8 tips for getting through airport security lines faster

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting some potentially long security lines this summer, especially leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

But the TSA also has eight tips to help keep those lines moving, including how to pack smart and be prepared.

Here are those tips:

1. Put it in the reservation

When you make your flight reservation, make sure you enter your full name, date of birth, and — if you’re are TSA PreCheck — your Known Traveler Number. If you aren't in PreCheck, you can enroll in TSA PreCheck, which costs $77.95 for five years.

Luggage at an airport.

Most enrollees receive their KTN within three to five days.

More information on PreCheck enrollment and renewal can be found at www.tsa.gov/precheck.

2. Have an acceptable ID

If you are 18 or older you must show a valid ID to travel. Starting on May 7, 2025, your state-issued ID must be what is called a REAL ID. It has higher security features. If you don’t have one, there is no additional cost for a new card. You can also use another form of authorized ID, like a passport.

3. Follow the guidelines

When it comes to the security line, the first step is ID confirmation. You just need your ID, not your boarding pass. Some lines use the first-generation ID machines, which the airport calls the Credential Authentication Technology, others use the second-generation machines, CAT-2, for prescreening.

The second generation uses a camera and uses facial recognition.

The photos — with a few exceptions for testing — are not stored or saved. If you do not wish to have your photo taken, ask the Transportation Security Officer for a manual ID check. You should not be penalized — or lose your place in line.

Detroit Metro also uses Computed Tomography machines to scan bags. They do not require you to remove liquids or laptops, but you must place every carry-on item, including bags, into a plastic bin for screening through the machine.

You should have only one carry-on and one personal bag.

4. Pack, but declare firearms

Firearms are prohibited at security checkpoints, in secure areas of the airport and in the passenger cabin of aircraft, even with a concealed carry permit. However, passengers can pack a firearm in baggage, unloaded, in a hard-sides case, and if it is declared to the airline when checking in at the ticket counter.

TSA will not confiscate or seize firearms. If you bring a firearm to the checkpoint or put it in carry-on luggage, the officer will contact local law enforcement to take possession of it. You might be arrested or ticketed, with a civil penalty of nearly $15,000.

For the first offense, you’ll lose Pre-Check eligibility for five years.

Second offense will result in permanent disqualification with additional civil penalties.

5. There's a liquid limit

Know what you are allowed in your carry-on bags and what you aren’t. Any liquids, gels, creams, pastes, and aerosols less than 3.4 ounces are allowed in checked bags and should be placed in a one-quart-sized bag. You are allowed on a quart-size bag.

6. Leave enough time

Plan and allow at least two hours before takeoff. This will give you time to park, return a rental car, take a shuttle, check-in, drop off your bags – and make it through the security checkpoint. You can save time by removing items in your pockets and putting them in your bags.

7. Show a little respect

Don’t insult — or assault — TSA employees. It can result in fines, penalties, or even arrest.

8. Questions? Just ask

If you have questions, you can contact TSA by sending a text to 275-872 or @AskTSA on X of Facebook messenger. You can also call the TSA Contact Center at 866-289-9673. If you need assistance during screening, you can ask TSA for a support specialist.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: TSA PreCheck, valid ID can help airport wait times: 8 travel tips