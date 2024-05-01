8 things to do around Dallas County this week include Tacopalooza, Safety Bike Rodeo

Attendees grab tacos from Tacon Madre during Tacopalooza on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at DMACC Perry VanKirk Career Academy.

Tacopalooza

4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Perry VanKirk Career Academy, 1011 2nd St., Perry.

DMACC students, staff and community members are invited to come celebrate the end of the semester. The event will feature inflatables, a dunk tank, music and $1 TACOS (limited supply).

Care Closet

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. May 3-4 at Crossroads Church.

The Crossroads Church Care Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4. Everything is free!

Safety Bike Rodeo

9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Adel City Hall parking lot, 301 S 10th St., Adel.

Children ages 5-12 are invited to bring their bicycles and helmets, along with their parent(s), to participate in the 5th Annual Safety Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 4. This come-and-go event is free and offers interactive activities for children, free giveaways and a drawing for prizes. Children completing the safety course will receive a certificate of completion, bike safety information, a Rotary flyer, an icee and a bottle of water. Other activities include tours of a police car and a fire engine and the opportunity to visit with an Adel Police Officer and Adel Firefighters.

Plant Sale

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Dallas County Fairgrounds Community Building, 28061 Fairground Dr.Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners plant sale will return on Saturday, May 4. All proceeds will benefit the Dallas County Master Gardeners' demonstration garden. The event is open to the public. Items for sale will include perennials, annuals, vegetables, house plants, succulents, horticulture books, pre-potted arranged plants, plant containers and garden art.

Ham Ball Dinner

11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 5 at Dexter United Methodist Church.

Dexter United Methodist Church will host a ham ball dinner on Sunday, May 5. The menu includes ham balls or meat loaf, cheesy potatoes, green beans and pie. Dine in or carry-out options are available. Call 515-250-9012 for curbside pickup. A free-will offering will be taken.

Woodward Social Center Luncheon

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 6 at Woodward Social Center.

The Woodward Social Center will serve a luncheon on Monday, May 6. The menu includes sloppy joes, potato salad, baked beans and dessert. A free-will offering will be taken to support the Woodward Social Center.

Adel Community Blood Drive

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at 312 Nile Kinnick Drive S, Adel.

LifeServe Blood Center donors are true life savers! When blood donors roll up their sleeves, it only takes one hour to donate one pint of blood, which will save the lives of up to three local hospital patients. Become a hero today by donating blood! Sign up to give the gift of life at an upcoming blood drive near you. The Adel Community Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Free Community Supper

5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at Heartland Church of Christ, 14417 J Ave, Perry.

All are welcome to join us at Heartland Church of Christ, just west of Hy-Vee, for supper on the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - no charge. Dine in or carry out. Handicap accessible. Take a night off cooking and let us serve you!

Fiber Festival of Perry Retreat Classes

Thursday, May 9 in Perry.

This year the Fiber Festival of Perry won't be just one day of awesome booths and demonstrations; we're adding a 3-Day Fiber Retreat to kick off the weekend with classes, demonstrations, knowledge sharing and community! The Class Passonly includes access to the class you select. No rooms, meals, swag, or other activities are included with purchase of this pass. Additional spots are open for the classes on Thursday, May 9, which include classes for crocheters, weavers and knitters. Find more information and purchase tickets at atelierat1109.com/products/thursday-retreat-classes.

May Sip & Shop

4-7 p.m. Friday, May 10 at Perry businesses.

Enjoy an after-hours shopping experience at Perry Businesses on Friday, May 10. Shop warm-weather apparel, décor, gifts and more while sipping complimentary refreshments at each location! Refreshments and in-store offerings vary per location. Find more information on the Perry Chamber's Facebook page.

Mother's Day Weekend Hike

10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11 at Voas Nature Area.

Let’s celebrate the moms of our world with a hike at Voas Nature Area! On the Saturday morning of Mother's Day Weekend, we'll take a walk and discuss how some wild mothers take care of their own young. Registration is required through DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Fiber Festival of Perry

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Hotel Pattee.

This year's Fiber Festival of Perry will include three beginner classes, including Beginning Drop Spindle, Beginner Knitting, and 2D Needle Felting! Tickets are available at www.atelierat1109.com. Visit the Hotel Pattee for our amazing selection of local vendors that will have yarns, spinning wheels, drop spindles, woven and knit goods, fiber arts supplies and so much more for sale. Plus view quilts and learn from the members of the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild in lower level as well as demonstrations by the Des Moines Weavers and Spinners Guild in the Courtyard Cafe. Twisted Sunset Sisters Fiber Mill will host an open house from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on May 11. Swing by 1118 W 3rd St. in Perry and see how fluff becomes yarn. Atelier at 1109 artists have created a yarn bomb display located at 1109 2nd St. and Soumas Court in downtown Perry. This display not only includes the annual lightposts decorated in new handknit wrappings, but an approximate 14 ft x 14 ft crocheted display and numerous themed fiber pieces throughout Soumas Court to go along with this year's theme, Alice in Fiberland.

Wall of Witnesses Nominations

Saturday, May 15.

Hometown Heritage is taking nominations for the 2024 Wall of Witnesses. Nomination forms can be picked up at the Carnegie Library Museum or online at hometownheritage.org/wall-of-witnesses-nomination.html. The deadline for new nominations is May 15. The new nominees will be considered together with nominees from previous years. The 2024 unveiling ceremony is planned for September 2024.

Job Fair

12-5 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at National Guard Armory, 2930 Willis Ave., Perry.

A job fair will be held on Thursday, May 16 for impacted Tyson employees. Nearly 100 employers will be on hand looking to hire employees. If you require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the event, contact Sara Bath by May 10 at sara.bath@iwd.iowa.gov. For more information, email DesMoinesIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov or call 515-281-9619.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do near me May 1-8 in Dallas County include Safety Bike Rodeo