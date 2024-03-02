The 29 best dogs for seniors

Life is better with a dog around, but choosing from amongst the best dogs for seniors can be a complicated and stressful process. Picking any dog is a big decision, particularly if you're bringing home a puppy and making a 10-15 year commitment, but as we age, we also need to take into consideration our mobility levels, living space and lifestyle as well.

A dog that requires long walks and lots of mental stimulation, like a collie, may not be a good choice for someone with limited mobility, just as a large dog will be unsuitable for someone living in a small home. If you have arthritis, you may find that maintaining the coat of a long-haired dog is difficult, so a wire-haired or smooth-haired breed might be a better choice. It is also worth noting the financial needs of your dog and if they are affordable for you; the cost of the dog food, grooming and potential health issues that might need expensive medication will need to be accounted for.

While all of these factors make the choice all the more daunting, it's still well worth considering owning a dog in your later years, as it could genuinely change your life. Spending time with a four-legged friend has been shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while increasing serotonin in the brain (the 'feel-good chemical'), according to an article in Harvard Health. Meanwhile, the Mayo Clinic tells us that owning a dog doesn't just add to your happiness but also encourages you to lead a healthier lifestyle.

A dog can also be a powerful counter to the loneliness that often accompanies our twilight years, particularly after the loss of a partner, and some more affectionate breeds are well known for their tendency to shadow you about the house. So, without further ado, let's find the perfect companion for you to share your retirement with in our top 16 best dogs for seniors.