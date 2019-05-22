8 Surprising Signs You May Develop Erectile Dysfunction

From Men's Health

You have no problem getting an erection-and keeping it up until you and your partner are both satisfied. But even if your penis is humming along just fine now, there could still be some issues lurking beneath the surface.

That’s right: Even if you’re getting an erection with no problem now, you still may be well on your way to erectile dysfunction.

Penis problems generally don’t just pop up out of the blue, though. In many cases-especially if we’re talking about a physical cause of erectile dysfunction, rather than a mental one-there are certain signs that can serve as a harbinger that issues may be brewing.

Sometimes, a minor erection issue could be a sign that you’re headed towards disaster in the sack. It could also be your body’s way of telling you that you have another, more serious concern to deal with, explains S. Adam Ramin, M.D., medical director of Urology Cancer Specialists in Los Angeles.

So no penis problem should be ignored. Here, 8 unexpected signs that can point to erectile dysfunction down the line-and what you should do if you notice them.

Erectile dysfunction sign: You haven’t woken up with morning wood in a while

Nighttime and early morning erections have nothing to do with feeling aroused: They happen because your brain releases less noradrenaline-a hormone that keeps erections from happening nonstop-during sleep.

Having frequent morning wood is a good thing, since it indicates the blood vessels that allow blood to flow to your penis are healthy, says Dr. Ramin.

If you start noticing that you’re waking up with an erection less often than usual, that could mean that those blood vessels aren’t working as well as they should-making it harder for blood to flow into your penis to become erect, Dr. Ramin says. That means the same issue impeding your morning wood might eventually rear up in the bedroom, when you’re actually trying to get hard.

Now, there’s no magic number that means you could be in trouble. It’s any amount that’s different than your normal that raises the red flag.

Erectile dysfunction sign: You don’t think about sex as much as you used to

If the stuff that usually gets you going just isn’t working anymore, there’s a good chance that your testosterone levels are lower than normal.