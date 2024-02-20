8 Best Protein Shakers for Maximizing Your Gym Gains



YOU'RE NOT NEW to the fitness game, and at this point, you and everyone else knows that protein makes the world go round. It's important to refuel your body with the right nutrients, especially after a grueling workout session. That's why protein shakes are a staple in helping promote gym gains. Protein shakes help you recover faster, build lean muscle tissue, and satisfy your hunger, thus putting you on a path to success. To truly make the most of your protein shakes, you need one of the best protein shaker bottles that can mix protein powder smooth and easy.

Fortunately, there are plenty of protein shakers on the market that can meet your needs and preferences. For over five years, the editors of Men's Health have been trying all of the latest protein shaker bottle innovations. We can say with gusto we've got a pick for you; no matter if you're interested in a classic protein shaker, a protein shaker with special features, or a protein shaker that blends your powder (and even creatine) on the spot.





Choosing the right protein shaker is imperative. We looked at some of the most popular protein shakers in 2024 based on factors such as material, capacity, blending mechanism, ease of use, and price. We've also checked with our editors and writers for insider feedback on their protein shakers of choice.

Before we get to the full list, make some space in your gym bag. There's about to a be a new shaker in town.

Electric Protein Shaker

If you're tired of all the manual shaking, then you need to check out the Voltrx protein shaker. The powerful mini motor will blend your shake in less than 10 seconds with a simple, one-touch click. The detachable battery will hold a charge for literal months before needing a charge (via USB-C cable).

Made of a BPA-free material, this bottle is durable and can withstand high temperatures, making it dishwasher-friendly. Ample seals throughout the design ensure it's leak-proof and worry-free.

We hardly have any knocks on the Voltrx. The only thing to consider is the battery when thinking about long-term use (we're talking over 1-2 years of use). We mention this because it's possible the battery life gets shorter with age. There's also the fact that you could theoretically misplace the battery, which would prompt you to need to buy a new one.

Other than that, though, the Voltrx is affordable, durable, and fun to use. This is the pick for futurists.

Shop Now Electric Protein Shaker amazon.com $22.94 Men's Health

Classic

One of the original brands to master the protein shaker bottle, the Classic from BlenderBottle keeps it minimal. It's leak-proof, BPA-free, and dishwasher safe. The SpoutGuard helps prevent germs and has a wide mouth and a loop top. You can also use it for other purposes, such as a water bottle or a snack container. The best part? The price tag is darn tough to beat.

You can get the Classic in a handful of colors and in three different sizes. Start here if you're looking for a tried-and-true pick.



Shop Now Classic blenderbottle.com $10.99

Bolde Bottle

Bolde takes the shaker bottle to new heights by utilizing hygienic 304 stainless steel that's smell-resistant, stain-resistant. The special material also makes sure the bottle does not retain flavors or bacteria. Bolde then adds on a double-walled vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cold for up to 36 hours, plus a silent mixer that blends your powder smooth and quiet.

Another unique feature is its detachable storage compartment at the bottom that can hold supplements, powder, or other small items.

The Bolde Bottle is one of the more expensive protein shakers on the market, but gosh is it worth every penny.

Shop Now Bolde Bottle boldebottle.com $55.00

Tumbler Original

Go beyond water and powders with the Shakesphere Tumbler Original. This innovative shaker bottle has a corner-less design that creates a powerful centrifugal force when you shake it. It can dissolve powders in as fast as five seconds, and even blend soft fruit in another five seconds.

The Shakesphere is made of high-quality plastic that is BPA-free and has a leak-proof slide cap that keeps your drink secure and prevents any spills. With its round design it's easy to clean and dishwasher-safe, plus it takes up minimal space in your gym bag.

Shop Now Tumbler Original shakesphere.com $24.00

SportShaker

Our choice for the best budget-friendly bottle, the SportShaker, is a reliable no-frills pick. It's proudly made in the USA, uses BPA-free plastic, and holds up to a massive 27 ounces of liquid when filled to the brim.

The SportShaker has a secure screw-on cap with a convenient carry handle and a built-in kinetic-based mixing element that mixes contents with ease and is noise-free. It's functional and affordable. Just don't count on it to provide you with any extra features.

