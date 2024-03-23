8 Things You Need To Know Before Reupholstering Furniture, According To A Pro

There are plenty of things to consider, including fabric choice and stylistic details, not to mention whether or not it’s a wise investment in the first place.

So you found a sofa, chair, or even a pretty little ottoman that you love, but it’s definitely in need of a new look. Reupholstering is a no-brainer, right? Well, not so fast. There are plenty of things to consider, including fabric choice and stylistic details, not to mention whether or not it’s a wise investment in the first place. To help ensure you get it right, we called on the expertise of Carrie Moore, a North Carolina-based interior designer and co-founder of Carrie Moore Interior Design.

Moore knows a thing or two about giving new life to well-loved pieces. Before embarking on her own as an interior designer, she owned a vintage furnishings company where she specialized in preserving pieces with “good bones.” This allowed her to give these special furnishings new life while honoring their past. Here, Moore shares her top tips for reupholstering, plus what you need to know before you make the commitment.







Meet The Expert

Carrie Moore is a North Carolina-based interior designer and co-founder of Carrie Moore Interior Design. She also formerly owned a vintage furnishings company where she specialized in preservation.







Benefits of Reupholstering

We’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the benefits of reupholstering. There’s the personalization aspect that is hard to achieve with non-custom pieces, plus you’ll have countless material options to play with. That being said, there’s also the historical appeal that can’t be denied. “Vintage pieces are often one-of-a-kind and can add a level of je ne sais quoi to a space that can be hard to achieve with all new,” says Moore. What’s more, it can also be a more sustainable choice, she says, since you’ll be cutting down on the use of new, raw materials, while also reducing the amount of waste you’re contributing to landfills.

Considerations Before Reupholstering

Think About the Overall Cost

One thing to know before you decide to reupholster is that it isn’t always a budget-friendly choice. “Reupholstery could potentially cost just as much, if not more than, purchasing a brand-new furniture item,” warns Moore. For that reason, she advises making sure both the piece of furniture itself as well as the new fabric are worthy of the investment. “For instance, some items are well-pedigreed or highly collectible, and these tend to maintain a certain level of resale value over time,” she says. “Others might be more sentimental—family heirlooms, for example—and fondness alone is simply worth the expense.”

Run the Numbers

If you’re looking to make a wise investment in your piece, Moore says it’s important to do the math. That should include calculating the cost of the piece, the cost of the fabric and fill, and any labor costs. “It’s surprisingly easy to go overboard, and no one wants to spend way more on something than they could ever expect to get back in return,” she says. Don’t feel guilty if, after running the numbers, you realize you’re better off buying new.

Reupholstery Design Ideas

Go for High-Impact Pieces

“Naturally, lounge seating is my favorite category of furnishings to reupholster—sofas and chairs are larger and more impactful in a space,” says Moore. “It’s easy to totally transform their look simply by changing the color and texture.” Even smaller pieces can have a larger-than-life impact with saturated fabrics, elegant flourishes, and unexpected patterns.

Mix Old and New

When you’re playing with upholstery, particularly reupholstered pieces, consider the other elements within the space. If you’re giving your reupholstered sofa a more old-world look, consider adding more modern or transitional elements to the space. In the same way, a sleeker sofa or chair might be the perfect complement to an antique side table. “It prevents a space from feeling a bit sterile if there’s a mix of old and new,” says Moore.

Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Kendra Surface

Think Outside the Box

Your sofa, chair, or upholstered headboard doesn’t have to take the same form after reupholstery as it did prior. “It’s important to consider all of your options, especially those which might not be as intuitive,” says Moore. That might mean playing with flourishes like grommets, fringe, trim, or even reimagining how your cushions look. “For example, for a more streamlined look for a three-seater sofa, opt for one long bench cushion instead of three individual seat cushions.” The beauty in reupholstery is that it can change your piece as much or as little as you like.

Use Custom Fill

When you’ve officially decided it’s time to reupholster your favorite sofa or chair, you’ll still have another topic to research: fill. This is a great time to consider your preferences (for example, do you want a firmer feel, a fuller look, or something that already appears more lived in?). Moore advises those who are reupholstering a piece to also consider adding a custom fill (whether foam, synthetic down, feather down, or a combination) to better suit your lifestyle and needs.

Keep an Eye on the Details

Reupholstering can be a good opportunity to give your piece a new and personalized look. Moore says embellishments like piping, welt, fringe, and more can help achieve just that. “However, the most important thing to keep in mind when reupholstering anything is to be hyper-aware of the width of the fabric yardage itself and the orientation of any pattern you might choose on that fabric, as this could result in unexpected seams or misaligned patterning if left unspecified,” she warns. Paying attention to the details can not only deliver a completely custom look, but also ensure your piece is reupholstered to perfection.

