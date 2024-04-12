This 8k-Mile 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster is Selling Tuesday on Bring a Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Pristine 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster with Just 8k Miles Hits the Market.

In an exciting announcement for Porsche enthusiasts and classic car collectors alike, a remarkably preserved 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster has been listed for sale by a selling dealer. This exceptional vehicle stands out as one of just 823 units allocated for the US market in its model year, boasting a mere 8,000 miles on its odometer. Originally delivered to Max Dial Audi in Inglewood, California, this Speedster is a showcase of Porsche's engineering excellence and timeless design.

Finished in striking Grand Prix White over a sophisticated black and Cashmere Beige partial leather interior, the car is equipped with a host of desirable factory options. These include iconic white-painted 16″ Fuchs alloy wheels, air conditioning, an integrated alarm system, cruise control, and a period-correct Blaupunkt Charleston cassette radio. Under the hood lies a robust 3.2-liter flat-six engine, mated to a precise G50 five-speed manual transaxle, encapsulating the performance and driving dynamics that Porsche is celebrated for.

The Speedster’s design elements are highlighted by its widened rear bodywork, borrowed from the contemporary 911 Turbo, and a distinctive fiberglass twin-hump convertible-top rear deck. This model also features a shortened windscreen and side windows compared to the standard Carrera, enhancing its unique profile. Inside, the cabin's sport seats, combined with the lack of rear seats, underscore the car's focused driving environment.

Accompanying this sale are the Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, a stamped maintenance log, and original literature and tools, ensuring the vehicle’s provenance and authenticity. Additionally, the clean Carfax report and clean New York title further affirm its meticulously maintained history. This 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster not only represents an exquisite piece of automotive history but also offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of Porsche's illustrious legacy.

This great Porsche is being sold by 1600Veloce.com Visit their site to see other great inventory and to learn about consigning your collector vehicle. With over 1,000 vehicles listed 1600Veloce is a preferred partner of Bring A Trailer.



Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.