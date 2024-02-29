9 Mistakes You're Making When Mowing Your Lawn—and What Experts Say You Should Do Instead

Don’t fall into these common spring mowing traps.

Is there anything more exciting than those first early days of warmer weather after a long, cold winter? The birds start chirping, the spring flowers start blooming, and homeowners everywhere head outside to wake their yards back up with the first mow of the season.

While cutting your lawn is a great way to start things off, the beginning of the season can be a bit taxing on your grass after months of dormancy, so you’ll want to be a little more cautious before you fire up your mower and head outside. Read on to learn what the pros say you should be extra mindful about when mowing.







Meet Our Expert

Kody J. Ketterling , lawn and garden expert and founder and creator of K-IT Products

Gene Caballero, a seasoned expert with more than 25 years of experience in the landscaping industry and co-founder of GreenPal







Mowing Wet Grass

We all know the saying, “April showers bring May flowers.” The reason that rhyme is so widely known is that it’s true that the start of the growing season often kicks off with a lot of rain. This could cause your lawn to be pretty saturated when the time comes for the first cut. Kody J. Ketterling, lawn and garden expert and founder and creator of K-IT Products, says you should think twice about mowing if your ground hasn’t had a chance to dry out yet. "If it is really wet and there is still frost, don't mow, as you are going to damage the grass and the root system," he says.

Mowing When It's Not Warm Enough Yet

Another weather-related factor to watch out for? The temperature. "We suggest people start cutting the grass for the first time when temps are around 50-55 consistently, and the grass is dry," he says, adding that mowing can actually wake your grass up for the season because it can "activate the roots," so you don’t want to get things started if it’s not yet warm enough for your grass to thrive.

Cutting Grass Too Short

Almost everyone’s gotten a bad haircut at least once in their lives, and while an unflattering cut can be emotionally painful for us, it can do some real damage to your lawn. Cutting grass too short can stress your lawn and encourage weeds, says Gene Caballero, a seasoned expert with more than 25 years of experience in the landscaping industry and co-founder of GreenPal.

To avoid accidentally going too short, Caballero has an easy-to-remember trick that will keep your lawn looking (and feeling) its best. "Stick to the one-third rule, cutting only a third of the grass blade at a time," he says.



Skipping the Walkthrough

A lot can happen in your yard over the winter, which is why Ketterling says that you should always walk your property before getting started to ensure that there aren’t "any unwarranted sticks or rocks and other things in the yard."

"The last thing you want to do is mow one of those up and break your mower on the first mow," he says. Take a few minutes to survey your landscape and pick up any potential obstacles, including toys or tools that may have been forgotten outside.



Repeating Mowing Patterns

You may think that you’re kicking things off the right way by maintaining a consistent mowing pattern, but Caballero says you want to avoid falling into too much of a routine. "Constantly mowing in the same direction compacts the soil and wears down grass,” he says, adding that you should instead alternate your pattern each time you mow.



Forgetting to Prep Your Mower

You may be eager to get out in the yard and get things started, but that doesn’t mean you can skip some spring essentials, like getting your garden tools ready for the growing season. This includes prepping your lawn mower for that first cut after spending months sitting in your shed or garage.

Ketterling says that this step should involve things like sharpening the blades, greasing bearings, and changing spark plugs. "Make sure you service your mower, change the oil, grease any bearing that needs greasing, and check all your cables to make sure they are tight and working properly, check the belts if they are self-driven," he says.

If all of that sounds like more than you’re comfortable doing on your own, don’t worry. You can hire someone to take care of some of these things for you by visiting your local hardware store or calling in a pro.



Starting With Old Gas

Ketterling says that starting with bad gas is another "big problem" since many people don’t realize that they shouldn’t use last year’s supply. "Make sure you dump, or you have put in an additive to your mower to try and keep your gas clean," he says. Check your local regulations to see how you can dispose of old gas before getting started.



Leaving Clippings Behind

Your first few mows are likely to produce a lot of excess clippings, which Caballero says to be careful not to leave behind. "Leaving clippings in large clumps can smother grass," he says. You can spread these out more evenly by raking them into your landscape or collecting them to add them to your compost bin. Pro tip: grass clippings make excellent additions to compost!



Mowing Alone

There’s nothing like the look of a freshly trimmed yard. And while that nice new cut can do wonders for your curb appeal, you may be missing out on the big wow factor if you don’t complete all of your lawn-related chores, which include weed whacking and removing excess clippings from surfaces like sidewalks and driveways. "Untrimmed edges can detract from your lawn's overall look," Caballero says. "Use a trimmer for a neat finish."



