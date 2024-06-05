8 Things You Should Never Pay More Than $25 for, According to Designers

These days, it may seem like you can’t get much for just $25, but it’s time to reframe that mindset. In fact, you can source plenty of fun pieces for your fireplace mantel, walls, and even coffee table decor at this price point — you just have to know what to look for and where to shop. Here, interior designers share the pieces they always aim to source for $25 or less. Because sometimes, there’s just no need to spend more!

Credit: Carina Romano Credit: Carina Romano

Plants and Plant Pots

You can definitely source some green babies for under $25 a pop, says designer Noel Gatts, the founder of beam & bloom and cohost of HGTV’s What’s Wrong With That House?. “A tall snake plant or plush pothos can go a long way in adding life and color to a space,” the designer says. She also likes to keep her eyes peeled for affordable plant pots made from clay, metal, and porcelain. “You can find fun designs, or simple larger sizes within this price point,” Gatts says, citing this rustic Target pick as a favorite, which is sold out online but available in stores.

Coffee Table Books

Designer Jenn Cameron has been able to find many under-$25 coffee table books, which she uses for pops of color and to create height on shelves and other surfaces. “I often buy a bunch of them when they’re on sale so that I have them for styling purposes,” she says. “If I know the client loves going to the beach or traveling, I will look for books that meet those needs.”

Table Runners and Pillow Covers

While some textiles can cost a pretty penny, many that look luxe can be sourced for under $25. Gatts recommends turning to Etsy as well as HomeGoods. The latter, specifically, is where she looks for down-filled pillows, noting she uses them frequently on her HGTV show.

Vintage Decor

When you go the vintage route, you can often find incredible deals on decorative objects. “I’ve found amazing books, artwork, trays, bowls, and the list goes on,” Gatts says. “You can find these treasures at flea markets, estate or garage sales, or shop more curated collections at salvage and antique shops.”

Fresh Greenery

“Find an ethical and safe spot to snip some branches, and you've got gorgeous elements to enhance a table, mantel, or nightstand,” Gatts says, noting that you won’t have to spend a dime in the process. If you have a backyard, start there. Credit: Photo: Alpha Smoot; Prop Styling: Ed Gallagher Credit: Photo: Alpha Smoot; Prop Styling: Ed Gallagher

Glassware

You don’t have to break the bank when building a collection of gorgeous glassware. “From your classic tumbler to candlesticks and decanters, there are beautiful color options and a multitude of ways to style them,” Gatts says. “These pretty little pink Osmos Studio Siri pieces from West Elm are lovely.” You can also find tons of great glassware while thrifting. “I have a fairly large collection of very, very cool glasses that I rarely spend more than $2 per piece on,” says interiors stylist and blogger Kate Pearce.

Baskets

“I do think you can find good quality baskets without spending a lot,” says Cameron. “Baskets are great for storage, an empty corner that needs some warmth, and texture. This is another item that I like to buy on sale because I know they will always be used for styling.” Shop for them when thrifting or at big box stores that run promotions, and stock up when the prices fall below $25.

Picture Frames

When custom framing is out of the question, designer Isabella Patrick often sources picture frames for under $25 for creating gallery walls or displaying kids’ art. “One client saved and framed a bunch of her daughter’s baby shower cards, and we installed a very cute gallery wall,” Patrick says. If you’re looking to make these budget pieces seem high-end, think about doing something special with your arrangement’s configuration. Patrick herself hung those cards in a heart shape, and that made the inexpensive IKEA and Amazon frames look like a million bucks.