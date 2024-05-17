8 Reasons Why September Is The Best Time To Visit Morocco

Morocco is an exciting and iconic northwestern gem of Africa. The country has significant historical and cultural attractions and many activities for visiting travelers. However, the country can be overwhelming at times, so travelers should visit in the most pleasant times of the year. Deserts, markets, beaches and cuisines — to fully enjoy Morocco, September is the best time to visit. Learn more about why this is the best time to visit Morocco and what travelers can get excited about for their trip.

Average Temperature This Time of Year

65-85 Degrees F

Weather

Morocco’s weather is typically hot but varies depending on the region. Coastal areas tend to be cooler, but overall, September is the best time to visit Morocco. The heat is not sweltering in areas other than the desert, so travelers will experience warm yet pleasant temperatures during the month. More outdoor cultural events occur starting in September since the cooler fall temperatures begin to settle. Activities like swimming, exploring historical sites, and trekking are much more comfortable this time of year.

Photo credit: Tobias Tullius

Travel Tip: For travelers who can’t handle too much heat, it is recommended that they stay in coastal regions with a sea breeze to cool them off. Staying hydrated is incredibly important as travelers explore Morocco.

Enjoy a Hammam

A hammam is a traditional bathhouse — or a Moroccan spa. Many hammams have multiple rooms with pools of different temperatures and a hot steam room. There are public and private hammams that travelers can choose between. A hammam trip can be a luxurious time, complete with a bathing, scrubbing, and massaging experience. Visitors often leave hammams feeling clean, exfoliated, and relaxed. A traditional hammam is a great opportunity for rejuvenation and is fit for those who do not mind the possible cultural differences concerning nudity (at least, in the hammam). The cooler outdoor temperatures mean travelers will feel less sweaty and overwhelmed with heat when visiting a hammam. This makes it the best time to visit Morocco so that travelers can fully relax and not feel sticky immediately after their experience.

Photo credit: Joey Galang

Travel Tip: Private hammams typically provide additional, relatively luxury services, such as acupuncture, foot scrubs, and hot stone therapy.

Visit Bahia Palace

Bahia Palace is a 19th-century landmark that represents the elite of Morocco. It is located in the southern part of the Medina of Marrakesh. Built in 1867, the palace comprises 160 rooms, reception spaces, and courtyards. The vibrant tiles, intricate architecture, and extravagance of Bahia Palace make it a very popular tourist destination. This historic landmark is adorned with beautiful gardens and fountains, and many tourists simply take photos of the palace. Visiting Bahia Palace is much more pleasant during the fall since temperatures are cooler, resulting in less glare from the sun, which ruins photos.

Photo credit: Abhishek Choudhary

Travel Tip: To avoid crowds in September, travelers should visit the Bahia Palace before 10:00 a.m. and take a guided tour to learn more about the site. They should also wear comfortable shoes to explore the palace and dress modestly to respect the local culture.

Sahara Desert Tour

An exciting adventure for travelers is taking a Sahara Desert tour so that they can ride a camel. Of course, the desert is quite hot. But there is a bit of relief from the oppressive heat in September. So, the start of fall is the best time to visit Morocco and take part in a desert tour. While it is still hot, travelers can at least camp out and enjoy the stars or eat outdoors. Technically speaking, September is the wettest month in the Moroccan Sahara, so travelers are likely to have some relief from the heat if they are not used to it.

Photo credit: Inbal Malca

Travel Tip: Travelers have many options for going on Sahara Desert camel tours. Some tours last only an hour, while others can last a half day or be an overnight adventure. Travelers should select their tour duration based on their endurance and how much they want to see.

Shop at the Souks of Marrakesh

A souk is a traditional marketplace district filled with stalls offering goods. The souks of Marrakesh can be a bit chaotic. But these vibrant and lively marketplaces can provide travelers with exciting shopping opportunities and offer more insight into local culture. With the large number of people that typically frequent the souks of Marrakesh, travelers should appreciate the cooler weather during September. Travelers can peruse the spices, jewelry, food, and herbal remedies displayed at a souk in Marrakesh. A souk is like a bustling sensory adventure for visitors to get lost and truly immerse themselves in.

Photo credit: Esteban Palacios Blanco

Travel Tip: Some stallholders (or sellers) can be persistent, so don’t be afraid to politely decline. Another rule of thumb for exploring the souks of Marrakesh is to go deeper into the souk to get the best deals since the stalls near the entrance are likely to have higher prices to close the deal with unsuspecting tourists.

Check Out Casablanca

Casablanca is a city in Morocco that was immortalized by the Hollywood film Casablanca (where it was set but not filmed), so many travelers like to visit. It’s also a large port, so it has a modern edge. This city has also been made famous by its stunning beaches. September’s weather is ideal for enjoying some of Casablanca’s best features. Some include enjoying fresh seafood outdoors, relaxing on the popular beaches, and visiting architectural marvels. One significant architectural site is the Hassan II Mosque, the largest mosque in Morocco.

Casablanca is not an overwhelmingly touristy city but is large, cosmopolitan, and considered Morocco’s most western-like city.

Photo credit: Gabriel Garcia

Travel Tip: It is important to note that since Casablanca is near the sea, it can be humid. Travelers spending significant time in Casablanca may be better off picking hairstyles that are not sensitive to heat or humidity. The temperatures fluctuate, so travelers should bring lightweight clothing and dress modestly if they visit a mosque.

Outdoor Activities

Travelers can enjoy many outdoor activities during the more manageable month (weather-wise) of September. Hot air balloon rides are a top choice for travelers. The riveting adventure of floating above the Atlas Mountains on a bright day is an unforgettable experience. It is a highly recommended tourism activity that will take up a few hours of travelers’ time. Other activities include camel riding tours that explore the valleys of Marrakesh and the Ouzoud waterfall boat tours. There are also desert bike tours, Agafay desert dinner shows, or relaxing pool excursions that include lunch. Travelers can better enjoy all of these outdoor activities during the best time to visit Morocco due to the weather.

Photo credit: Danai Tsoutreli

Travel Tip: Temperatures tend to cool during the night in Morocco, although the daytime is typically hot. Travelers embarking on nearly day-long or later scheduled excursions should bring a light jacket or warm shirt just in case.

The Tanjazz Festival

The Tanjazz Festival has been presented since 2000 and is held in September. It is an international jazz festival that music lovers will appreciate. The festival is held in Tangier, a coastal city. It is usually three days long and brings new and experienced musicians together to enjoy the diverse yet cohesive musical stylings of jazz. This popular music festival is guaranteed to be an exciting cultural event for travelers to enjoy and is one of the reasons September is the best time to visit Morocco.

Photo credit: Hamza Nouasria

Travel Tip: There is dancing, singing, and feasting in the streets during the Tanjazz Festival, so travelers should take part in the lively atmosphere if they visit Morocco during this festival.

Morocco is an intriguing place to visit. However, the best time to visit Morocco is during the fall season, specifically September. All of these reasons to visit during the fall month are just the beginning of all the fun and cultural immersion that travelers can enjoy.