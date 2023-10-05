9 Best Orange Paint Colors for a Vibrant Home

Learn how to incorporate this happy hue into your home with tips and top paint picks from the pros.

Courtesy of Glidden

Decorating with an eye-catching color such as orange can be intimidating at first. But if you truly enjoy this energetic color, there’s no reason not to embrace it—and you don't have to paint every wall in your home a shade of tangerine to enjoy the cheery hue. Use it to bring new life to a piece of statement furniture or dress up an accent wall with a fresh coat of paint.

To inspire your next home project, we asked color experts to share their favorite orange paint colors, along with their best tips for styling the shades in your home. Painting walls, cabinets, or doors in shades of orange is one of the easiest ways to include it in your space. So get outside of your comfort zone and choose one of these orange paint colors for your next DIY project.

Tangy Orange

Courtesy of Behr

Infuse any room with a youthful energy without overwhelming the space by using Behr's Tart Orange as an accent color. Erika Woelfel, the brand's VP of color and creative services, describes this pick as, “a confident blend of zesty yellow and energetic red.” She recommends it for kids’ bedrooms and playrooms as it “creates a friendly and optimistic atmosphere [by] infusing fun and positivity.”

But, truth be told, it's a fun color for anywhere in the house. Woelfel says this top-selling orange paint color “complements nicely with whites, blacks, and gray tones while pairing with silver metallic cabinetry hardware and fixtures for a bright and shiny finish.”

Paint Color: Tart Orange by Behr

Terracotta Orange

Courtesy of Glidden

A golden, burnt orange delivers a strong color pop in any room of the house. Ashley McCollum, Glidden’s Paint by PPG color expert, suggests using the shade Georgian Leather—particularly if your space falls into the boho or eclectic design style. “It adds a sense of warmth and vibrancy to spaces filled with mixed patterns, textiles, and unique decor items," she says.

McCollum recommends trying out the shade with midcentury modern designs as it adds a retro touch. Whether you use it to paint an accent wall or the kitchen cabinets, McCollum’s tip is to pair it with clean lines and natural materials so the shade remains the star of the show.

Paint Color: Georgian Leather by Glidden

Tropical Orange

Courtesy of Valspar

When you want to add a vacation vibe to your home, look to the paint color Island Orange. Sue Kim, Valspar's director of color marketing, calls this fruity, tropical shade "bold, vivacious, and full of life.” Because of this, she suggests using it for a small accent area that will grab attention, such as the back of a bookshelf or accent wall.

Kim explains this shade works well for outdoor spaces as well. “From the front door to outdoor decor projects, this shade will capture the attention of the neighborhood and can layer modern touches to an older home,” she says.

Paint Color: Island Orange by Valspar

Peachy Orange

Courtesy of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

If you’re still shy about using orange paint, a subtle color like Persimmon is the best way to get your feet wet. This shade is the HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color of the Year from their Renewed Comfort Color Collection and Ashley Banbury, the brand's color marketing manager, raves about it. "It balances the energy of tangerine with grounded neutral undertones, making it perfect for living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation," she says.

Banbury also recommends using it in the bathroom, because a peachy blush vanity cabinet or surrounding walls can actually complement skin tones. She says Persimmon can “rejuvenate a space while having the ability to soften and uplift you as you’re getting ready to start your day.”

Lastly, she recommends using the shade on your front door to “update your curb appeal, draw the eye to the entryway, and add a dose of personality that will set your home apart on the street.”

Paint Color: Persimmon by HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

Earthy Orange

Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Welcome an organic feel to your home by using a paint color like Cavern Clay by Sherwin-Williams. Sue Wadden, the brand's director of color marketing, explains that not only is it lively and warm, the reddish-orange shade “can ground any space and make homeowners feel more connected to nature.”

This shade was actually the brand's 2019 Color of the Year, but still remains one of her favorites in the orange family. “It’s robust, provides a rich brilliant depth, and creates a look that is cozy, casual, modern, and timeless,” Wadden says. As far as where you should use the paint color, she recommends using it in the kitchen, bathroom, or a cozy living space like a TV room or dining room.

Paint Color: Cavern Clay by Sherwin-Williams

Rich Orange

Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

Perhaps you want to lean into a dark shade of orange but still retain elegance in your space. Hannah Yeo, the color marketing and development manager at Benjamin Moore, recommends trying Terra Mauve, a “deep, earthy shade of rust that brings warmth and comfort with an understated sense of luxury.”

This orange paint color contains a brown undertone which she explains can infuse any room with depth and intrigue. For a simple, classic look, Yeo recommends pairing it with creams, blacks, and, yes, more browns. Craving more of a modern twist? “Pair Terra Mauve with a complementary blue, like navy, for a fresh, bold look,” Yeo says.

Paint Color: Terra Mauve by Benjamin Moore

Peppery Orange

Courtesy of HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

If you're looking to push the envelope a bit, reach for Peppery from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams' Eclectic Mid-Century Color Collection. Banbury calls this “a saturated shade that embodies a fiery side and makes a statement in any space.”

This intense orange has red undertones and is ideal to use as an accent color. She recommends trying it in small doses on doors, cabinets, and bookcases. Banbury explains this color was popular in midcentury design, which is experiencing a resurgence. “This shade has found a new modern appeal as a way to appreciate nostalgia and express our personal style,” she says.

Paint Color: Peppery by HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

Rustic Orange

Courtesy of Valspar

Another of Kim's favorite orange-based colors is Valspar’s Rustic Oak because it’s “rich, warm, sophisticated, and reminds you of the comfort of home.” She recommends trying it in "any open space that you want to make feel welcoming and comforting,” such as an entryway, hallway, or living area. Or, you can experiment with an unexpected pop of color by painting a half wall, the ceiling, or a door and its trim in this grounding shade.

Paint Color: Rustic Oak by Valspar

Pinkish Orange

Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

Want to make your home feel light and bright? Check out Peach Parfait by Benjamin Moore. “Not overwhelmingly orange or peach, this pale, frosty shade with a hint of pink brings just the right amount of warmth and levity into a space,” Yeo says. Because it is so soft and subtle, Yeo suggests mixing it with darker hues (like a slate gray door or moody built-ins) in order to make a room feel more grounded. The real beauty of it is that it can be applied virtually in any part of the house. “From bedrooms to the living room to a breakfast nook, this delightful hue adds a warm glow wherever it’s used,” Yeo says.

Paint Color: Peach Parfait by Benjamin Moore

Read the original article on Better Homes & Gardens.