The 5 Best Cheap Snowblowers for $700 or Less

Finding an alternative for your old snow shovel doesn’t have to be a major investment. As long as you aren’t clearing foot-high piles of snow (recent heavy storms in the Northeast notwithstanding) from long driveways all winter long, you can swap out that old backbreaker for a cheap snowblower without spending an arm and a leg.

While there will always be some compromises when budget is your top priority, you can still get a powerful gas snowblower that can clear wide paths, or a cordless electric model that’s lightweight and easy to use. In a mild winter, the best cheap snowblowers should make snow removal feel like less of a burden without hitting your wallet too hard.

The Best Cheap Snowblowers

The Expert: I’m a freelance writer who has written about landscaping, home improvement, gardening, and home security for publications like Bob Vila, U.S. News and World Report, Popular Science, Pro Tool Reviews, and Futurism. I grew up braving harsh winters in rural Pennsylvania, so I’ve seen my fair share of heavy snow, and have cleared plenty of walks and driveways using snowblowers.

What to Look For in a Cheap Snowblower

While it makes good financial sense to find an affordable snowblower that doesn’t break your budget, keep in mind that it isn’t worth anything if it can’t handle the amount of snow you expect to see each winter. Less expensive snowblowers, generally speaking, are made to handle smaller jobs. If you need to clear less than a foot of snow from a two-car driveway, any of these picks could be your best friend. But if you have a long driveway, or deal with regular snowstorms that drop a foot or more, they may not be able to handle the workload. In that case, you’re better off spending a little more to get one of the best snowblowers, bar none, to meet the demands of your harsher winter weather.

Single-Stage vs. Dual-Stage



There are two types of snowblowers designed for homeowners, which vary based on how they process snow.

Single-stage snowblowers, also known as snow throwers, use an auger to chop up the snow and propel it through the snowblower’s chute in a single action. The auger scrapes the ground as you go, leaving a clean, snow-free surface behind it. That can be a problem if you have a gravel driveway, though, as the auger’s tines will suck the rocks into the snowblower’s intake.

Dual-stage snowblowers use the same kind of auger to draw in snow, but there’s also an impeller that further breaks up the snow and propels it out of the chute, allowing it to remove snow faster and launch it farther than a single-stage model.

Dual-stage snowblowers are generally larger and more powerful than single-stage models, so they’re often better for clearing larger amounts of snow. That also means they’re heavier and bulkier, which can make them difficult to maneuver around walkways and smaller driveways. Not surprisingly, they also tend to be more expensive.

It’s worth noting that the augers on most dual-stage blowers are slightly elevated, which makes them better for gravel and uneven ground. That said, they’ll also leave a thin layer of snow behind, which you’ll have to push away with a shovel.

Choosing between a single-stage and dual-stage snowblower usually comes down to the amount of snow you need to move and the area you’re clearing. The most affordable cheap snowblowers will be single-stage, like our top pick Snow Joe 48-Volt Ionmax. But there are reasonably priced dual-stage options. If you get heavier snows, have long paths to clear, and/or have a gravel driveway, you should focus your search on dual-stage models like the PowerSmart DB7109A, even if they cost more.

Gas vs. Electric



You can find cheap snowblowers that run on either gas or electric power, including battery-powered cordless models. Both types have their advantages and disadvantages. Snowblowers with gas engines are generally more powerful and run so long as you keep gas in the tank, though they require meaningful upkeep. Cordless electric snowblowers are generally lighter and lower maintenance but offer limited runtime.

Some manufacturers also make corded electric snowblowers, which plug into an outlet, but Popular Mechanics Test Editor Brad Ford recommends sticking with battery-powered models, which are safer and easier to use. "Corded is old, out of date tech in most cases," Ford says.

An affordable gas snowblower will likely be less powerful than the top picks we recommend but still capable of clearing a 25-inch path of snow through up to a foot of snow. A less expensive battery-powered snowblower, by comparison, will likely clear a smaller, 20-inch path through up to 8 inches.

