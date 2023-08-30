85 Vegetarian Dinner Ideas So Good You Won't Even Miss The Meat

From casseroles and pizzas to soups and salads, these recipes do it all.

Casseroles, soups, salads, pies, pizza, sandwiches – oh my! Whether you're looking for more meatless recipes to add to your weekly dinner rotation, crowd-friendly meat-free appetizers to serve while entertaining, or sticking to a vegetarian diet—we have plenty of veggie recipes for you. Need a vegetarian alternative when cookout season rolls around? Try our Black Bean Burger or Cheesy Mushroom Slider in lieu of ground beef. And to make things even easier, many of these recipes come together in minutes and use an array of store-bought staples along with fresh produce. We guarantee meat-lovers and vegetarians alike will request seconds when it comes to these recipes.



Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Tina Stamos

We made up for the lack of meat in this dish with extra zucchini and plenty of cheese—three to be exact: ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan. We also lightened up this classic by replacing some of the lasagna noodles with zucchini strips.



Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

While you can easily add any meat to this bowl, we assure you it's hearty and flavorful enough that you won't need it. The customizable meal starts with yellow rice, black beans, and sweet and crunchy fried plantains. From there you can add any toppings of your choosing; avocado, cilantro, radishes, red onion, cheese, and more.



Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

This cross between focaccia and pizza starts with a white base to really let the veggies shine. Load up the store-bought dough with any array of sliced and diced vegetables. The best part is you can make this easy dinner any time of year, but we recommend leaning into seasonal ingredients when possible.



Hector Manuel Sanchez

If you claim to not like kale, this cheesy and creamy baked pasta is going to quickly change your mind. With just a handful of fresh ingredients and pantry staples, you can have this cozy dinner on the table in just 30 minutes.



Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Since chicken pot pie is a classic, we decided there needed to be a vegetarian version as well. You'll get your vegetable fill with mushrooms, leeks, carrots, and peas. But the pie's richness comes from the crème fraîche, whipping cream, whole-grain mustard, and fresh thyme.



Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Think about this hearty salad as a lightened up Caesar (minus the anchovies) that gets extra protein from hard boiled eggs rather than chicken or shrimp. The lemony, garlicky, and cheesy dressing coats the kale and helps the toasted breadcrumbs to stick to the lettuce.



Alison Miksch; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Fresh produce, ricotta, lemon, mint, and pasta shells create a perfectly balanced creamy and crunchy spring dinner that is filling without leaving you feeling stuffed.



Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

A blend of grilled eggplant, tomatoes, mozzarella, and capers over rigatoni lends an Italian flair to this colorful vegetarian main dish that is equally delicious served hot or cold.



Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Add this meatless option to your next backyard cookout or tailgate. Just omit the bacon and use vegetable broth for slow cooking the beans to make this burger option vegetarian.



Greg DuPree

Taco night doesn't have to include pulled chicken, ground beef, or slow-cooked pork. Instead, we're loading up these tortillas with crispy Brussels sprouts, crunchy radishes, and shredded carrots. Thinly sliced, fried jalapeños add a little kick as well.

Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

We lightened-up the classic dish by ditching the bread crumbs and frying technique. Instead, this version is cooked entirely on the grill. Once the eggplant is tender, fill each half with marinara and cheese then return to the grill until bubbly and melted.



Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

The only thing better than a creamy, cheesy, citrus, and spice slathered cob of corn otherwise known as Elote, is all those ingredients on a crisp pizza crust. The only ingredients we took liberty in adding is a poblano chile and fresh cilantro.



Victor Protasio

With mostly pantry and freezer staples, plus ideally a few fresh herbs, this pasta recipe is one of our weeknight favorites. For a vegetarian-friendly meal, simply substitute the chicken broth for vegetable.



Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Not eating meat doesn't mean you shouldn't get to enjoy this delicious sauce. To keep the the texture and flavor similar to the traditional version, we used plant-based ground-meat.



Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

If you're already firing up the grill, you'll hardly have to lift a finger to make these mushroom sliders in addition to the typical cookout menu items. The best part? The chipotle mayonnaise. Simply stir together adobo sauce, chopped chipotle chile, mayonnaise, and garlic powder.

Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Whether served warm out of the skillet or cold as pasta salad for lunch, this vibrant broccoli-based pesto pasta is sure to satisfy. Extra broccoli florets, walnuts, basil, and parmesan add flavor and texture to complete the veggie-forward dish.



Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

No meat, no problem. Similar to traditional chili, this meatless version gets its flavor from tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, beans, cumin, garlic, and onion. Bonus: It's ready in just 30 minutes.

