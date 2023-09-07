8 Essential Tips for Mulching with Straw in Your Vegetable Garden
Help your veggie plants thrive, even through heat and drought, by using straw mulch correctly.
Help your veggie plants thrive, even through heat and drought, by using straw mulch correctly.
Experts break it down — and share what pregnant women can do to minimize risk.
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
The innovative AeroPress serves up a single cup of hot — or cold! — joe with minimal effort. Could over 16,000 five-star fans be wrong?
We've picked the best healthy meal kit delivery services to kick-start your year of healthy eating.
The Steam store will soon tell you if a game supports Sony’s DualSense or DualShock controllers. Valve posted an update for developers this week, announcing that the feature would go live in Steam’s store and on its desktop app starting in October. Valve hints that more controller-friendly features could be on their way to Steam.
"At the end of the day, prevention is better and safety is better." The post Creator shares safety phone tip for women: ‘For your safety you cannot just dismiss him’ appeared first on In The Know.
After Hurricane Hilary filled his car doors with water, this TikToker was thrilled to learn there was an easy way to drain them.
The Subaru Legacy Outback receives a facelift in Japan with less black cladding on the front fascia, but we likely won't see this version in the U.S.
'Makes a huge difference with less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.