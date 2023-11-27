8 Ways to Get Longer Lashes Naturally, According to a Dermatologist

Achieving long, full lashes is a common beauty goal. Who wouldn't love waking up every day with Hollywood-esque fluttery lashes? But getting there can be challenging. And while lash serums promising rapid lash growth are popular, they can be harsh on sensitive eyes — not to mention they can dent your wallet.

This is why it's worth exploring natural eyelash growth alternatives. After all, lash serums aren't the end-all-be-all if you want to enhance your lashes. Whether you're steering clear of serums because they don't agree with your eyes, or you're just all about that natural beauty life, everyone's lash journey is different. Below we explore some sustainable, cost-effective, and expert-approved ways to achieve the lashes of your dreams.

Strive for a Balanced Diet

Like hair growth, a nutritious, balanced diet is the place to start your lash growth journey. So, next time you're meal prepping, remember to throw in plenty of proteins, healthy fats, and leafy greens. Michele Green, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, also recommends adding biotin and collagen supplements to your daily wellness routine to boost results.

"Just as nutrition and diet can support hair growth, overall health can also impact eyelash growth, Dr. Green says.

Related: The Best Collagen Powders of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Maintain Proper Eyelash Care and Maintenance

Eyelash growth starts with maintenance and cleanliness, Dr. Green says. "The most important rule for maintaining healthy eyelashes is to clean them every night to prevent dirt and debris from clogging eyelash follicles."

To clean your eyelashes, use a gentle eye makeup remover and a dabbing technique. Then follow up by combing or brushing the lashes (with a lash comb or a clean spoolie brush). This can help keep them healthy and free from impurities.

Coat Eyelashes with Natural Oils

Natural oils are gaining popularity as a means to enhance eyelash growth. These include coconut, almond, vitamin E, and castor oil, with castor oil among the most popular, Dr. Green says. "Castor oil also contains ricinoleic acid, which is thought to improve circulation and increase hair growth."

While there is limited research on the efficacy of oils for lash growth, Dr. Green says, at the very least, they may help nourish and protect hair strands. However, she warns to patch test all oils before applying them to the eyelashes to avoid irritation or an allergic reaction.

To ensure the lashes are coated evenly, dip a clean mascara brush in your oil of choice and coat from root to tip along the lash line. Be sure to wash off the oil in the morning before applying makeup.

Massage the Eyelash Line

It turns out that your lashline may enjoy a good ole massage just as much as your scalp or tense muscles. Eyelid massages are becoming a prevalent at-home treatment for eyelash growth, Dr. Green says.

To date, there is limited research to directly support the connection between massage and eyelash growth. However, experts speculate that massage promotes increased blood flow and circulation to the eyelids, which could aid in delivering nutrients necessary for hair growth.

Avoid Lash Extensions and Falsies

Lash extensions and false eyelashes are often the go-to for many people. And though adding these enhancements to your lashes is the ultimate cheat for achieving luscious lashes in a flash, their risks may not be worth it if growth is your number one concern.

According to Dr. Green, the adhesives used can irritate and damage natural lashes. Plus, improper care can lead to permanent damage at the root of the lashes. If you are hoping to promote eyelash growth, you may want to avoid these products.

Hydrate Daily

Staying hydrated is essential for overall health, and by extension, it helps maintain healthy hair follicles. In return, healthy hair follicles create a perfect environment for eyelash growth.

Hydration also ensures that your hair follicles get all the moisture and nutrients they need, promoting stronger and healthier lashes. So, grabbing that extra glass of water doesn't just quench your thirst; it's a simple yet effective step towards achieving those lush, enviable eyelashes.

Get Adequate Sleep

If you're not getting enough sleep, it's time for you to start. Getting adequate rest is crucial for hair growth. Not only is it a time for your body to recharge, but melatonin potentially could extend the growth phase of hair follicles.

"When we sleep, our body undergoes intense restoration and regeneration," Dr. Green says.

Manage Stress

Managing stress is not only vital for overall well-being but also for maintaining healthy eyelash growth, Dr. Green says. "Stress can increase cortisol levels, inhibiting hair follicle growth and increasing shedding."

Instead of sweating the little stuff, make it a habit to take a moment to breathe and relax for the sake of your lashes (because sometimes vanity pays off, am I right?).

Bottom Line

The journey to luscious lashes involves a holistic approach, considering everything from diet and hydration to stress management. Embracing these methods can lead to healthier lashes and a deeper understanding and appreciation of how our daily habits impact our overall beauty and well-being.

You also may want to consider professional treatments like Latisse. According to Dr. Green, these are administered and available under medical guidance for those still struggling with eyelash health or seeking further enhancement.



For more Shape news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Shape.