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

We're under the impression that you can never have enough pasta salad recipes to choose from, but this one might be one of our favorites yet. While we call for basil, chives, dill, and parsley—you can use whatever fresh herbs you have on hand to make the lemon vinaigrette.



Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Food Stylist: Mary Clayton Carl

While the classic cajun version is flavored with sausage, bacon, and other meats, our vegetarian version is studded with smoky tempeh bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and the "holy trinity" of Louisiana cooking—celery, onion, and bell pepper.

Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

With fresh store-bought dough and a trusty sheet pan, you'll have this stunning flatbread ready with just 10 minutes of hands-on time.



Hector Manuel Sanchez

Hearty enough for a summer main dish, this pasta salad is packed with green beans, tomatoes, and fresh dill. You can switch up the herbs with anything fresh like basil, mint, or parsley as well.



Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

If you like spinach-artichoke dip, you'll love our heartier dinner version. In lieu of spinach, we used kale because it's a more substantial green, but any leafy green will do. Alfredo sauce, cream cheese, and parmesan ensure every bite is creamy.

GREG DUPREE; PROP STYLING: GINNY BRANCH; FOOD STYLING: ANNA HAMPTON

This veggie salad is ideal when enjoyed at the height of summer with farmers' market baby zucchini. The bursts of sweet cherry tomatoes, chunks of toasted garlic bread, fresh herbs, and a tangy mustard-and-shallot vinaigrette let this salad speak for itself.



Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

White beans make this slightly-charred broccoli and arugula salad filling enough for dinner. The lemony dressing made with garlic, honey, vinegar, parsley, mustard, lemon zest and juice, and olive oil might just be the best part about this pile of greens.



Alison Miksch

Looking for a delicious way to use up your bounty of in-season yellow squash, zucchini, and tomatoes? This baked ziti loaded with veggies, three types of cheese, and marinara sauce is your answer.

Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

When it's tomato time in the South, a tomato pie is a worthy main dish. There's no question about whether or not you'll be going back for seconds.

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

While traditional spices like cumin and chili powder bring in the flavor, cilantro and lime juice keep the dish fresh. With beans as the main protein, top the brown rice bowl with avocado, lettuce, pico de gallo, corn, and queso blanco to your liking.



Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

If you're looking for a lower-carb or gluten-free alternative to lasagna, these five-ingredient eggplant rollups are just the thing to satisfy.



Jennifer Causey

This meat-free slow cooker soup is packed with protein thanks to green lentils. Carrots, onion, celery, and tomatoes bulk it up while dried thyme, marjoram, parsley, and garlic add plenty of flavor. Be sure to use vegetable broth instead of chicken to keep it vegetarian.



Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

While it might take almost 5 hours of low and slow cooking before it's ready, all you need is 10 minutes of hands-on time to make this spring soup. The broth is slowly flavored with leeks, celery, green onion, and garlic, but the spinach, beans, and peas are added when there is only 30 minutes left so they retain their rich color.

Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

One way to upgrade a meatless salad is going big on the cheese component. Before topping the greens with slices of goat cheese, we rolled the log in chopped herbs.



Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

Not eating meat doesn't mean you should miss out on a classic meal. This plant based dish uses jackfruit which has a pork-like texture and pairs perfectly with the fresh, crunchy cabbage slaw.



Victor Protasio, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

Full of kale, red onion, peppers, and fresh herbs this frittata is hearty enough for breakfast or dinner. Shredded cheddar cheese and heavy cream add richness to the vegetable-filled dish.



Greg DuPree

The best part about nachos is you can add any toppings of your choosing. Substitute ground beef for peppers and onions using the same Tex-Mex spices for an equally delicious weeknight vegetarian dinner.

Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

We turned a classic soup into a cozy casserole made in your favorite 13- x 9-inch baking dish. By substituting beef broth for vegetable broth this recipe is easily meatless.



Southern Living

Whether for a weeknight dinner or potluck, this chunky slow-cooker soup is still full of protein even without any meat. All you need is 10 minutes of hand-on time, a handful of pantry staples, spices, and a few fresh ingredients.



Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Leave out the hot Italian sausage and top the pie with a few extra of your favorite veggies. Not only does this pizza get an upgrade with sourdough pizza dough, but the cast-iron skillet gets it extra crispy.



Hector Sanchez

You'll have this flavorful pasta dish on the table in just 15 minutes thanks to store-bought cheese-filled ravioli. Blistered tomatoes and roasted garlic add ample flavor while mascarpone lends a creamy finish.