It’s worth keeping in mind, though, that electric snowblowers offer other advantages. Powered by large lithium-ion batteries, they don’t generate fumes and require far less maintenance than gas-powered models. You won’t have to change the oil or spark plugs on an electric snowblower. They’re also much lighter, which will come in handy if you want to clear a tiered walkway or large steps.

Clearing Width and Intake Height

Clearing width and intake height determine how much snow a snowblower can move as you push it. Clearing width refers to the size of the path the snowblower makes, while intake height gives you a sense of how a snowbank it can ingest and remove. While snowblowers can often clear powder up to their maximum intake height, some have a smaller “clearing depth,” which indicates how much snow they can safely handle.

The top snowblowers may have clearing widths that reach 30 inches or more and have tall intakes around 18-20 inches, but a budget-conscious model will be substantially less powerful. Most cheap snowblowers have a clearing width of 18-24 inches, with an intake height of around a foot. With that kind of power, they’re ideal for handling a four-six car driveway covered by less than a foot of snow.

Throwing Distance

A more powerful snowblower can propel snow farther, giving you a better chance to make a clean pile of snow out of anyone’s way. Cheap, gas-powered snowblowers can usually throw snow up to 40 feet. Smaller cordless electric snowblowers usually hit about half that distance. Keep the width of your driveway in mind when you pick your snowblower to make you buy one that can move its output somewhere that won’t need to be cleared later.

Extra Features

While cheap snowblowers won’t come with all the bells and whistles you’ll find on the cream of the crop, they often have some core quality-of-life features to your snow removal chores a little easier. Most have LED headlights that allow you to work after the sun sets, for example. Even at this price point, many snowblowers have chute controls on the grips, so you can adjust where you blow your snow without stopping to realign the chute.

How We Selected the Best Cheap Snowblowers

While there are some affordable snowblowers that offer great value, there are also plenty of them that are cheap for a reason. To find the best, I consulted with Popular Mechanics test editor Bradley Ford, who had tested snowblowers in the past, to help me separate the wheat from the chaff. I also used my own experience and expertise with snowblowers and scoured through dozens of customer reviews to find what cheap snowblowers offer the best bang for your buck.

48-Volt Ionmax Electric Snowblower

Snow Joe has a reputation for making high-quality cordless yard machines for affordable prices, and this is one of its best. At less than $400, it’s one of the cheapest cordless snowblowers on the market. It comes equipped with a 1,200-watt brushless motor that’s powered by two 24-volt, 5-amp-hour (Ah) rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which is enough to keep it going for about 40 minutes.

The Ionmax can clear an 18-inch-wide path of light powdery snow that’s up to 10 inches deep and throw it up to 20 feet away. It also weighs less than 40 pounds, which makes it a great choice for clearing walkways and decks, in addition to small, two- to four-car driveways.

While it doesn’t have many distinctive features, I like the Ionmax’s chute direction controls, which you can operate from the handlebars while you push. It also has an LED headlight, so you can safely clear snow after sundown. If you have smaller areas and moderate snowfall to clear, the Snow Joe is a great budget option.

Squall 123R Snowblower

Gas-powered snowblowers are typically large and cumbersome machines. But the Squall 123R is an incredibly compact exception—and also happens to be quite affordable. It’s far easier to store in your garage and maneuver around your driveway than most gas snowblowers. I really like the auger on this snowblower, which pulls the machine forward as you work so you don’t have to apply much force to move it along.

Given its small stature, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the 123R is less powerful and feature-rich than the average gas-powered snowblower. It has a smaller 123cc engine, which can only clear snowbanks up to 6 inches. That’s substantially smaller than any of the other picks in this guide. Separately, it features a pull-start ignition, which takes a little more effort than a push-button start. Even with those caveats, though, this is a strong choice for homes where you have a fair amount of ground to cover but get only light snowfalls throughout the season.

