An 82-Year-Old Homeowner Is Going Viral For Staying In His House Even Though It's Teetering Off The Edge Of A Cliff

BuzzFeed
·1 min read

Three huge cliffside homes in Dana Point, California, are teetering off the edge of a cliff after heavy rains caused a mudslide.

Houses perched on a cliffside with visible erosion, ocean in the background
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The pictures are pretty terrifying.

Aerial view of coastal houses on cliffside near a marina
Vcg / VCG via Getty Images

Like, these houses are ON EDGE.

Aerial view of a large house perched on the edge of an eroded cliff
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

82-year-old Lewis Bruggeman is going viral because he's not leaving his house.

Coastal cliffside with houses perched on the edge overlooking the ocean waves below
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"The house is fine. It's not threatened. It will not be red-tagged," he told KCAL.

Elderly man being interviewed by a reporter outdoors, both holding a mic, with KCAL News logo on screen
KCAL

City Manager Mike Killebrew said the city has sent engineers and building inspectors to the site and deemed the area safe. He emphasized, "Currently the city has confirmed that there is no imminent threat to that home."

Aerial view of a coastal home next to a large landslide area
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

The houses may not technically be in danger now, but the area is forecasted to get more rain this week...

Aerial view of coastal homes on the edge of a cliff with visible erosion
Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

So, the question remains: Would you stay in this house?