Shop Now SportShaker gymreapers.com $9.99

MultiShaker

BrüMate's MultiShaker is a unique hybrid bottle that's equal parts protein shaker as it is a tumbler. The MultiShaker is made of insulated BevGuard stainless steel that can keep drinks warm for hours or cold for over 24 hours. It has a magnetic cap and a MagFlip lid that snaps back when you close it, preventing any spills or drips. It also has a detachable storage compartment at the bottom that can hold your supplements, snacks, or other essentials.



We tested the MultiShaker with various drinks, such as protein shakes, pre-workout drinks, coffee, tea, greens, and infused water. The result was always a smooth and delicious drink, with no clumps, lumps, or messes, thanks to its built-in patent-pending agitator. The silicone handle, non-slip base, and the ability to interchange tops are all added bonuses.



Shop Now MultiShaker brumate.com $34.99

Radian

Rogue makes some of the best home gym equipment around, and its protein shaker is no different. This sturdy shaker features a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design, keeping drinks refreshing all day long. No more worrying about leaks, spills, or sweat on your bottle, thanks to the secure seal and anti-condensation technology, plus its BPA and Phthalate-free materials.

Another unique aspect is being able to drink from the center-mounted spout with the twist-on cap. The extra wide mouth allows you to add large scoops of protein powder, fruits, or ice cubes, and also makes cleaning a breeze.

Shop Now Radian roguefitness.com $29.99

26oz Ice Shaker

Constructed from premium, kitchen-grade stainless steel, the Ice Shaker will repell odors and keep drinks ice-cold for over 30 hours and prevents any sweating on the outside. The Ice Shaker has a unique twist on agitator that blends your protein powder and acts as a strainer. You can easily measure your liquid with the internal lines and enjoy your drink from the leak-proof lid too.

The silicone base makes the shaker bottle stable, chip-resistant, and quiet. It fits in any standard cup holder, so you can take it with you wherever you go. The one downside of the Ice Shaker? It's kind of heavy and clunky—like most stainless steel bottles.

The coolest aspect about the Ice Shaker is its awesome array of colors, designs, and officially licensed sports teams it has to offer.

Shop Now 26oz Ice Shaker iceshaker.com $34.99

Why Trust Us

At Men's Health, we take great pride in providing our readers with reliable and trustworthy product recommendations. We believe that our readers deserve the best, which is why we always make sure to conduct thorough research and testing before making any recommendations. Our writers and editors thoughtfully select experts for collaboration on product recommendations, and are also experts in their own right, using their informed opinions to select products and ensuring that our content is of the highest quality.

Read more: How Men's Health Tests Products

How Often Should I Clean My Protein Shaker?

Clean your protein shaker after each use with warm water and a small amount of soap and water.

Pay extra attention to the lid, seal, and any crevices, especially at the bottom of the shaker. Some shakers are dishwasher-safe, but always check the manufacturer’s instructions. Remember, a clean shaker ensures your protein shakes taste their best and reduces odor and bacteria.

How Do I Choose the Right Protein Shaker for Me?

Similar to what we have outlined in our shaker specs, consider the following factors:

Material Quality: Opt for shakers made from durable materials like BPA-free plastic or stainless steel. Insulation: If you want to keep your drinks cold or hot, choose an insulated shaker.

Lid Design: Look for leakproof lids to prevent spills during shaking.

Machine-Washable: Not a necessity, but at times, convenience matters. Compartments: Some shakers come with built-in compartments on the bottom for supplement storage.

Clump-Free Mixing: Ensure it has a mixing ball or mesh screen for smooth shakes.

Size: Consider your preferred volume—usually 20-28 ounces will suffice.

Style: Pick a shaker that resonates with your personal taste.



Is a Protein Shaker Necessary?

While not absolutely essential, a protein shaker can significantly enhance your fitness routine, especially as most of us live life on the go. Here's how...

Convenience and Portability: Shakers allow you to mix protein powder on the go.

Smooth, Clump-Free Shakes: Mixing balls or mesh screens ensure a pleasant consistency. Hand mixing with a spoon is not it.

Measurement Markings: Most shakers have accurate line measurements for the right protein-to-liquid ratio.

Hydration and Recovery: You wanna hit that optimal 30-minute post-workout recovery window, and protein shakers allow you to do just that.

If you’re serious about your fitness goals, investing in a good-quality protein shaker is a smart choice.

How We Selected

Men's Health editors and experts spent hours testing their protein shakers before reporting back their findings. We evaluated protein shakers based on material, capacity, blending mechanism, ease of use, and special features. We also look at price, as some protein shakers provide a better overall value than others.

