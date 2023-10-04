8 Easy Ginger Beer Cocktails You'll Want to Make All Fall

Be warned — not all ginger beer is created equal, so make sure you're buying the best bottles to make these cocktails.

Matt Taylor-Gross / Food Styling by Lucy Simon / Props from HAY

When it comes to adding sweet, effervescent notes to a mixed drink, there's not much that does the job as nicely as a splash of ginger beer. "The bottle you ultimately choose to incorporate into your next Dark and Stormy or Moscow Mule will have a significant impact on the character of the final cocktail you serve or sip," writes Food & Wine contributor Brian Freedman. "Some ginger beers are sweeter than others — those tend to take well to spicier drinks — and others pack a serious ginger punch in their own right. Then, there are versions that are sweetened with sugar or agave, while others include high fructose corn syrup."

Once you've stocked up on the best bottles of ginger beer, try these simple ginger beer cocktails that we love to make for dinner parties, holiday gatherings, and more.



Shaky Pete's Ginger Brew

Matt Taylor-Gross / Food Styling by Lucy Simon

This semi-frozen, sweet, sour, and slightly spicy ginger drink with citrus is topped with beer and served in an ice-cold mug.

Get the Recipe

Irish Buck

Matt Taylor-Gross / Food Styling by Liberty Fennell

Light yet oaky, Irish whiskey joins tart lemon juice, honey, and spicy ginger beer in this refreshing, fizzy, basil-scented Irish Buck cocktail.

Get the Recipe

Dark and Stormy

Guillermo Riveros / Food Styling by Oset BabÃ¼r-Winter

Unstirred, this drink's dark rum floats on top of the lighter ginger beer, resembling a looming storm cloud in cocktail form.

Get the Recipe

Moscow Mule

Guillermo Riveros / Food Styling by Oset BabÃ¼r-Winter

Fresh lime juice, vodka, and spicy ginger beer are the hallmarks of an iconic Moscow Mule.

Get the Recipe

Shift Drink

MAtt Taylor-Gross / Food Styling by Oset BabÃ¼r-Winter

This tart, warming non-alcoholic cocktail from NYC's The Noortwyck is easy to make and looks beautiful in a rocks glass.

Get the Recipe

Tea Party Cocktail

Matt Taylor-Gross / Food Styling by Lucy Simon / Props from HAY

In this cocktail at Artesano, bartender Marek Trocha plays off the elegant flavors and sweet aromas of grape brandy by pairing it with ingredients like lychee syrup, St-Germain, and freshly squeezed lime juice. While the combination of lychee, a naturally floral and aromatic fruit, and St-Germain, a perfumed elderflower liqueur, might sound overwhelming at first, they seamlessly blend together to create a balanced cocktail that happens to smell incredible.

Get the Recipe

Strawberry-Rum Coolers

Greg DuPree

Cold, boozy, and delicious, this strawberry-rum cooler is a refreshing warm weather sip.

Get the Recipe

Stone Wall

© Frances Janisch

This updated version of a Stone Wall mixes rum with ginger beer and apple cider for a refreshing autumnal cocktail.

Get the Recipe

For more Food & Wine news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Food & Wine.