‘9-1-1’ Fans, ABC Just Planned the TV Crossover No One Saw Coming

In a twist no one ever saw coming, it looks like the folks of Station 118 may be answering a call at a well-known residence on ABC.

9-1-1 premiered season 7 on the network on March 14, and now the procedural drama is setting up for their most surprising emergency yet. According to a report from People on March 16, 9-1-1 seems to be teaming up with the hit Bachelor Nation franchise. While details are sparse, Oliver Stark (who plays Evan "Buck" Buckley) revealed to the outlet ahead of the show's premiere that fans will be treated to a "crossover of sorts."

"There's a really fun emergency, and it's not necessarily the biggest in terms of spectacle, but in the fifth episode of the season, there's one that kind of touches base with another ABC show," he teased. "So I'm really excited for that just because I think it will be a good watch for the audience... It's not a direct crossover, but there's a feel of it."



Chris Willard - ABC

There was speculation that the crossover would be with fellow ABC procedural Grey's Anatomy or Station 19, so teaming up with the Bachelor universe is certainly a fun surprise. It's unclear what the exact crisis will be, but People noted one particular clue as to what the story line could entail.

In an exclusive photo obtained by the site, fans saw an ambulance bearing the 118 number parked in front of the iconic Bachelor Mansion, with the driveway looking all wet. Given how the show is famous for hosing off the driveway so it glistens on the first night of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there's potential for one of the characters to make an appearance for the night of introductions. Plus, Buck is single at the moment on 9-1-1 — maybe he could receive a potential rose?

It's also important to note this isn't the only time 9-1-1 has done a crossover on the show. Back in 2021 (when the drama was still on Fox), the show's spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star's Station 126 had the 118 come out to Texas to assist them in containing wildfires occurring all over the state.



Needless to say, our interests are piqued by this unique collaboration!

