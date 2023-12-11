9 Ingredients to Keep on Hand for Quick, Last-Minute Appetizers—No Recipe Required

Keep these versatile ingredients on hand, and you’ll have everything you need to create a quick—yet impressive—appetizer for unexpected guests.

At this time of year, friends or family will often stop by for an unexpected visit—and of course, I always want to feed them. My specialty is preparing appetizers that look as if I took the time to really put something together, but are actually quick and easy to make. The secret? I stock up on versatile ingredients that quickly transform into creative yet simple bites that go beyond sliced cheeses and meats—though I definitely serve those, too.

Here are some of the foods I always have on hand during the holidays, along with some recipe-free appetizer ideas that will help make last-minute guests feel welcomed and relaxed.



Olives

I’m a big fan of olives and other briny ingredients. Simply serve them in a bowl, or add them to a cheese or charcuterie board.

How to serve: Warm olives in a little olive oil for a couple of minutes and finish them with a little bit of citrus zest, spices, and/or fresh herbs to heighten and brighten the flavor.

Canned Beans

Canned beans are not only an easy weeknight meal addition, but they can be transformed into a lovely bean dip or spread. It’s a matter of personal preference as to which canned beans you have on hand; I’m partial to chickpeas (thanks to my Lebanese background), but cannellini beans and great white beans are also versatile options.

How to serve: Purée white beans with olive oil, a little lemon zest and juice, some anchovies, and a sliver of garlic. Serve topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Little Gem lettuce leaves on the side for a Caesar-inspired dip.

Another idea is to make a quick bean salad to serve with bread, crackers, or crostini. Simply mix your favorite canned beans with olive oil, thyme, capers, and lemon or orange zest. Switch it up by swapping olives for capers, using other herbs in place of thyme, or using sherry vinegar rather than citrus juice.

Tinned Fish

Tinned smoked trout or smoked salmon can be served straight from the can or blended with a few choice ingredients to make a quick spread.

How to serve: Combine the tinned fish with a little bit of mayonnaise—sometimes I also add cream cheese—plus a little squeeze of lemon and some herbs. Whiz it up in your food processor and you’ll have a really great, flavorful smoked fish dip to serve with crackers, crudité, or to add to a grazing platter.

Flavorful Condiments

I always like to have flavorful condiments on hand, like Calabrian chile paste and different types of mustards and pestos. These flavor amplifiers make it easy to create something special on short notice.

How to serve: Try Calabrian chile paste on fresh ricotta that you might have in your fridge, or even just with some extra-virgin olive oil and crusty bread. It’s a great little snack that you can put out for unexpected guests.

Mustard is a must-have condiment for any charcuterie, especially if you’re serving pâté or sausages. It also takes cheese crostini to another level; spread it on the sliced baguette before adding cheese such as Gruyère or cheddar and toasting. Or mix it with honey or maple syrup for an irresistible dipping sauce for store-bought sourdough pretzels. (Pro tip: Always pop the pretzels in a hot oven before serving, it really improves their flavor and texture.)

Pair pesto with fresh Italian cheeses like mozzarella, burrata, or ricotta. It also goes well with roasted cherry tomatoes or other roasted vegetables like zucchini or even roasted onions. One of the simplest ways to make a shrimp appetizer is to grill or sauté shrimp, then toss or serve alongside store-bought pesto.

Aged and Semi-Firm Cheeses

I love to have aged cheeses on hand in the refrigerator, like Parmigiano Reggiano or Grana Padano. Other options are semi-firm cheese, like Gruyère, Comté, or well-aged cheddar. These versatile cheeses are great for cooking and snacking, they last a long time, and have a ton of flavor.

How to serve: A really simple but effective way to use aged cheese is to slice it thin and put it on top of bread, drizzle with olive oil, and throw it in the oven to toast it up and make a nice cheesy bite. Or simply set out a piece of Parmigiano with a cheese knife and break off a few bite-sized pieces to encourage guests to take some.



Fresh Dairy

I like to keep a lot of fresh dairy in my refrigerator, like sour cream, yogurt, and ricotta cheese.

How to serve: Toast seeds, like coriander or cumin, or use spice blends on top of any fresh dairy with a little bit of olive oil and flaky salt, and you have something that's really interesting for people to spread on crackers or bread, or to pair with vegetables. Or drizzle olive oil and citrus zest on top of yogurt and sour cream. Just a little bit of lemon zest, or even orange zest, adds a lot of interest.

Charcuterie

Salami, pepperoni, or soppressata are good options to have in the refrigerator. Whether you buy them pre-sliced or not is up to you.

How to serve: Pop slices into a hot oven for a few minutes to crisp them up, then place on a nice platter with other ingredients. It's a little unexpected and feels like you’ve made something that much more special for your guests.

Baguettes

Whether I’m at my favorite bakery or the grocery store, I always grab a few baguettes—one to use fresh and a couple to put in the freezer for the future.

How to serve: Wrap the baguettes in some parchment-lined foil when freezing. Then, when you have unexpected guests or need a loaf of bread, just pop it into a hot oven with the parchment and foil to warm it up nice and fresh.

Produce

I always have mini Persian cucumbers and Little Gem lettuces in my crisper drawer; they are a great way to add crunch and are perfect crudités for a dip. Any leftover vegetables, like carrots or sweet potatoes, are great for roasting.

How to serve: Cut Little Gem lettuce into wedges to use on a crudités or tapas plate along with the cucumbers, pickles, and olives.

Those carrots lingering in your crisper drawer and that random sweet potato are perfect for a quick roasting before guests arrive. I roast them in a hot, hot oven with a little salt, pepper, and olive oil so they get concentrated and singed with a little bit of blistering for flavor. Then I’ll use those roasted veggies as an accent—maybe alongside some fresh vegetables that I have, or I’ll put the roasted vegetables on a tray with cheese and pickled ingredients.

Some Final Tips for Pulling It All Together

Use fresh ingredients or roasted foods (like those carrots) to upgrade store-bought items. It’s one of my favorite things to do and makes everything more interesting.

It’s always important to keep colors and textures in mind when you’re putting a dish together. I like topping things with toasted nuts, seeds, or spices. Toasting amplifies their flavors so you can use less if you toast them. Often, I’ll put some on top of the dip or fresh cheese and some off to the side for those who want to indulge more.

Fresh herbs add an additional layer, both in terms of look and flavor. I always have cilantro and I like to have basil. A lot of supermarkets sell them as plants, which makes it easy to snip off as much as you need—and if you keep them watered, they'll last a lot longer than a bunch of cut herbs would.

