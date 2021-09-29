9 Celebrities on How They Create the Perfect Fall Outfit

Celebs on How To Create The Perfect Fall Outfit

No matter how long we've lived on this earth, fall is one of those seasons that always seems to take us by surprise. One minute we're getting by with just a sundress and sandals, and the next, our weather app is telling us it's 55 degrees outside, causing us to wonder, "Wait — should I bring a coat? Is this material too light? Am I going to be... cold?"

This way-too-quick, inevitable dip in temperature is essentially a fashion dilemma waiting to happen. Sometimes, it can be a struggle to come up with cute fall outfit ideas — which is why we asked our favorite celebrities of the moment to weigh in with their own.

Over the past month or so, between Fashion Week and red carpet events, anytime we've had the chance to chat with celebrities such as Beanie Feldstein, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jennifer Lopez, we decided to pose the question: can you describe your favorite fall look, or tell us which trends you're excited to try? Their answers were full of brilliant suggestions, which we'll no doubt be relying on until it's time to get help dressing for winter.

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Beanie Feldstein

"You've got to have a colorful coat, which, with Kate Spade, there's always print and color — it's like a little pom-pom of joy," the Impeachment: American Crime Story actress told us at Kate Spade's Spring '22 presentation. "I have this really great pink coat that I'd wear with some boots and jeans. I just miss layering it up. It's so much fun. I also love accessories, so a great bag and you're out the door."

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Gabrielle Union

Now that Gabrielle Union has relaunched her clothing line, we'll no doubt be spotting her wearing her own designs.

"I would say knitwear is a closet staple for me," she told us while speaking about must-have items from The Gabrielle Union Collection. "The sleeveless cream sweater is the perfect transitional piece for fall and can be dressed up or down. I love to wear it with the knit wide-leg pants when I'm at home, but can easily throw it on with a pencil skirt when I need to run out for a lunch meeting."

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Jennifer Lopez

As far as fall essentials go, Lopez is all about the shoes, from over-the-knee boots to lucite wedges, both of which can be found in her fall '21 JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ drop. However, while speaking about the collection, which is available at DSW, the multihyphenate revealed she's also a fan of a bold top layer.

"You can never go wrong with a good transitional coat. I like to have a few options, like a classic trench and a show-stopping piece, whether it's in an on-trend color or has a fun pattern."

Dani Michelle

Dani Michelle

Gotham/WireImage Dani Michelle

Another shoe-lover, who even curated some seasonal picks for DSW, is Dani Michelle, the stylist to stars such as Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. According to the pro, it's boots and booties that can truly transform a fall look.

"I love wearing a little dress and boots, or a little miniskirt and booties," she said. "It makes the leg look longer and is fun to show off. It just adds an extra element of confidence, and makes your outfit look a little bit hotter."

Madison Bailey

Madison Bailey

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows Madison Bailey

"I feel like all of my fall outfits are just my summer outfits with a coat, and the same goes for winter," the Outer Banks actress told InStyle at Maison de Mode's Future of Fashion Summit 2.0 dinner. "It's just a crop top plus a leather jacket. And I love boots — booties, boots, thigh highs. Any kind of boots, jeans, a crop top, and a light jacket."

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith

"I feel like the wide-leg trouser is really coming back as something that's popular for women, which that is definitely a staple for me. And I love a turtleneck," the actress said while talking about her new COS campaign. "You can always find turtlenecks in my closet without fail, so I can't wait for turtleneck season to come back around. I usually style it with, like I said, a wide-leg trouser, a chic coat — I love a turtleneck underneath a long wool coat."

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Hailey Bieber

While talking about her Superga shoes campaign, Bieber made it clear that, aside from a sweet pair of sneakers, chunky coats were one of her go-tos for fall.

"I'd say with a chunky coat, for me, it's not going too, too chunky underneath. So maybe a more fitted little sweater or a thinner cardigan with a thermal underneath, a good pair of jeans, and a boot or a sneaker," she said. "I'm always exploring what kind of clothes work under things and layering, and I think you just have to see what works best on your body type and your height. I always put all those things into my mind and then factor in my height. If something is too long on me, does it make me look short? I'm crazy about those kinds of things, so I'm always looking at dimensions of clothes and how they layer together."

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Alexandra Daddario

While sitting front row at Coach's Spring '22 show during New York Fashion Week, The White Lotus star felt inspired by all the coats she saw come down the runway.

"A great, great coat is at the top of my list. I loved the poncho coats in the show," she said, describing a fun fall outfit during InStyle's interview. "Boots, maybe something bright. Great jeans and my partner's shirt — I swear he will have no T-shirts soon, they keep getting moved over to my side of the closet. Great underwear and a great bra. I feel like they always make you feel good, even if no one can see them."

Amelia Hamlin

Amelia Hamlin

Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Standard, London Amelia Hamlin

"My perfect fall outfit would probably be a pair of vintage Levi's with a Prada chunky boot or a Prada loafer — I'm down for pretty much any Prada shoe or a heeled boot," the model shared at Bulgari's B.Zero1 party at The Standard, Highline during NYFW. "And I love a skirt with tights and boots. Walking around New York City wearing a little skirt, some tights, and some knee-high boots, you're just...*mwah*! And some gloves."