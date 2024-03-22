The $8.99 Find I Only Buy from Costco—It's an Amazing Deal

This Italian staple is way cheaper at Costco than at Walmart.

Simply Recipes / Getty Images

When I was planning my housewarming party last fall I decided to make a Caprese salad along with a charcuterie board and other small appetizers, so I delved into cheese varieties and prices to find a good deal.

Luckily, I live a 30-minute drive from a shopping mall that has both a Walmart and a Costco, so comparison shopping was a breeze. I was surprised to find that the $8.99 BelGioioso twin pack of pre-sliced fresh mozzarella at Costco was a steal compared to Walmart’s single pack, which retails for $7.97.

Costco's pricing for this item is so competitive that it’s almost a buy one, get one free deal. I was sold.

Using Fresh vs. Shredded Mozzarella

I never considered myself a huge fresh mozzarella fan until I stumbled upon this deal. Previously, I'd lean towards the convenience of low-moisture pre-shredded mozzarella, grabbing it from Walmart in two- or four-pound resealable bags. With the pre-shredded stuff, you can easily add a little more cheese just for good measure if you miss a tiny spot, especially for lasagna. However, I mostly gravitated toward pre-shredded mozzarella because of its affordability.... until I found this amazing deal at Costco.

There's no denying the superiority of fresh mozzarella over its shredded counterpart for certain recipes. Whether you’re trying to achieve the perfect cheese pull on a piping hot margarita pizza or the characteristic meaty texture of a Caprese salad, fresh mozzarella reigns supreme.

Simply Recipes / Photo illustration by Wanda Abraham / Retailers below

Why BelGioioso’s Sliced Mozzarella Is the Best

What sets BelGioioso’s twin pack apart, besides its price, is its thoughtful packaging. The logs are individually vacuum-sealed for freshness, so one log can be opened without compromising the vacuum seal on the other, which makes storing so much more flexible and convenient. It also eliminates the hassle of excess moisture pooling on your cutting board, since the mozzarella isn’t swimming in liquid.

Additionally, these fresh mozzarella logs are pre-sliced to perfection so each slice’s thickness is uniform in size and shape. Slicing mozzarella logs perfectly is a feat that requires patience and a very sharp knife if you try to do it yourself.

How To Use Pre-Sliced Fresh Mozzarella

This neatly sliced mozzarella makes preparing Caprese salad a breeze since most of the work is already done. For my housewarming party, all I had to do was arrange the fresh mozzarella with tomatoes and basil, which was the easy and fun part. You can also use these fresh mozzarella coins in sandwiches, on chicken Parmigiana, and in lasagna. Almost anywhere you use shredded mozzarella, you can swap in fresh mozzarella instead.

Costco’s BelGioioso twin pack truly revolutionizes the mozzarella experience, offering unbeatable price, quality, and convenience. Now, whenever I swing by Costco, grabbing a twin pack is a must, and it’s the perfect amount of mozzarella to last me until my next visit.

Read the original article on Simply Recipes.