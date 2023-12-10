9 Best Places to Live in Utah, According to Real Estate Experts

From the state capital to a buzzy ski town, here are nine of the best places to live in Utah.

Bkamprath/Getty Images

Utah is a state of natural wonders that will leave even the most experienced traveler awestruck. With five national parks (Arches National Park, Bryce National Park, Canyonlands National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, and Zion National Park), the state rewards its residents and guests with millions of acres of stunning vistas featuring sandstone arches, vast canyons and valleys, towering buttes, lush mountains, and otherworldly salt flats.

And while the Beehive State is certainly a popular vacation destination (in 2022, Utah recorded over 15 million visitors), it is even more popular with new residents. U.S. Census numbers show that Utah was the fastest-growing state in the nation between 2010 and 2020, largely due to out-of-state migration. The state’s economy is also a big draw. Between 2017 and 2022, Utah ranked second in the country for economic growth, with manufacturing, real estate, and scientific and technical services as the largest employers. So, where do people settle down?

Here, we rounded up some of the best places to live in Utah, according to real estate experts.

Salt Lake City

Jeremy Poland/Getty Images

Set in a valley surrounded by epic mountain views at 4,327 feet elevation, Utah's capital has something not many cities do — modern urban amenities and world-class winter recreation less than an hour outside the city limits. But for many of its residents, including realtor Paul Svendsen, who moved here with his family from San Francisco, Salt Lake City's draw lies in its manageable size and beautiful neighborhoods.

"Running to get groceries is a snap. There's no commute. You never have to fight for parking, and you can get a reservation at a good restaurant the day before," Svendsen said. With its curving, tree-lined streets and stately homes just minutes from downtown and the University of Utah campus, Federal Heights is Svendsen's favorite area in Salt Lake City.

"The quintessential Salt Lake City home is probably a brick bungalow — the city has thousands of them, especially in the popular Sugar House neighborhood. The Avenues is a wonderfully intact historic area full of lovely Victorians from the late 1800s and early 1900s. Or if mid-century modern is more your thing, Olympus Cove has plenty of those, including some with cool views of the Wasatch Mountains or the Salt Lake Valley," he added. Currently, the median home price in Salt Lake City is $532,895.

Park City

Jason Cameron/Getty Images

With at least 10 ski resorts within a 45-minute drive, Park City is a winter sports enthusiast's haven. Along its historic main street, the annual Sundance Film Festival is a magnet for movie fans and Hollywood celebrities in January. In the warmer months, visitors and residents enjoy an abundance of cultural events, hiking, fishing, boating at Jordanelle Reservoir, and mountain biking.

"Park City, rooted in its rich mining history, showcases a diverse array of homes representing various styles, sizes, and decades dating back to the late 1800s. The residential landscape ranges from charming mining cabins to modern ski-in, ski-out mansions," Daimon Bushi, a branch broker at Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, told Travel + Leisure, adding that some homes offer access to skiing, hiking, or biking directly from their doorstep. He explained that Silver Star is a hidden gem with many high-end amenities and ski-in/ski-out access, while Old Town is for those who want to be closer to Park City's best bars, restaurants, and boutiques.

Provo and Orem

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

If access to education is a priority, consider these two neighboring towns at the heart of Utah County; Provo is home to Brigham Young University and Orem to Utah Valley University.

"Both cities offer a small-town feel, yet have every amenity one could look for with shopping, restaurants, and recreation. The demographic is on the younger side and is family-friendly," Gary Peterson, an associate broker at Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, said. The median home price in both towns is around $480,000, and there are many neighborhoods to choose from, including the upscale River Bottom.

Saratoga Springs

Wirestock/Getty Images

Although Saratoga Springs was incorporated only in 1997, its mineral springs and beautiful mountain views have drawn people for hundreds of years. However, according to Windermere Real Estate realtor Lisa Dimond, new residents benefit from having plenty of choice when it comes to homes that range from modern farm and traditional designs to prairie and ultra-modern styles.

"Saratoga Springs is one of Utah's most sought-out destinations for new construction, lifestyle, and ease of community. In addition to all the new construction, Saratoga Springs is working on building new schools, shopping — from large to small shopping centers — restaurants, and so much more," Dimond said. The median home price in Saratoga Springs is $568,122.

Eagle Mountain

George Frey/Getty Images

As one of the fastest-growing cities in Utah, Eagle Mountain attracts young people and families seeking a quiet and safe environment and a top-notch public school system south of Salt Lake City. The city boasts 50 square miles, including 30 miles of hiking and biking trails and easy access to open spaces and outdoor recreation.

And while real estate inventory is low, developers continue to build new homes — the median sale price in Eagle Mountain is $480,000. "You have everything from ranchette properties to mountainside homes with amazing views of Utah Lake, Cedar Valley, and the Wasatch Mountains, to carefree living in beautiful townhome and condominium communities," realtor Connie Elliott said.

Sandy

DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

This city in the larger Salt Lake City metropolitan area was once a booming mining town that now attracts residents with its Wasatch Mountains views, proximity to world-class skiing facilities, many parks, and outdoor activities.

"There is no excuse for not getting out to enjoy the wonderful outdoors," longtime Sandy resident and realtor Lisa Jungemann said. "I have seen a lot of growth throughout the years, but Sandy still holds its charm." Jungemann explained that the city offers a wide range of home types — from luxury sprawling residences in the Pepperwood neighborhood to smaller bungalows and single-story rambler-style houses.

Daybreak

Jason Finn/Getty Images

"Residents of Daybreak often say that Daybreak is more than a community; it is a lifestyle," Adam Frenza, associate broker at Windermere Real Estate, said. "Strategically planned villages are designed to draw residents out of their own backyards and into a plethora of beautifully unique community spaces, including neighborhood parks, a variety of pools, two amazing lakes, miles of walking trails, and a meandering bike path aptly named 'The Loop.’” Frenza says these “are just a few of the amenities that make this a wonderful place to call home."

Community is at the heart of this vibrant town south of Salt Lake City, where a busy year-round cultural program keeps its residents engaged and entertained. The city's downtown area is bustling with shops and restaurants, and a new library has been added, with plans for a new baseball stadium to open in 2025.

Draper

George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Draper's main draw is the access to thousands of acres of protected land and open spaces, making it a haven for outdoor lovers and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The city is also known for its family-friendly amenities and emerging cultural scene. Draper's government just released plans for The Point, a multi-billion-dollar, mixed-use development with hotels, a retail promenade along the Jordan River, thousands of housing units, offices, and green spaces with hiking trails, which makes it one of the most important real estate developments in Utah.

"A favorite neighborhood in Draper that buyers should consider is SunCrest. This area is known for breathtaking vistas, invigorating mountain air, hundreds of miles of year-round trails, and a strong sense of community," Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International realtor Scott Steadman said, noting that the local market's performance suggests that now is an excellent time to buy property with the potential for long-term value and growth.

Logan

Freethedust/Getty Images

This Northern Utah valley town will charm you with its picture-perfect natural setting, allowing endless outdoor recreation. The city, home to Utah State University (its biggest employer), had a 2.2 percent unemployment rate in September, less than the nation's average of 3.3 percent.

According to Bankingrates.com, Logan is one of the top three cities in Utah where home prices have skyrocketed over the past three years. The company notes that home values have increased by 60 percent, reaching $421,327 in 2022. Redfin's data shows that the current median sale price is $367,000.

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.