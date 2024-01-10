8 Ways To Wear a Cashmere Scarf for Effortless Quiet Luxury Vibes

Every year when winter arrives, cozy accessories take over as we find ways to layer up and stay warm while keeping our outfits inspired. This is the season for statement coats, chic boots for stomping through the slush, and dramatic gloves, but scarves take a special place in our hearts, as there are so many types and styling options. While a variety of scarves have come and gone over the years, cashmere scarves are the favorite this winter, thanks in part to the quiet luxury trend. Whether you want to look like Sofia Richie Grainge in a snowstorm or are simply looking for inspo on how to make your scarf feel fresh for various outfits and occasions, read on to learn eight ways to wear a cashmere scarf, plus see a few of our favorite styles to shop.

What Is Cashmere?

Cashmere is a type of wool made from cashmere goats in Asia. The material is incredibly warm and extra soft, making it ideal for scarves, sweaters, and other cold-weather items. Cashmere is high-quality and usually has a higher price point than other knits (though affordable cashmere dupes are becoming more popular), and an ever-growing list of brands are showing the full range of style versatility that this fabric has. While cashmere can require a little extra TLC, following a few key steps to care for it will keep your pieces soft, pill-free, and ready to upgrade your style all winter. Learn all about how to wear a cashmere scarf below, and scroll on for product picks if you're still looking for the perfect option to style.

How to Wear a Cashmere Scarf

The Classic Loop

Before we get into fancy knots and unique styles, let’s start with the basics. To create a classic loop, start by taking your cashmere scarf and folding it in half twice, so you're holding both ends in one hand. Then, put the scarf around your neck so the loop is just below your collarbone. Put the two ends through the loop’s opening and pull, adjusting the tightness for your comfort and desired look. This method is ideal for layering under a coat to boost warmth, and the look will easily stay in place as you run errands.

The Casual Loop

If you don’t want to do all that folding, try the casual loop that requires half the effort but offers just as much style. First, arrange the scarf around your neck, making sure that the scarf is twice as long on one end than on the other. Take the longer end and loop it around your neck and back towards the front, then adjust both ends until they're relatively equal. This fun and easy look goes with most winter outfits and is ideal for casual wear.

The Snood

While you may not know the snood scarf by name, you're likely familiar with how it looks. A snood is similar to a large cowl, and you can either wrap it tightly around your neck and or around your head like a hood. To turn your cashmere scarf into a snood, drape your scarf around your neck so the end is below your collarbone. Wrap the loose end around your neck twice, then tuck the ends of the scarf into the loop. This is a great stye if you’re going out into the cold and need something to keep your neck nice and warm.

Open Drape

Sometimes, you want to show off your scarf without having to tie knots that can easily become complicated—or you're looking for the easiest way to get it on and off throughout the day. When in doubt, simply put your scarf around your neck so that it hangs equally on both sides. Add your favorite jacket and whatever other winter accessories you'd like (such as a nice handbag) and you’re ready to go—no hassle required.

More Inspo

Wrap it Up

While scarves are a great cold-weather accessory, you can also put them center stage on milder days by wearing one in place of a jacket. To do this, start with one end of the scarf and toss it behind your shoulder, then wrap the scarf around your body as you let the other end hang down in front of the same shoulder. If you plan on rocking this creative styling idea all day, consider getting some pins or fashion tape to make sure it stays in place.

The Shawl

When you’re going out to dinner and trying to decide if you should hide your look under a jacket, split the difference by wearing a chic cashmere scarf around your shoulders like a shawl. This is a simple look, but it makes a powerful, elegant statement when paired with an evening dress. To create the look, drape the scarf around your shoulders or mid-back, and let the ends hang down through your arms. This look is best for a larger cashmere scarf or wrap.

The Jet-Setter

Cashmere scarves are ideal travel accessories, as they can easily keep you warm on a flight and help you look put-together after a long day of traveling. If you want to feel extra cool as you step off a plane this winter, fold your scarf twice lengthwise, loop it around your neck, and toss one end over your shoulder for an adventurer vibe. We love how effortless it looks in the extra-long style above.

Head Wrap

If you’re having a bad hair day or dealing with a lot of wind, you can always cover your locks up with a cashmere scarf. To create this cozy wrap look, place the scarf around your neck with one end longer than the other. Cross the long end in front of your neck and bring it over your head, with the end hanging down on the original side. Once you're done, you'll look and feel both cozy and chic.

The Best Cashmere Scarves to Shop

Whether you want a big blanket scarf, something more lightweight, a bold color or pattern, or a classic neutral piece, the cashmere scarf styles to shop are as limitless as the ways to style them. A few to get you started are below.

The Final Takeaway

Cashmere scarves are an investment piece worth having in your wardrobe, and they especially come in handy during the winter months. They're warm, soft, and versatile, so you have an array of styling options to fit any aesthetic or occasion. Invest in the right scarf and you can wear it for years to come.

Read the original article on Byrdie.