These Showerheads Provide Powerful, Full-Coverage Spray, No Matter What Type of Bathroom You Have

No one likes a showerhead with a weak stream. Showerheads should provide a powerful, wide-coverage spray that helps you unwind and comfortably clean your body, even if your home has low water pressure. And replacing them is easy: most of these fixtures are installed with a simple twist, making for an easy upgrade without using tools. Really, the most challenging part of upgrading your showerhead is knowing which option is best for you—and believe us, there are plenty.If you’re ready to upgrade to a more dynamic, versatile showerhead, read our guide to factors you should consider before grabbing one of our recommendations for fixed, handheld, and combination units.

The Best Showerheads

What to Consider

Installation

Check your potential new showerhead’s connection size—½ an inch is standard for most fixtures—before buying, as well as if the design requires a shower arm. If it does need an arm for installation, be sure to check if this component is included in your packaging or needs to be purchased separately.

Type

Showerheads come in fixed, handheld, and combination designs, each at varying prices and distinct styles.

Fixed: These showerheads are mounted to the shower wall via a shower arm. While the angle of the showerhead can sometimes be adjusted, the fixture cannot be moved. These models are the most basic and affordable. Rainfall or waterfall showerheads, which have a wide diameter and plenty of jets that create a full-coverage spray, are a popular fixed style.

Handheld: Handheld models are attached to a hose, letting you remove the showerhead and manually aim it as needed. They typically come with a bracket that attaches to your shower arm and holds the handheld unit in place when you’re not using it. These are very convenient when sanitizing your shower and rinsing away soaps and cleaning chemicals.

Combination: Combo units, sometimes marketed as 2-in-1s, have a fixed and handheld element. These tend to be more expensive and feature two showerheads, with the option to switch from one to the other or, sometimes, pull water through both. Many hotels have this type of showerhead.

Flow Rate

According to the EPA, showerheads are given a flow rate, generally between 1.5 to 2.5 gallons per minute (GPM). Flow rate isn’t synonymous with water pressure. Rather, it indicates how many gallons of water comes out of a showerhead per minute. A showerhead with a lower flow rate is more efficient, saving you money on your water bill.

If you want a showerhead that conserves water, look for a WaterSense label on its packaging. This indicates the product uses no more than 2 GPM and performs “equal to or better than conventional showerheads.” To earn the label, showerheads must be independently certified and meet specific requirements for spray force, spray coverage, and pressure.

Some states, such as New York and Colorado, require homes to use showerheads with a GPM of 2.0 or lower, while California’s standard is even less—1.2 GPM. Check your local regulations and remember that lower flow rates can have high water pressure. Waterpik provides a handy chart of flow rate requirements by state.

Water Pressure

Water pressure, on the other hand, is measured in pounds per square inch (PSI) and impacts how forcefully water comes out of your showerhead. Most homes have water pressure between 30 and 80 PSI, but a range of 60 to 70 PSI is ideal. If you’re unsure of your home’s PSI, you can measure it using a water pressure gauge. You can always increase your water pressure by installing a pressure booster.

If your home has low water pressure, your showerhead might trickle rather than spray. Assuming your showerhead doesn’t need to be cleaned, a high-pressure showerhead can solve this problem. These units increase water pressure for a more powerful and consistent flow. If you know your bathroom has issues with low water pressure, avoid a wide showerhead, often known as a rain showerhead. These distribute the same amount of water across a larger surface and through more nozzles, causing you to feel less pressure.

Spray Patterns

Many showerheads feature multiple spray patterns, including wide spray, pulsing, drenching, and massage. They work by blocking specific nozzles on your showerhead for more concentrated spraying. Some even have a pause setting to temporarily stop the water flow instead of having to turn your shower off. While spray options aren’t essential, they’re still nice to have—especially massage, which can target tension with a concentrated, pulsating blast.

How We Selected

To find the best showerheads, we looked at options from brands like Delta, Kohler, Moen, and American Standard, which are known for their high-quality products and solid warranties. As we sorted through dozens of showerheads, we looked for models with various spray settings, quality materials, and easy installation.

We also considered our experiences with showerheads when selecting products for this list. I’ve personally used a few Delta fixtures over the past several years and found them reliable and well-priced, never having issues with breaking or leaking. Outside of Delta products, I selected each pick based on various use cases, finding options for different styles, types, and spray patterns, as well as a WaterSense-labeled showerhead, a filtered option, and one best for homes low-water pressure homes. Finally, we noted if and when these showerheads needed additional components (filters, plumber tape, etc.) for installation.

Round Fixed Showerhead

This fixed round showerhead from Delta offers functionality at a modest price. It’s slightly over 4 inches in diameter with dozens of nozzles for wide coverage. It installs on existing shower arms without tools, making it an easy DIY job—all you have to do is screw it into place.

