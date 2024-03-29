8 Household Items You Probably Aren't Cleaning Often Enough, According To Experts

Plus, tips for properly cleaning these forgotten items.

Getty Images / Carol Yepes

Spring cleaning season is upon us, which means it’s time to go beyond the daily tidying up and weekly housekeeping and do a deep dive, get organized, and maybe finally tackle that one junk drawer in the kitchen. While most of us know about laundry, decluttering, and scrubbing the bathroom, there are some tasks that even the most ardent cleaners may overlook.



To shine a spotlight on some household items that may have been skipped during the last big clean, we spoke to four professionals about some cleaning projects that are easy to miss—or put off for far too long.



Refrigerator and Freezer Coils

“Many people forget or never thought to clean the coils of their fridge, which if avoided can cause the appliance to fail,” says Kyshawn Lane who runs a popular TikTok and Instagram series called Weekly Home Check, which gives homeowners weekly tasks to perform around the house.”Over time, dust and debris can accumulate on the refrigerator coils, especially if you have pets. Dirty coils will impact performance and increase your energy bill, so be sure to clean them every six months.”

To clean the coils on your refrigerator or freezer Lane recommends, starting by unplugging the appliance. Then, find the coils—usually located at the back of the appliance—behind a grill or panel, then unscrew the panel. “Use a brush attachment on your vacuum cleaner to gently remove dust and debris from the coils,” Lane says, reminding folks to refer to the owner's manual for any specific instructions. He has also put together a video guide for reference.



Trash Cans

Yes, garbage cans should be cleaned, but few people remember to add them to the chore list. “At the very least, you should thoroughly clean your garbage can every month,” says Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. “If your family is large and you are going through a lot of trash each week, you might need to increase this frequency.”



To properly clean the trash can, Mock suggests starting by washing the can with hot, soapy water. “If the garbage can is too large to wash in your sink or dishwasher, squirt dish soap into a bathtub and fill the tub partway with hot water,” she says. “Submerge the garbage can and make sure to get soap and water across all the surfaces. Let it soak for about five minutes.” Then rinse the can, ideally outdoors to hose it off, although a bathtub will work as well.



Next, Mock recommends disinfecting the can by either spraying it with disinfectant or applying a solution of 1/8 cup bleach and one quart hot water and scrubbing the entire can well. “Let the disinfectant spray or bleach sit for five minutes after scrubbing,” says Mock. Rinse again either outside or in the bathtub and allow to dry completely before putting in a new garbage bag.

Related: How To Clean Your Trash Can–And How Often You Should Be Cleaning It

Shower Door Tracks

Jeramy Sibley, president of Glass Doctor, a Neighborly company, points out that many people rarely (if ever) take the time to clean the tracks that allow shower doors to slide open and shut easily. If you’ve never tackled this particular task before, you’re not alone. Luckily, Sibley has instructions for cleaning tracks and getting limescale off shower doors simultaneously.



Start by warming some white vinegar, then, don some cleaning gloves. “Dip paper towels into the hot vinegar and stick them to the glass and the tracks. The slightly acidic nature of vinegar allows it to soak into and loosen the mineral deposits,” he says. “Let the vinegar sit for 30 to 60 minutes, then remove the paper towels. To keep the glass wet during this time, spray the paper towels occasionally with vinegar from a spray bottle.” Next, grab the baking soda and sprinkle on a damp rag or sponge and gently wipe down the shower door and tracks. “Avoid vigorous scrubbing, which could scratch the shower door,” warns Sibley. Rinse with distilled water and, if any limescale remains, repeat the baking soda scrub.



Finally, to ensure the doors are working smoothly, Sibley suggests applying high-quality car wax to the aluminum, buffing off the wax with a microfiber towel, and then finishing with a light coat of WD40 or Silicone spray on the rollers.



Garbage Disposal

“A clean garbage disposal helps reduce odors and bacteria in the sink,” says Lane. To clean your garbage disposal, Lane suggests starting by cleaning the rubber flaps by using dish soap and a brush or an old toothbrush to scrub the rubber flaps that line the disposal. To clean the blades, he recommends freezing some vinegar into ice cubes, then putting them into the disposal and grinding with a little water to create a slush. Rinse with water. Then deodorize, by pouring some baking soda down the disposal and letting it sit for 10-15 minutes. Follow with a lemon peel or an Affresh tablet. Complete the deep clean by running cold water for about 30 seconds while the disposal is running to help flush out any remaining debris.



