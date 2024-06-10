8 things to do in the Canandaigua area this week

Lots of music. Lots of outdoor fun.

And a mystery solved? You’ll have to find that out for yourself.

Here’s what’s happening this week.

1. Introduction to Kayaking

A couple of kayakers relax in Canandaigua Lake not far from the shore. Learn more about kayaking at Wood Library during a program on Tuesday.

American Canoe Association instructor Don Urmston will show participants how to get started kayaking, what gear is needed, where to go paddling, where to meet other paddlers and where to get instruction on technique during a presentation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Explore different kayaks, paddles and other equipment in this hands-on presentation. Special attention is given to kayak safety and selecting a starter kayak. For details and to register for this or other Wood Library programs, visit woodlibrary.org or call 585-394-1381.

2. Put John Fogerty in coach, at CMAC

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and solo artist John Fogerty will perform in concert at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. June 11 at CMAC, 3355 Marvin Sands Drive. George Thorogood and the Destroyers and Hearty Har open. For tickets and other information, visit https://www.cmacevents.com/event/johnfogerty/.

3. Flower City Pride Band performs in Canandaigua

The Flower City Pride Band travels to Wood Library for a performance from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. Visitors will enjoy popular music from the 1950s to today's hits. For details and to register for this or other Wood Library programs, visit woodlibrary.org or call 585-394-1381.

4. Learn about vermicomposting at Wood Library

Wood Library is hosting a program on vermicomposting from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Wood Library, 134 N. Main St., Canandaigua. Participants will learn about the natural process that uses earthworms and microorganisms to break down organic waste into compost. For details and to register for this or other Wood Library programs, visit woodlibrary.org or call 585-394-1381.

5. A tale of corruption and art in Farmington

Erie Canal Museum educator Derrick Pratt will present the lecture, “Just a Painting of a Man and Some Horses (a tale of corruption), at 7 p.m. June 13 at Farmington Town Hall, 1000 County Road 8, Farmington. This is the final event of the Farmington Historic Preservation Commission’s “Trials, Mysteries & Corruption” spring lecture series. Visit www.townoffarmingtonny.org for details and to check for cancellations.

6. Young bicyclists pedal away in Canandaigua

The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua’s bike rodeo will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Richard P. Outhouse Memorial Park. The club, in partnership with the town of Canandaigua, will hold the free event, which is designed for children ages 3 to 9 and will feature equipment safety checks, basic bicycle safety skills and bike decorating. There will be no formal bike rider training; participants are expected to maneuver their bikes on their own. Kids ages 3 to 5 can participate in a fun bike course, while kids ages 6 to 9 can ride through the obstacle course. For more information, visit CanandaiguaKiwanis.org or contact event organizers at 585-737-0130.

7. Goose to take CMAC stage

The Connecticut-based jam band Goose will perform at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center on June 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.cmacevents.com/event/goose/.

8. Railroad history for all to see in Shortsville

The Lehigh Valley Railroad Historical Society Station Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at the museum, 8 E. High St., Shortsville. A large collection of historical artifacts from the Lehigh Valley Railroad will be on display for the public to view. The gift shop will be open. Admission is free; donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.lvrrhs.org or call 585-289-9149.

If you have an event you'd like to see listed in the "Things to Do" column, email Mike Murphy at mmurphy@messengerpostmedia.com.

Mike Murphy covers Canandaigua and other communities in Ontario County and writes the Eat, Drink and Be Murphy food and drink column. Follow him on X at @MPN_MikeMurphy.

This article originally appeared on MPNnow: CMAC concerts and more to do in the Finger Lakes this week