8 things to do in the Canandaigua area this week

We’ll assume you’re all eclipsed out by now and ready to move ahead with a more “normal” week of events and activities in Canandaigua and the Finger Lakes.

Here’s what’s happening this week.

1. Caregiver resource panel meets in Canandaigua

The first of a four-part series of local experts asked to speak and take questions on caregiving issues will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. The series is sponsored by the Ontario County Office for the Aging and S.A.L.T. Council. Registration is required. Call 585-396-4040 or 585-315-718-1321.

2. Meet the Ontario County Arts Council artist

The next Ontario County Arts Council Meet the Media workshop is 6 tp 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 183 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Judi Cermak will teach rubber stamp carving. Workshops on soap carving for beginners and needle felting continue Thursdays through April 25. Use the rear entrance on St. John’s Court, the Gleaner’s Kitchen entrance. The cost is $25. The fee includes all materials. No prior experience is necessary. Register at www.ocarts.org/events-and-workshops.

3. ‘Trials, Mysteries & Corruption’ in Farmington

A lecture on the trial of suffragist Susan B. Anthony will be held at 7 p.m. April 11 at Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington. Ben Falter, director of education for the Ontario County Historical Society, will present in the first of three lectures as part of the Farmington Historic Preservation Commission's “Trials, Mysteries & Corruption” spring lecture series. Visit www.townoffarmingtonny.org for details and to check for cancellations.

4. Rummage sale season begins in Shortsville

The Colony Caregivers rummage sale will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at St. Dominic Church, 97 W. Main St., Shortsville. The Colony Caregivers volunteer organization was formed in 2009 to give feral, stray and abandoned cats a better quality of life through trapping, neutering, vaccinating and returning to care by negotiating spay/neuter clinics at a reduced price.

5. Learn about falconry in Bristol Springs

A lecture on falconry is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon April 13 at the Bristol Hills Historical Society’s Bristol Springs Grange Hall, 6457 state Route 64. The audiovisual journey through the history and current practice of falconry will be led by Markus Hardt, who is one of about 300 licensed falconers in New York. Accompanied by Heidi, his red-tailed hawk, Hardt will give an insider’s perspective on the training, care and unique bond between falconer and bird.

6. Pizza and wings night in Canandaigua

Enjoy pizza and wings from 4 to 7 p.m. April 13 at the Elks Lodge 1844, 19 Niagara St., Canandaigua. Please call 585-944-9775 or 585-880-2434 between 1 and 3 p.m. to order for pickup between 4 and 7 p.m. If the phone numbers are busy, please keep trying. No voicemails will be accepted. The Elks are offering 12-inch and 16-inch pizzas, regular and boneless chicken wings with several sauces and rubs, chicken tenders and mozzarella sticks.

7. Help the Arc Ontario in a fun way

The Arc Ontario’s wine mixer is 6 to 9:30 p.m. April 13 at the Cracker Factory, 35 Lehigh St., Geneva. Guests will enjoy a strolling magician, the sounds of The Uptown Groove, hors d' oeuvres and complimentary wine. Attire is smart casual. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased at www.ontarioarcevents.org/wine-mixer.

8. Music and mental health in Canandaigua

Pianist and composer Robin Spielberg is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. April 13 at Fort Hill Performing Arts Center, 20 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua. Spielberg is a member of the prestigious Steinway Artist Roster and celebrity artist spokesperson for the American Music Therapy Association. Spielberg will lead a music and mental health workshop at 7:30 p.m. April 12; reservations are required. Tickets are available at fhpac.org or at the venue’s box office.