Related: How to Clean Your Garbage Disposal

Dryer Vents

“Leading appliance manufacturers recommend that dryer vents are thoroughly cleaned once a year to prevent fire and other hazards to your health and property,” says Kevin Busch, President of Dryer Vent Wizard, a Neighborly company. “While cleaning your dryer’s lint trap each cycle, most homeowners and tenants forget to clean past the screen. Professional dryer vent cleaning removes lint, debris and clogs to ensure proper airflow.” According to Busch, keeping dryer vents clean, isn’t just a matter of being sanitary, but allows dryers to work efficiently and, more importantly, lowers the risk of fire.

While Busch strongly encourages hiring a professional to clean the inside of a dryer and the vents, as they will have to take the parts apart, he did offer a step-by-step guide for anyone interested in trying it themselves.



To clean your dryer vent, follow these steps:



1. Put on protective equipment – dust mask and eye goggles.

2. Unplug the dryer, and if you have a gas dryer, you’ll need to close the gas supply value.

3. Move the dryer away from the wall so you can access the rear.

4. Disconnect the dryer duct from the dryer.

5. Loosen the debris in the vent with a dryer vent brush and pull out any lint/debris.

6. Clean the dryer vent pipe.

7. Clean the exterior vent.

8. Clean up the back of the dryer and under the dryer.

9. Use a vacuum hose to clean up any leftover lint.

10. Push the dryer back into position and reconnect.



Dishwasher

“Our dishwasher filters are something we should be cleaning once a month,” says Lane of Weekly Home Check. He suggests deep cleaning the dishwasher and checking the filter to make sure there isn't too much buildup and then running a cycle with a dishwasher cleaner or vinegar and baking soda.

First, empty the dishwasher. Then, remove the filter, which is usually found in the inside of the appliance, beneath the bottom dish rack. Refer to your owner’s manual for specific filter removal instructions. “Use a brush and dish soap to clean it, then replace it,” says Lane.



Next, wipe the sides, door, and soap dispensers with a microfiber cloth. “Pay close attention to the rubber seals along the edges,” recommends Lane. Then, to complete the deep clean, use a dishwasher cleaning tablet, like those from Affresh, or doing a two part vinegar and baking soda cleanse. For that, spray the interior walls of the dishwasher with vinegar and place a bowl on the top rack of the dishwasher with one to two cups of vinegar and run a hot cycle with no detergent.



Then, to complete the deep clean, Lane suggests, sprinkling baking soda on the bottom of the dishwasher and running a second hot cycle with no detergent.

Related: How to Clean a Smelly Dishwasher

Television

“The TV should be part of your weekly dusting routine,” says Mock of Molly Maid. “A quick swipe with a duster or microfiber cloth will ensure no dust builds up in vents, speakers or other crevices. Unless something comes into direct contact with your TV over the course of the week (like sticky hands or a food spill, for example) this should be the extent of your regular TV maintenance.”

To clean, Mock reminds folks that electronics should never be oversaturated with cleaning solutions and the screen should be handled particularly gently. “Unless a cleaning solution is labeled for use on a television screen, it’s best to use a microfiber cloth to remove dust,” she says. “Plastic areas of your television such as the legs can be cleaned like any other plastic surface.” Mock cautions that when it comes to cleaning electronics, “the number one rule is that you should apply cleaner to the microfiber towel, never spray directly onto the device.”



She also recommends cleaning the remote control. “Since the remote is shared by all family members and is a high-touch area of the home, you want to make sure it’s part of a regular cleaning routine,” she says. “It’s best to wipe down with disinfecting wipes, which is especially timely during cold and flu season.”

Deep Cleaning Your Refrigerator

Lane recommends deep cleaning your refrigerator once a month. Start by emptying shelves, removing all items, one shelf at a time. “As you remove items from the fridge, check their expiration dates and discard anything that's no longer good,” he says. Next, use a mixture of warm water and dish soap to wipe down shelves, drawers, and compartments. “Don't forget to clean the door seals!” says Lane. Finally, return items to the refrigerator taking care to organize it, by placing those items that will expire soon at the front of the fridge for easy access.



For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.