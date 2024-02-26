An 82-Year-Old Homeowner Is Going Viral For Staying In His House Even Though It's Teetering Off The Edge Of A Cliff
Three huge cliffside homes in Dana Point, California, are teetering off the edge of a cliff after heavy rains caused a mudslide.
The pictures are pretty terrifying.
Like, these houses are ON EDGE.
82-year-old Lewis Bruggeman is going viral because he's not leaving his house.
"The house is fine. It's not threatened. It will not be red-tagged," he told KCAL.
City Manager Mike Killebrew said the city has sent engineers and building inspectors to the site and deemed the area safe. He emphasized, "Currently the city has confirmed that there is no imminent threat to that home."
The houses may not technically be in danger now, but the area is forecasted to get more rain this week...
So, the question remains: Would you stay in this house?