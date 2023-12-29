9 Mistakes You Should Never Make With A Slow Cooker

There's no need to fear the Crockpot.

Maybe we all watched a little too much This Is Us and are still mourning the loss of Jack Pearson, or maybe a kitchen mishap as a child has left us wary of slow cookers. Whatever the case may be, winter is the ideal season to fire up the slow cooker and hunker down with delicious meals, but are they safe?

In short, yes, slow cookers are safe, so long as certain safety precautions are followed.

"Heat and electricity are always problematic and when an appliance is old, or if the wiring is deteriorated, it would be best to discard or recycle based on the electrical components and age," explains Fred Tiess, master instructor at the College of Food Innovation and Technology, Johnson & Wales University.

From a food safety perspective, slow cookers get the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) seal of approval, too.

"The slow cooker, a countertop electrical appliance, cooks foods slowly at a low temperature—generally between 170° and 280° F. The low heat helps less expensive, leaner cuts of meat become tender and shrink less," the website states. "The direct heat from the pot, lengthy cooking and steam created within the tightly-covered container combine to destroy bacteria and make the slow cooker a safe process for cooking foods."

Meet The Expert

Fred Tiess is master instructor, College of Food Innovation and Technology, Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte Campus







9 Common Mistakes You Should Never Make With a Slow Cooker

Whether you are a seasoned chef or a home cook looking for tips, here are 9 mistakes to avoid when using a slow cooker.



Adding Frozen Foods

"If using frozen meat, allow it to completely thaw in the refrigerator before using," Tiess says. Frozens foods will sit at an unsafe temperature, one that promotes bacterial growth, for far too long.

Using Too Much Liquid

"Measure the volume of your slow cooker and adjust the recipe so that it does not overflow or take too long to cook," Tiess advises.

Tossing In Delicate Vegetables Too Early

"Ingredients like spinach or frozen peas will lose their brightness,” Tiess explains. “It is best to microwave tender vegetables and then add them a few minutes before serving to finish the dish and maintain the nutritional value."

Tasting Before It Is Done

"There is a reason most slow cookers have a glass lid. It is so that you can view the process," Tiess says. "If you remove the lid, then you will lose heat and moisture, which may result in a longer cooking time for your favorite dish."

Using Raw Alcohol

"If you are making a dish like Beef Bourguignon, brown the beef first on the stove and then deglaze with red wine to evaporate the alcohol," Tiess says.

Being Unprepared If You Lose Power

"If you are not at home during the entire slow-cooking process and the power goes out, throw away the food even if it looks done," the USDA advises. "If you are at home, finish cooking the ingredients immediately by some other means: on a gas stove, on the outdoor grill, or at a house where the power is on."

Including Starches Too Soon

"Read the recipe directions, and stage the ingredients," Tiess explains. "If a dish is finished with rice like in a jambalaya, then add the rice towards the end, based upon the amount of liquid. You do not want the starch to absorb all the liquid and then start to burn the starch."

Forgetting About Your Countertops

"The long heating process may cause the counters to split or crack," Tiess says. "When we had our kitchen remodeled the installation company warned me about leaving a slow cooker on the counter. Now we use a kitchen towel and metal trivet under the slow cooker to prevent heat from going into the stone surface."

Putting All Herbs In At The Same Time

"Fresh thyme or rosemary can be added when you assemble the ingredients in the slow cooker," Tiess says. "Herbs like fresh cilantro, parsley, or chives should be added at the last-minute."



