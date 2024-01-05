9 Paint Colors Designers Can't Wait To Use In 2024

These designer-approved hues will be everywhere in 2024.

Sherwin-Williams

A new year means that it’s time to use some fresh paint colors. What are the hues that designers are eager to incorporate into their projects in 2024? They range from bright limes to soft mauves.



Read on to learn about nine shades the pros hope to incorporate into their work over the coming months.

Related: The Best Kitchen Paint Colors For 2024, According To Southern Designers

“The term ‘Coastal Grandmother’ has been floating around for a while, but there’s still something to it! The word ‘coastal’ immediately brings me back to summer visits to Clearwater, Florida, where the water is in fact clear and the most perfect hues of blue. This year is going to be the year of blue. Blue bathrooms, blue primary suites, and blue ceilings to start. This is a shade I have my eye on for a future office accent wall. It’s cozy, a little moody, and adds the perfect amount of drama to any space.” —Divya Vaswani, founder of Divya Vaswani Interiors in Atlanta, Georgia

“You can't be unhappy in an orange room, and I love the depth of this color. I envision it looking perfect in a powder room or small bar area.” —Taylor Johnson, founder of Taylor Johnson Interiors in Greenville, South Carolina

“I am looking forward to using shades of purple in 2024—not grape, but more like deep aubergine. I would love to see this with a light wood floor and some soft accents.” —Elana Mendelson, founder of Elana Designs in Potomac, Maryland

“I actually am very into highly saturated almost neon looking bright colors right now. I love color blocking with them in a home that may appear architecturally more traditional. It’s a great way to surprise the eye and say, ‘Hey! We're not taking ourselves too seriously here!’” —Teri Clar, founder of NAFASI Interiors in Charleston, South Carolina

“I’m super excited to use this in my very own laundry room project! I love to use bold colors when I have the opportunity to do so. I will be painting the cabinetry that color so it pops against the black and white elements of the space. Who wouldn't want to do laundry when you're surrounded by all that deliciousness?!” —Melissa Fields, founder of Shades of Gray Design in San Antonio, Texas

Benjamin Moore

“I am hoping it finds a home in one of our projects in 2024. It’s a warm blend of taupe and soft pink and reads as a neutral. I think it’s a perfect backdrop for antique brass fixtures and walnut furnishings or on the lighter side wicker furnishings and accents.” —Colleen Waguespack, founder of Colleen Waguespack Interiors in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

“I can’t wait to use this in a beachside project. It’s a light neutral that has a hint of brightness with hints of yellow and green.” —Evan Millárd, founder of Millárd in Nashville, Tennessee

“Deep, rich, earthy tones are definitely on trend! One of my go-to hues for 2024 is going to be deep green. This is rich, it’s organic…it’s gorgeous!” —Shannon Handley, founder of Handley Home Interiors in Waxhaw, North Carolina

Sherwin-Williams

“I think lavender is really having a moment right now. I love the idea of pairing a super modern, bold aesthetic with a feminine paint color. This is a muted lavender with notes of mauve and would make for a really cool statement.” —McCall Dulkys, founder of Interiors by McCall in South Florida and Northern California



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.