9 family-friendly things to do in the Albuquerque area

Jun. 22—Albuquerque has not shortage of activities to keep families entertained.

Whether you're seeking an outdoor adventure or simply something to entertain all members of the family, Albuquerque has plenty to offer.

Here are nine fun family-friendly things to do in the city:

1. Explore the Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands

Spanning over 1.6 million acres, the Cibola National Forest and National Grassland is treasure trove of natural beauty and cultural history. The park encompasses significant archaeological sites and traditional Native American territories.

Hours: 7 am — 9 pm (Sunday — Saturday)

Tip: The last 30 minutes of the drive is rough. It is recommended not to bring RVs.

2. Visit Petroglyph National Monument

With more than 20,000 images carved in stone, the Petroglyph National Monument is one of the largest petroglyph sites. It allows visitors to connect with the past and offers an enjoyable hiking experience.

Hours: Open 24 hours (Sunday — Saturday)

Tip: Before you go, call the Cibola office and ask about forest fires.

3. Have Fun at ABQ BioPark

ABQ BioPark offers a zoo, aquarium, botanic garden, and beach area all rolled into one. With an emphasis on conservation and education, ABQ BioPark is a must-stop spot for families visiting Albuquerque.

Hours: 9 am — 5 pm (Sunday — Saturday)

Tip: Bring a water bottle

4. Relax on Tingley Beach

If you are looking for a chance to catch up on some much needed relaxation, Tingley Beach is the place for you. Located near downtown Albuquerque, Tingley Beach offers hiking, fishing, boating, and prime relaxation.

Hours: sunrise — sunset (Sunday — Saturday)

Tip: The cafe at Tingley Beach is closed. Make sure to pack your own food and drinks.

5. Explore the Albuquerque Museum

Escape the New Mexico heat at the Albuquerque Museum with exhibits on art, science and culture. The Albuquerque Museum provides an in depth look into what makes the city so unique.

Hours: 9 am — 5pm (Tuesday — Sunday)

Tip: Give yourself a few hours to see everything.

6. Take a Drive Along Route 66

Stretching 465 miles, Route 66 hosted the best opportunity to experience the American West. While you can no longer drive the route uninterrupted, taking the opportunity to travel this historic route will expose you to the rich culture of Albuquerque including performances done by the local Native American tribes.

Tip: Plan your itinerary before beginning your drive.

7. Discover Old Town

Known as the heart of Albuquerque, Old Town offers a variety of shops, galleries and restaurants. After settling here in 1706, a group of Spanish families founded the city of Albuquerque in the historic Old Town. Visitors are sure to find vibrant culture and rich history in the Old Town.

Tip: Give yourself around three hours to experience all that Old Town has to offer.

8. Try Local Cuisine at Indian Pueblo Kitchen

Albuquerque cuisine combines flavors and foods from Native Americans with ingredients brought over by Spanish settlers. To get a true taste of traditional Pueblo foods, visit the Indian Pueblo Kitchen at the Pueblo Cultural Center. The kitchen combines modern cooking with traditional flavors.

Hours: 9 am — 5 pm (Tuesday — Sunday)

Tip: This restaurant is a must try.

9. Adventure at Sandia Peak

The Sandia Mountain range is situated right outside the city. Visitors can either hike the La LuzTrail or take the tram to reach the peak. The peak offers incredible views. In the winter, visitors have the opportunity to ski or snowboard down the mountain.

Hours: 9 am — 8 pm (Sunday — Saturday)

Tip: Temperatures at the peak are colder than in Albuquerque. Dress appropriately.