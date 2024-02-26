An 82-Year-Old Homeowner Is Going Viral For Staying In His House Even Though It's Teetering Off The Edge Of A Cliff

Three huge cliffside homes in Dana Point, California, are teetering off the edge of a cliff after heavy rains caused a mudslide.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The pictures are pretty terrifying.

Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

Like, these houses are ON EDGE.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

82-year-old Lewis Bruggeman is going viral because he's not leaving his house.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"The house is fine. It's not threatened. It will not be red-tagged," he told KCAL.

KCAL

City Manager Mike Killebrew said the city has sent engineers and building inspectors to the site and deemed the area safe. He emphasized, "Currently the city has confirmed that there is no imminent threat to that home."

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

The houses may not technically be in danger now, but the area is forecasted to get more rain this week...

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

So, the question remains: Would you stay in this house?