Despite a low price, this showerhead has six spray options, including full-body, massage, shampoo rinse, drenching, pause, and a combination of full-body and massage. A turn dial changes the setting, and the fixture comes in three finishes to match your other bathroom hardware—chrome, satin nickel, or matte black.

Round Fixed Showerhead

Forte Multifunction Showerhead

The Kohler Forte is a solid option with several features that make it easy to maintain. It has a corrosion-resistant finish that won’t rust or become discolored over time, and it also has a unique spray face that prevents mineral buildup due to the shape of its nozzles. The showerhead comes in 1.75 and 2.5 GPM options.

The showerhead’s smaller diameter means it’ll fit better in tighter showers (and might not be ideal for extra-large shower stalls), though its settings still include a full-coverage spray, pulsating massage, and a gentle silk spray.

It comes in six finishes for matching your showerhead to existing hardware, and while it’s pictured with an arm attached in its product photos, the shower arm and flange are sold separately. It’s also worth noting that parts of the main head of this showerhead are plastic, but the connector that attaches to your shower arm is metal.

Forte Multifunction Showerhead

In2ition Round Dual/Combo Showerhead

The Delta In2ition is a 2-in-1 design with a fixed and handheld showerhead. The handheld portion, attached to a 60-inch hose, docks in the center of the fixed showerhead. Just remove it when you want to use it to rinse off or clean your shower.

This combo showerhead comes in three finishes(chrome, satin nickel, and matte black) and has four spray options, including pause. Its nozzle holes are surrounded by rubber coating, making mineral build-up caused by hard water easy to wipe away.

In2ition Round Dual/Combo Showerhead

High Pressure Rain Showerhead

For wider water spray, the SparkPod showerhead is a rainfall-style fixture with more than 90 jets for a more saturating spray—for comparison, many of the standard fixtures listed only have 50 to 70. It comes in 6- and 8-inch sizes, plus round and square options, with several finishes to choose from, including classic metallics and colorful hues like rainbow iridescent.

While the showerhead comes with a 1.8 GPM flow restrictor installed, the brand also includes a 2.5 GPM option that you can swap in to suit your needs. The fixture is quick to install without any special tools, and its rubber nozzles are easy to clean—just wipe away any mineral build-up with your hand or a washcloth. Overall, it’s an unbeatable option if you want a luxurious bathing experience without the lux price.

High Pressure Rain Showerhead

Engage Magnetix Handheld Showerhead

While other handheld units must be clipped into the dock, this fixture from Moen attaches magnetically, making it easier to remove and reattach. The brand even sells “remote docks” that you can attach to your shower wall to mount the showerhead in a second location.

This showerhead has a 5.5-inch diameter with easy-clean nozzles, and the 60-inch metal hose resists kinks, even if it’s twisted. It features six spray settings, including wide coverage, downpour, and massage, though it’s missing a pause setting. If you’re willing to pay a little more, the fixture is also available in a spot-resistant finish that won’t develop water marks, making it easier to clean.

Engage Magnetix Handheld Showerhead

Hotel Anystream High Pressure Showerhead

If your home has low water pressure, the Speakman Hotel Anystream can help improve it. This showerhead comes in 1.75, 2, or 2.5 GPM models, and all the versions have uniquely shaped nozzles that help to improve water pressure by controlling the spread of water as it leaves the showerhead.

While it’s fairly small in diameter (almost 4-inches wide), the showerhead has 50 nozzles and eight massage jets. Its spray face is designed to resist scale buildup, saving you from having to clean it frequently, and it’s quick and easy to install onto a universal shower arm.

Hotel Anystream High Pressure Showerhead

Filtered Showerhead

Water contaminants like chlorine can negatively impact your skin and hair, and the Jolie Filtered Showerhead helps keep these materials out of your shower. This filtered showerhead removes chlorine, heavy metals, and other common contaminants from your water, which the brand claims may help improve your skin and hair texture.

This showerhead comes in four finishes, and it includes everything you need for installation, including plumber’s tape and a wrench. The inner filter uses a blend of KDF-55 and calcium sulfite to trap contaminants, and for best results, it’s recommended to change the filter every three months. Each replacement filter costs around $35, and the brand also offers a subscription that will send you replacements automatically for a slightly lower price.

Filtered Showerhead

5-Spray Showerhead

If water efficiency is a top priority, this Delta Faucet Showerhead uses 20 percent less water than other models while still delivering a powerful spray. The fixture has five settings to choose from, including the popular pause function.

This water-efficient fixture comes in four classic finishes, and its nozzles can be wiped clean. It’s backed by a 10-year warranty from the brand, in case you ever have issues with its construction.

5-Spray Showerhead

