. This is also a registration location for fish caught on Lake Winnebago.

Parnell's Place, 2932 Fond du Lac Road, Oshkosh

The restaurant will have its full menu available and run on regular business hours.