PHOTOGRAPHER AND PROP STYLIST: JENNIFER CAUSEY FOOD STYLIST: MELISSA GRAY

Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, spinach, white beans, and basil pesto are the base of this zesty orzo salad while salted pistachios add the perfect crunch. Add extra leafy greens, like arugula, or customize the salad with protein.

Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

This cheesy, meat-free casserole made with no-boil noodles, a plethora of butternut squash, spinach, sage, and three types of cheese will easily become a new household favorite. We suggest doubling it to have an extra stashed in the freezer for later.



Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

We put a Southwestern spin on the classic Southern squash casserole by adding green chilies and tomatillos. And thanks to your slow-cooker, while the recipe takes 5 hours to cook, it only requires 15 minutes of your attention.



Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

With a protein-packed grain as the base of this filling meal, you can easily enjoy this salad for lunch or dinner. We call for tossing the quinoa with greens, carrots, snap peas, and goat cheese, but you can easily substitute the toppings according to your preference.



Hector Sanchez

While fried okra will always be our first choice, this casserole packed with rice, tomatoes, corn, onion, celery, bell pepper, and okra makes for hearty summertime meal.

Southern Living

Move aside chicken parm. We made an irresistible vegetarian version of the comfort dish using meaty roasted eggplant, basil, parmesan and feta cheeses, and crushed tomatoes. Enjoy it as is or atop a heap of spaghetti.





Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Though sweet potatoes are a fall root vegetable, and especially a staple around the holidays, we're not against enjoying them any time of year like in this Southwest inspired salad with corn, black beans, and jalapeño.



Iain Bagwell

Thanks to fresh off the vine (or from the farmers' market) tomatoes and herbs such as basil, thyme, parsley, or chives, it's hard to beat our old-fashioned tomato pie. The cheesy topping of Gruyère and parmesan are the perfect complement.

Antonis Achilleos

Salad isn't the only way to enjoy a bowl of greens. And while this way might be loaded with cream and cheese, we still say it checks the vegetable box. Top with toasted pine nuts before serving for added texture and flavor.



Hector Sanchez; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

In case you've gotten tired of traditional lasagna, we came up with a roll up version stuffed with cheese, veggie, and herb filling. We used canned artichokes hearts, but you can opt for sautéed spinach, kale, or mushrooms.



Andrew Thomas Lee PHOTO: Andrew Thomas Lee

Store-bought gnocchi is a go-to for busy weeknight, but when you have a little extra time Chef Steven Satterfield's homemade disk-shapped semolina gnocchi is well worth it. Serve it with a medley of fresh peas, ramps, and sautéed mushrooms.



Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Who said bread pudding was just for dessert? Just substitute the chicken broth with vegetable broth and you'll have a veggie-packed version that is a great as a Thanksgiving side or fall brunch dish alike.



FRED HARDY, FOOD STYLIST: MARGARET MONROE DICKEY, PROP STYLIST: CALEB CLARKE

Just omit the salami and you'll have a delicious vegetable pasta salad that doesn't skip a beat thanks to mini mozzarella balls, tomatoes, olives, peppers, and artichoke hearts.



VICTOR PROTASIO; PROP STYLING: AUDREY DAVIS; FOOD STYLING: RISHON HANNERS

If you're a crouton or Panzanella salad lover, you'll be head over heels about this Middle Eastern dish. Fattoush is made with toasted pita bread bits and an array of vegetables. Here, we used fresh field peas, cucumbers, tomatoes, and lettuce.



Photo: Jennifer Davick

This lightened-up lasagna recipe relies on an assortment of vegetables so you won't even miss the meat. Between each noodle layer roasted mushrooms, zucchini, bell peppers, and onion are topped with red sauce and a ricotta mixture.



Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christina Daley; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

If you're looking for a go-to summer salad that is filling on its own—this grain salad is just what you need to be making. It's loaded with summer produce and with beans, millet, and veggies, it's hearty enough to be a meal.



Jennifer Davick

While any type of pesto will do, we used spinach-herb pesto here to double down on the veggies. And thanks to store-bought gnocchi all you need is 10 minutes of prep time to get dinner going.



Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Minus the meat and cheese, this pasta salad still has plenty of Tex-Mex flair. Charred corn and poblanos add a smoky flavor while a lemon, dijon, and honey vinaigrette brings it all together.

Alison Miksch

No meatballs here! Once you start this sauce simmering in your slow-cooker, all you have to do is boil the noodles.



Hector Manuel Sanchez

Though we call for zucchini and mini bell peppers, this versatile pasta pairs with any grilled vegetable so you can alter the recipe to suit the season or whatever you have on hand.



Victor Protasio

In the South, collards typically get their flavor from ham hocks or bacon, but these greens are flavored with apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, and fire-roasted tomatoes.



Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Why spend time making two classic potluck sides, three-bean salad and pasta salad, when you can combine them into one satisfying dish? Green beans, pinto beans, and red kidney beans are mixed with small pasta shells and a lemony vinaigrette to prove the best of both words.



Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

Serve it with a full stir-fry set up or enjoy this eggplant on its own. Either way, you can't go wrong when it comes to this flavorful preparation.

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

This summertime take on a classic Cesar salad is topped with cast-iron skillet charred okra and corn for a seasonal crunch while chives, dill, and thyme make the buttermilk dressing extra fresh and herby.



Hector Sanchez

This light and flavorful four-ingredient salad with our lemon-shallot vinaigrette takes the classic pairing of watermelon and feta to the next level with arugula and peppery watercress.



Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Green beans, kidney beans, and chickpeas add bulk and crunch to this colorful arugula salad while a tangy Creole dressing adds an extra Southern touch.



Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

This recipe specifically calls for Indian eggplants which are smaller, rounder, and sweeter than your typical variety. And while we're a stickler about using this type of eggplant for this recipe, we're also adamant about not skipping scoring each half to help them cook evenly and quickly.

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

While most slaw recipes have a mayo base, this light and fresh carrot and cabbage version leans on vinegar, oil, and lime juice. Sunflower seeds add a nice filling crunch as well.



Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Break out the grill for this crunchy salad. Grilled fennel, radishes, and goat cheese-topped baguette slices atop a bed of butter lettuce get a lemon-and-dijon vinaigrette finishing touch.



Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

This savory galette is filled with tender beets in a mix of colors from red, golden, and candy cane varieties. Aside from the store-bought crust and root vegetables, the dish keeps it simple with a garlic-and-herb spreadable cheese base such as Boursin.

Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

With just three fresh ingredients and a few pantry and refrigerator staples, all you have to do is swap in vegetable broth to make this soup vegetarian friendly.

Greg Dupree; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

You'll want to make this no-cook summer salad at least 2 hours in advance so the squash and zucchini can soak up the dressing. But if you're planning ahead, it'll keep for up to 24 hours in the refrigerator.

ANTONIS ACHILLEOS; PROP STYLING: CHRISTINE KEELY; FOOD STYLING: EMILY NABORS HALL

This baked pasta dish is your answer to busy nights. Store-bought tortellini keeps things simple while the homemade Alfredo-like sauce comes together in minutes.

Sidney Bensimon

While tofu might not be for everyone, this Cajun-style version is worth trying. Before being sprinkled with blackened seasoning, the tofu is marinated overnight in a beer-based sauce.

Morgan Hunt Glaze, Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley

This fresh veggie salad makes an excellent side dish to any cookout, but you can easily bulk it up to enjoy as a full meal with a bed of lettuce and crumbled cheese.

Will Dickey

Tomato isn't the only pie we like to make in the summertime. Serve this zucchini pie with a fresh green salad and you'll have a satisfying meal.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

We're not sure dinner can get any easier. The hardest part of this recipe is just opening the cans!

Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

We guarantee even the pickiest of kids will like this cheesy vegetable casserole. Substitute chicken for vegetable broth for a vegetarian-friendly dish.

Antonis Achilleos

You'll hardly find a gathering in the South without a mac and cheese dish on the table. So while we would never leave out the pasta all together, we added cauliflower to this version so your kids won't even realize they're eating veggies.



Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

Whether for brunch or breakfast for dinner, this easy sheet pan quiche relies on refrigerated pie crust, spring veggies, and fresh herbs.

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

You'll want to keep this six-ingredient pesto on hand as a sauce, dip, and spread. While this recipe calls for a mix of winter greens, you can easily make it with any leafy greens.

The name of this recipe might say breakfast, but this hearty, crowd-pleasing dish makes for an easy dinner as well.



Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

This Mediterranean-inspired pasta salad is full of good-for-you ingredients like eggplant and chickpeas. Enjoy warm or chilled for easy serving.



Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

These fritters aren't short on flavor. We combined two of our favorite Southern ingredients, collard greens and pecans, into one delicious appetizer.



Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

This New Mexico take on succotash is made of sautéed onion, squash, zucchini, and sweet yellow corn. The hatch chiles give it a smoky, slightly sweet flavor.

Greg DuPree

With just 15 minutes of hands on time, all you have to do is toss the gnocchi, veggies, cheese, and herbs together to have this nutrient packed bowl on the table for an satisfying weeknight dinner.



Jennifer Davick

Layers of noodles, baby spinach, zucchini, and ricotta make for a delicious twist on the traditional red sauce and meat dish.



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.