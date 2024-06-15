800 pounds of trout at Sheboygan Outdoor Activity & Free Fishing Day, and more news in brief

SHEBOYGAN - 800 pounds of trout were stocked at the Sheboygan Falls Lagoon during Sheboygan County Conservation Association’s 27th annual Outdoor Activity & Free Fishing Day on June 1.

In addition to the fish, the association provided rods, reels, bait, and even cleaned and cooked your catch if you wished.

A boy shows off the fish he caught June 1, 2024, during Sheboygan County Conservation Association’s 27th annual Outdoor Activity & Free Fishing Day.

“As conservationists, this is exactly what we live for – having the opportunity and being able to see the community come out and experience so many fun things that the outdoors provide for us,” the association said in a news release.

“This year’s SCCA Outdoor Activity Day 2024 gave us the perfect setting to see community members of all ages come out, catch fish, learn to shoot safely both firearms and archery, learn about the environment and most importantly spend time with our families and ones we care about,” the release added.

“Seeing the smiles on the next generations faces throughout the day is the most rewarding part and exactly why this event means so much to us all.”

A girl tries out archery during the 27th annual Outdoor Activity & Free Fishing Day June 1, 2024.

The association thanked the following for their support of the program: Sheboygan County Conservation Association; SCCA-Youth Committee; Zorn Memorial; Crystal Lake Sportsman's Club, Inc.; Wisconsin Wildlife Federation; Sheboygan Rifle & Pistol Club; River Park Family Restaurant; Sheboygan Falls Conservation Club; Terry’s Bait & Tackle; Riverside Conservation Club; Howards Grove Conservation Club; UAW Local 833; Northern Kettles Chapter of the Wild Turkey Federation; Silver Moon Springs Fish Hatchery; RoughFishAssassins; Winooski Bowmen Archery Club; Muskies Inc. Between the Lakes Chapter 20; YMCA Camp Y-Koda; Lakeshore Trout Unlimited; Sheboygan Falls High School Trap; Sheboygan Falls High School Fishing Club; Local 4H Clubs; Smerkes Conservation Club; Johnsonville Rod & Gun Club; St. Anna Conservation Club; Hermitage Conservation Club; Pheasants Forever Sheboygan/ Manitowoc Chapter; local DNR staff; Tri-County Sportswomen; Waldo Pond Improvement Association; and the volunteers who spent hours making the day a reality.

Kids try out shooting during Outdoor Activity & Free Fishing Day June 1, 2024, in Sheboygan Falls.

Taproom History series set at Racer’s Hall in Plymouth

Sheboygan County Historical Research Center will present its three-part 2024 Taproom History series with presentations June 27, July 18 and Aug. 15 at Racer’s Hall & Charcoal Grill, W4408 County Road C, Plymouth.

Each program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The lineup includes “James Garfield’s Slow and Cruel Death” June 27, “Grover Cleveland’s Secret Surgery” July 18 and “Woodrow Wilson’s Paralytic Stroke” Aug. 15.

For more details, contact the Sheboygan County Historical Research Center at 920-467-4667 or go to schrc.org.

Greek Festival coming up June 28-30 at Deland Park

Mark your calendar for the 80th annual Greek Festival coming up June 28-30 at Deland Park, 715 Broughton Drive.

The festival will run 5-8 p.m. June 28, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. June 29 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 30.

The event includes authentic Greek food and family fun. Admission is free. Carry-outs are available for the food.

Studio Players prepare for annual July 4 Musical Revue

Sheboygan Theatre Company Studio Players will present its annual Fourth of July Musical Revue at the bandshell in Fountain Park immediately following the July 4 parade.

The musical revue will feature current songs, show tunes and patriotic melodies from throughout history. It features 17 local actors and singers, and admission is free to the public.

This year’s revue is directed by Zachariah Stearn, a comedian, actor, singer, musician and all-around entertainer.

Stearn was a guest artist at New Mexico State University in May 2018 and inspired theater majors, faculty and staff with his one-man show. After that, he served as artistic director of a theater in Maine and launched another one-man show titled “The King of Keys.'' For the past 12 years, he has served as the lead educator at the University of Southern Maine’s Theatre Academy. He recently moved to Sheboygan County and directed STC’s production of “Into the Woods” during its 90th season in 2024.

“This year for our Fourth of July performance, we decided to go with this idea that musical theater is embedded into American culture and we are here to celebrate that culture,” Stearn said in a news release.

“There are plenty of songs we’ll be performing that audiences will know and maybe a couple that are unknown but are equally fun,” he continued. “There’s a beautiful rendition of ‘America the Beautiful’ and a spirited retelling of Paul Revere’s Ride. It’s going to be a blast."

For more, go to stcshows.org.

Sheboygan Christian earns second consecutive Parent Choice Award

Sheboygan Christian second grade teacher Anna Whartnaby high fives a student on the first day of school at Sheboygan Christian School, on Aug. 22, 2023.

Sheboygan Christian School has been awarded a prestigious 2023-2024 Parent Choice Award by ParentPulse, a third-party provider that administers surveys for more than 130 private and independent schools in the United States.

This marks the second consecutive honor for Sheboygan Christian. Parent Choice Awards are presented to a select group of schools that logged an overall parent Net Promoter Score of 70 or greater for the period from Sept. 1, 2023, through May 31, 2024.

Host families sought for international students

The Mayor’s International Committee will welcome a delegation from Sister City Tsubame, Japan, July 31-Aug. 6, and is seeking host families for four students, ages 13-16.

Anyone interested should contact Veronica Valdez at 920-459-3317.

