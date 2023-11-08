8 Items You Can Get Rid of Right Now—and You Won't Regret It Later

Say goodbye to the clutter and the guilt that keeps you holding onto it.

Decluttering can feel good. But sometimes it can bring about pangs of regret—like when you realize that the pleated skirt you gave away came back in style just a few months later or when you accidentally tossed leftovers that were just a day old. It happens to all of us. However, there are many things you can get rid of and never think about them again. From the kitchen to your closet, here are eight things you can throw out right now without regretting it later.

Expired Food

Want to get sick really fast? Open up that can of expired tuna fish in the pantry and make yourself a snack. Aside from being a serious stomachache hazard, though, expired food also takes up valuable real estate in your refrigerator and pantry, making it harder to find what you’re looking for. Aim to do a monthly sweep to get rid of any food products that are no longer edible.

Look through your entire kitchen. Check every shelf of the fridge. Don’t forget to sort through the doors for condiments—like that yellow mustard from two summers ago.

Expired Medicine

What’s worse than waking up with a hangover only to discover your ibuprofen expired three years ago? While expired medications might not necessarily be dangerous, they are less effective. Don’t forget to check your topical medications, like ointments, liquids like cough syrup, vitamins, and supplements, too.

Beauty Products You’ll Never Use

While you’re in your medicine cabinet, don’t forget to check out your beauty products. Notice that little jar collecting dust? While you had high hopes for the eye cream—sometimes things just don’t work out. So, anything that didn’t live up to your expectations should go. If there’s something you can return, try to get your money back. This way, there’s nothing to feel guilty about.

Anything expired also falls into this category because it may cause skin irritation. If you didn’t use that moisturizer when it was fresh, do you really think you’ll use it now that it has expired? The answer is “No.”

The same rule also applies to hotel samples. Let's be honest, you’re never going to use that tiny bar of soap. Keep in mind that you may be able to donate these things to a shelter or somewhere else they may be more appreciated.

Clothing With Holes And Stains

If you’re too embarrassed to wear it outside the house, why wear it inside the house? Anything that has holes or stains needs to go. If it’s worn out, extremely pilled, or has a frayed collar—get rid of it. Don’t feel bad about this. You’ll end up with a wardrobe that only has things you look your best in. Doesn’t that sound nice?

Sheets And Towels With Holes

Why are you still saving those frayed towels from your first post-grad apartment? Same with those sheets your puppy clawed. If you cringe any time you use these things—you don’t need them in your life. If you are worried about regretting this, keep in mind you may be able to donate old linens to a local animal shelter.

Old DIY Supplies

That navy blue accent wall you painted in your home office three years ago still looks fabulous. So, it’s very unlikely you’ll be touching it up with an old, dried-up can of paint that’s been living in your hot garage. The same rule applies to that seven-year-old can of wood stain you used on the chair rail in your dining room. DIY supplies have a limited shelf life. Clear them out.

Broken Or Obsolete Gadgets

While you only take out your blender to occasionally make a smoothie, do you really think it’s safe to use if too many frozen strawberries make it smoke? Treat yourself to a new blender and throw out the old one.

Are you holding onto smaller gadgets that will likely never be used again, like your old iPhone 3G? Do you even know where the charger is? Let it go—both the gadgets and the regret.

