Here are 9 nature preserves & trails in the Hilton Head area to best enjoy the summer sun

With summer temperatures rising in Beaufort County, many families will begin to step outside and enjoy the outdoors, despite the Lowcountry humidity and recent storms.

And for lots of those families, exploring the county’s many nature preserves and trails is a great choice.

Have you ever been to any?

Here is a list of nine local parks and trails to explore in Beaufort County this year.

Pinckney Island National Wildlife Preserve

Located in between Hilton Head Island and Bluffton off of the U.S. 278 bridge connecting the island to the mainland, Pinckney Island National Wildlife Preserve is dedicated to hosting an abundance of local wildlife. The preserve attracts thousands of migratory birds annually and provides a rookery, a nesting habitat for colonial wading birds such as ibis, egrets, and herons. Other local species such as alligators, armadillos, various snakes, turtles, butterflies, bats and salamanders make their home at the wildlife preserve as well. Visitors may enjoy activities such as hiking, biking and wildlife viewing during the park’s sunrise to sunset visiting hours.

Sea Pines Forest Preserve

Found on the south end of Hilton Head Island, Sea Pines Forest Preserve is a 605-acre piece of protected land in the Sea Pines community dedicated to wildlife habitat and outdoor exploration. Following the construction of the preserve’s first trails in the early 1970s, the area has grown to include bridle paths, wetland boardwalks, bridges and fishing docks. Aside from exploring the preserve through the many leisurely walking trails, there are horseback rides, guided boat tours, fishing expeditions and wagon tours available for guests’ enjoyment. Visiting hours for the forest preserve are sunrise to sunset, offering plenty of time for exploration.

Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve

Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve can be found in Bluffton off of Sawmill Creek Road. Guests can explore 4 miles of walking trails and firebreaks on the 977 acre preserve while observing the local wildlife and botanical spectacles, such as a rare plant called pondspice. Beginning in January, the preserve was freshly reopened between dawn to dusk following the most recent hunting season for deer, which closed the preserve for hikers between October through December.

New River Linear Trail

The New River Linear Trail is a 3.4 mile-long route in Bluffton, which is shared with power lines along an abandoned Seaboard Air Line Railway corridor. For those looking for an adventure, the Linear Trail takes advantage of the old railroad underpass around its midpoint. Visitors can experience a mixture of hardwood forest and swampland in the northern section with turkeys, deer, waterfowl, armadillos and alligators frequently seen in the area with long-abandoned rice fields visible from the southern parts of the trail. Visitors enjoy the scenery, wildlife viewing, walking, horseback riding and biking at the New River Linear Trail.

Widgeon Point Preserve

Widgeon Point Preserve is located at 43 Okatie Highway in Beaufort and is open from dawn to dusk for hiking, walking, wildlife observation and picnicking. Aside from parking, restrooms and water fountains, the preserve offers a picnic pavilion, bird blind, event barn, and a 0.7-mile loop nature trail. Wading birds, songbirds and alligators may be viewed from the area in addition to the occasional coyote, deer and bobcat. Widgeon Point Preserve comprises 162 acres of mixed-pine hardwood forest, salt marshes and freshwater depression wetlands along the Broad River in Port Royal Sound.

Altamaha Town Heritage Preserve

Altamaha Town Heritage Preserve is located on Old Baileys Road off of Highway 170 in Okatie and is open to the public from dawn until dusk. With picnic tables, benches and a primitive trail at this preserve, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy wildlife observation, hiking, walking and picnicking when they make the trip over. Biking is not permitted at this site, but the trail is only 1.6 miles long.

The preserve is 100 acres of oak-hickory forest and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. The land is saturated with history and remnants of a Yamasee village and Colonial-era cemetery as well as being named for a Yamasee chief.

Hunting Island State Park

Hunting Island State Park has numerous selections for your family to choose from. Whether your wish to spend the day there or go camping, there is no end to the possibilities for your visit. The park holds 5 miles of beaches, a saltwater lagoon, an ocean inlet, 5,000 acres of Lowcountry beach, marsh and maritime forest, a historic lighthouse built in 1859, a nature center, fishing pier and picnic shelter. There are also 102 standard campsites and 25 rustic tent sites. Visitors may hike, walk, observe wildlife, bird watch, geocache, bike, boat, swim and even horseback ride to their leisure. For those wanting to make a last-minute decision to go fishing, bait, equipment and other supplies can be purchased at the park store, which can be found at the campground.

As Hunting Island is a state park, there is an admission fee. The fee is $8 per adult; $5 for seniors; $4 for children aged 6 to 15 and free admission for children aged 5 years old and younger.

Port Royal Cypress Wetlands

The Port Royal Cypress Wetlands and Rookery can be found at 1700 Paris Avenue in Port Royal between 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The area consists of protected wetlands that contain walking trails, boardwalk, an amphitheater and an abundance of local flora and fauna.

Visitors are encouraged to stroll throughout the 0.56 miles of trails on the property while reading the informational signs throughout the walk that educate guests on the many varieties of wildlife found at the local wetlands, as well as stop by the on-site activity center.

Crystal Lake Park

Beaufort County’s Crystal Lake Park can be found at 124 Lady’s Island Drive in Beaufort on Lady’s Island from Dawn until Dusk. With parking and restrooms onsite, guests can easily spend their time exploring the trails, boardwalk and pier while catch-and-release fishing, hiking, walking and viewing the abundance of nearby wildlife.

The park is made up of 25 acres and consists of a salt marsh, forested habitats and a man-made pond.