40-Volt 20-Inch Cordless Brushless Snowblower

This electric snowblower from Greenworks gives you amazing runtime at a very reasonable cost. It uses a brushless motor powered by a 40-volt battery to clear a 20-inch path through up to 8 inches of snow, and then chuck that snow up to 20 feet. That’s slightly below average but seems much stronger when you factor in that this machine costs less than $300. More importantly, it comes with two batteries, extending the maximum runtime to 90 minutes—double what you’d get from a standard cordless snowblower.

This Greenworks also happens to be one of the lightest snowblowers we’ve seen. It weighs just 33 pounds, making it easy to maneuver, take in and out of storage, and even carry up steps to clear an elevated snow-covered deck. It features the basic quality-of-life feature kit, too, including LED headlights and handlebar chute controls. If your snow removal demands are light and your budget limited, then Greenworks is the way to go.

DB7109A Two-Stage Gas Snowblower

The Powersmart DB7109A is a bit light on engine power, relative to other two-stage gas snowblowers, but it’s hard not to love the price tag. It costs about half of what we’d expect to spend on a top-of-the-line dual-stage machine but still has enough power to carve a 24-inch path out of snow that’s up to 20 inches deep and launch it up to 40 feet through the air. That’s a far cry from what you’ll get from a large dual-stager with a 375cc engine. But it still has more than enough power to dig out a long, winding driveway after a heavy snowstorm.

It also includes some nice additional features that make it easier to use. We love the electric start, which saves your back from having to pull start the engine and the handlebar chute controls that keep you moving forward with the job even as you make turns.

While it isn’t the most powerful, the PowerSmart DB7109A is an incredible bargain if you need a snowblower with serious firepower to get you through multiple heavy snowfalls every winter.

Power Clear 518 ZE Gas Snowblower

This nimble gas-powered snow thrower is one of the lightest, most maneuverable you can find. It weighs under 60 pounds, which is far lighter than most gas models, given they often weigh upwards of 100 pounds. Couple that with an auger that propels the machine through the snow as you go, and this is one of the easier single-stage models to putter around your driveway.

While the Power Clear 518 may not offer quite as much clearing width as other single-stage gas snowblowers, the extra engine power allows it to shred through snow piles up to 12 inches deep. That power comes in a very compact package with a foldable handlebar, so it won’t hog space in your garage or shed.

While I wish that you could adjust the chute from the handlebar, this small yet mighty snowblower will be helpful for homeowners who routinely need to clear four- to six-car driveways after 6-12 inches of snow.

Q+A with Yard Machine Expert Tony Carrick

When is the best time to buy a snowblower?

Like buying Halloween candy on November 1st, or Christmas lights in July, you can usually save a lot of money if you buy a snowblower in the offseason. If you can wait until May or June, when most manufacturers announce new models and look to get rid of old stock, that’s when you’ll find the absolute lowest prices. For 2023, that ship has sailed, but there may still be solid price cuts around Black Friday and other holiday sales.

How long should a snowblower last?

As with most power tools and yard machines, a snowblower’s lifespan depends on how well you take care of it. You should get at least 10 years out of a quality gas-powered snowblower, as long as you change the oil, spark plug, and air filter once a year.

Battery-powered electric snowblowers can last just as long, though you may need to buy a new battery every five years or so. Luckily, most brands sell extra batteries, and they cost far less than buying a new snowblower.

Can I use any brand of battery in a cordless snowblower?

You must pair your electric snowblower with a matching battery from the same brand. Most snowblower manufacturers make proprietary power systems, and using a third-party alternative would be risky at best.

However, it’s worth noting that most cordless snowblower manufacturers, including Greenworks, Ego, and Ryobi make lithium-ion batteries that you can use interchangeably on many of their tools and lawn machines. For example, cordless Greenworks snowblowers, chainsaws, lawn mowers, leaf blowers and rototillers all use the same 40-volt rechargeable battery. If you have multiple machines from the same brand, you take one or two batteries from your first purchases and use them across many devices. Given that yard machine batteries often cost upwards of $100, you stand to save a lot of money by buying one brand and sharing batteries between them.

