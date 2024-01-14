At 78, Helen Mirren Uses This $12 Hydrating Concealer for a Glowing Complexion



Helen Mirren’s makeup artist shared the full-coverage drugstore concealer the star wore to the Golden Globes.

She used L’Oreal Paris’ Infallible Full-Wear Concealer.

Reviewers are obsessed with the waterproof, transfer-proof, and hydrating formula.

It may be a red carpet appearance, but for Helen Mirren, pastels are always the star of the show. The 1923 star has worn them all: periwinkle (paired with towering blue hair), pink, and most recently, at the 2024 Golden Globes, an all-lavender ensemble with jewel-toned makeup to match. The base that let all of those colors shine was her complexion, perfected with a drugstore favorite: L’Oreal Paris’ Infallible Full Wear Concealer.

Shop Now Infallible Full Wear Waterproof Matte Concealer amazon.com $12.98

Mirren’s makeup artist, Jo Strettell, shared the makeup details on Instagram. She used it in conjunction with the beloved True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Foundation, which offers a lightweight, glowy coverage. So, when it came to any darkness or spots that needed correcting, the concealer, inevitably, did the heavy lifting.

Its camouflaging powers are what makes the serum so popular—in fact, it has over 18,800 ratings on Amazon and over four stars. But unlike many full-coverage, matte concealers, it doesn’t leave the skin looking overly cakey or dry. Because it’s infused with hyaluronic acid, a humectant that draws in and captures moisture from the environment, the skin beneath its liquid veil stays hydrated and cooperative.

The packaging is also unfussy, small, and compact. Its doe-foot applicator is oversized to make covering blemishes as easy as dot and blend. Not that many of us would ever need to wear makeup for 24-hours straight, but the brand claims the formula lasts that long and is waterproof, so it won’t transfer or run during greeting hugs or unexpected tears—both of which the Golda star likely experienced at the January 7 ceremony.

Lastly, the formula is available in 25 full-coverage shades, not only to accommodate an array of complexions. And, its price can’t be beat—you can pick up a tube at your local drugstore or on Amazon for $12.

For all of these reasons and more, reviewers are obsessed. One shopper called it “the best affordable concealer I’ve ever used.” Another shopper with fine lines said it gave them “very minimal creasing” compared to other concealers. Another said it “lasts all day.”

Whether you have a big event on the calendar or are just looking for a bit more coverage in your life, this concealer seems worth picking up. If it’s good enough for Dame Helen, it’s good enough for us.



