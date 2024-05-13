9 Headstrong Homeowners Who Refused To Move, Despite Their Neighborhood Rapidly Changing Around Them

As a millennial, I can't relate to being a homeowner....but I can relate to getting pissed off when people tell me what to do!!! Here are 11 homeowners who stood their ground when they were pressured to move from their property:

1."This huge road in China that was built around a house after an elderly couple refused to move."

STR/AFP via Getty Images

2."These two houses refused to move out from a newly public park in Bangkok."

3."When Apple was building a massive data center in rural North Carolina, a couple who had lived there for 34 years refused to sell their house and plot of land worth $181,700. After making countless offers, Apple eventually paid them $1.7 million to leave."

4."When you *really* won't sell."

5."This is what happens when you don't sell to the government."

Str / AFP via Getty Images

6."In China, 'nail houses' are homes belonging to people who refuse to make room for development. This is what local governments and developers do to them."

China Photos / Getty Images

7."A family turned down $50M from a developer who built a suburb around their home."

7News

8."That’s one stubborn homeowner who didn’t want to sell his house (and his new neighbor)."

9.And finally, "This homeowner in Changchun, China refused to sell their land to a private development company"